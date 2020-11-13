Sandhills/Thedford defeats Sacred Heart to advance to D2 Championship

Sandhills/Thedford running back Dane Pokorny ripped off a 46-yard touchdown in the final minutes against Falls City Sacred Heart to put his team up by 10.
The Knights didn’t have to wait long to get the ball back. With about 28 seconds left, the Irish quarterback was sacked on fourth down and fumbled. Pokorny and the rest of the Sandhills/Thedford lined up in victory formation and celebrated the win.
Pokorny scored five touchdowns as the Knights defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 36-26 in the Class D2 semifinals Friday night at Sandhills.
They will face Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Nov. 20. The championship game was supposed to be held at Memorial Stadium, but has been moved to home sites.
Turnovers were a major factor throughout the game, as it prevented teams from extending leads and changed the momentum of the game. One instance came at the start: Reece Zutavern intercepted a pass in the end zone, but Sacred Heart recovered a fumble on the next play.
Those turnovers set up a Del Casteel touchdown run two plays later, and a missed two-point conversion kept the score at 6-0. It didn’t take long for Pokorny to even the score with a 60-yard touchdown run. A missed two-point conversion kept the scored tied.
Sacred Heart started throwing the ball to Jackson Fiegener for big gains downfield, and a touchdown run by Casteel and a missed two-point conversion made it a 12-6 game.
Sandhills/Thedford continued driving on it’s next possession, using Pokorny and Zutavern to carry the load. Pokorny finished with around 300 yards.
A three-yard gain from Pokorny to start the second quarter tied the score. Both teams struggled to score after doing so on the game’s first four possessions. There were three turnover on downs that featured incomplete passes from both sides that slowed down both the game clock and the teams’ momentum.
Sacred Heart, though, picked it up to end the first half. The Irish marched downfield thanks to a 17-yard grab. That set up a 10-yard touchdown catch from Fiegener, which gave the Irish an 18-12 lead going into the half.
Those turnovers came back to start the second half when both teams fumbled within the first minute of the third quarter. After getting the ball back, the Knights went back to Pokorny three times in the drive, capped off with a 56-yard touchdown run and the game’s first good two-point conversion to take the lead.
Sandhills/Thedford had a chance to extend that lead after forcing a Sacred Heart punt, but two holding calls pushed the Knights into a second-and-long situation. Grant Ahlstrom threw an interception while looking for a man deep, and Sacred Heart responded with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Fiegener to go up 24-20.
The Knights marched downfield behind Pokorny and Zutavern, and Pokorny picked up a 10-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the game, to go up 28-24. Sandhills/Thedford got the ball back after a punt, but an intentional grounding in the end zone was ruled a safety and gave the Irish two-points and the ball back.
Sacred Heart drove to the red zone, but it got stopped on fourth down. It held Sandhills/Thedford to fourth-and-1 on its own 19 yard-line, which the Knights decided to go for and got stopped.
A couple plays into the drive, the Irish threw an interception. That’s when Pokorny broke off his 46-yard touchdown run and put the game out of reach.
