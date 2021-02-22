Sandhills/Thedford topples Sandhills Valley in D1-11 subdistrict

Dane Pokorny scored 25 points as the Sandhills/Thedford Knights defeated the Sandhills Valley Mavericks 52-38 in the first round of the D1-11 subdistrict Monday in North Platte.

Sandhills/Thedford’s season stays alive as they face St. Pat’s on Tuesday.

“I was really proud with how our boys came out and played with intensity and focus,” Sandhills/Thedford coach Andrew Christen said. “Played really good defense. I thought they were dialed in, ready to go.”

Pokorny was a main contributor to Sandhills/Thedford’s decent-sized lead in the first quarter. The junior started his team’s scoring with an inside jumper and later extended the lead to 8-2 with a layup.

When Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer made a layup and converted the and-1 to pull his team to within three, Pokorny scored four straight and pushed the Knights to a 16-9 advantage at the end of the first.

“We’re not used to really having a lead like that, especially that early in the game,” Christen said. “So I was really proud with how our boys held it and bounced back ... they gave us a couple runs, got it within nine. So I was proud with how they bounced back after that.”