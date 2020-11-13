Sandhills/Thedford defeats Sacred Heart to advance to D2 Championship

Sandhills/Thedford continued driving on it’s next possession, using Pokorny and Zutavern to carry the load. Pokorny finished with around 300 yards.

A three-yard gain from Pokorny to start the second quarter tied the score. Both teams struggled to score after doing so on the game’s first four possessions. There were three turnover on downs that featured incomplete passes from both sides that slowed down both the game clock and the teams’ momentum.

Sacred Heart, though, picked it up to end the first half. The Irish marched downfield thanks to a 17-yard grab. That set up a 10-yard touchdown catch from Fiegener, which gave the Irish an 18-12 lead going into the half.

Those turnovers came back to start the second half when both teams fumbled within the first minute of the third quarter. After getting the ball back, the Knights went back to Pokorny three times in the drive, capped off with a 56-yard touchdown run and the game’s first good two-point conversion to take the lead.

Sandhills/Thedford had a chance to extend that lead after forcing a Sacred Heart punt, but two holding calls pushed the Knights into a second-and-long situation. Grant Ahlstrom threw an interception while looking for a man deep, and Sacred Heart responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Fiegener to go up 24-20.