RPAC All-Conference teams announced

Both the girls and boys RPAC All-Conference teams were revealed in an email on Monday.

Southwest’s Caylin Barnett and Medicine Valley’s Acelyn Klein made the girls east division’s first team from Telegraph area schools. Medicine Valley’s Stella Heapy was listed as second team. Southwest’s Bailey Truska was named an honorable mention.

Maywood-Hayes Center’s Jaycee Widener, Wallace’s Mariah Gardner, Wauneta-Palisade’s Haylee Sandman and Dundy County-Stratton’s Maggie Lutz and McKinzie Baney made the girls west division’s first team. Wauneta-Palisade’s Peyton Cox, Paxton’s Jacelyn Jorgensen, Maxwell’s Jordan Miller and Maywood-Hayes Center’s Ashlin Broz and Olivia Hansen were listed as second team.

Honorable mentions include Wauneta-Palisade’s Cali Cox and Alexa Sandman, Dundy County-Stratton’s Alyssa Schneider, Maywood-Hayes Center’s Kiley Hejtmanek, Hitchcock County’s Aimee Merrill and Wallace’s Karlie Finley.

Medicine Valley’s Hayden Kramer was the only athlete from a Telegraph area school to make the boys east division’s first team. Medicine Valley’s Sebastian Kramer made second team and Southwest’s Hunter Cunningham was named an honorable mention.