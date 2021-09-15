'They're going to be busy': Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host, compete in annual MPCC Stampede

The hometown rodeo is always the toughest one to win, according to MPCC rodeo roughstock coach Aukai Kaai.

Not only will the members of the MPCC rodeo team be competing in the rodeo, they’ll be running it. They’ll be sorting the cattle and opening the gates during the events, among other things.

They’ll be putting on the show.

“They get to be in front of their friends and family, and at the same time, they get to produce the rodeo,” Kaai said. “They get to see what it’s like to put on a rodeo, then they get to go out and compete.”

That hometown rodeo is the MPCC Stampede, and it starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday. Performances start at 7 p.m. each night.

Nearly 350 competitors from 12 schools from across Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa will head to North Platte. Each night will feature bareback riding, goat tying, calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Bull riding slack will happen after each night’s events, and regular slack is at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.