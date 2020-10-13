Ryan Jones stepping down as football coach at Maxwell

Ryan Jones is stepping down as head football coach at Maxwell, effective at the end of the season.

The school announced Jones’ decision in an emailed press release Tuesday afternoon.

Jones has roamed the Maxwell sidelines for the past 18 years as a coach, taking over the head coaching reins in 2007. He compiled a 71-58 career record and qualified eight times for the NSAA playoffs.

The press release said Jones would remain in his roles as head wrestling coach, head baseball coach and activities director for Maxwell.

“Coach Jones will step down as the most successful football coach in the history of Maxwell Public Schools,” superintendent Danny McMurtry said. “We were honored for 14 years to have him at the helm. We respect his decision and look forward to his continued contributions to our athletic department as both an athletic director as well as a head coach in both wrestling and baseball.”

