Sandhills Valley sweeps Brady on the road

BRADY — The Brady and Sandhills Valley prep basketball girls teams split their first two matchups of this season — contests that were decided by a total of seven points.
Thursday’s girls matchup in Brady looked like it was headed for a close finish as well as it was a one-possession lead for the Mavericks just a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
Sandhills Valley made sure Brady would get no closer as the Mavericks pulled away for a 54-34 victory.
The boys game was similar. Sandhills Valley trailed by a point about midway through the third quarter but completed the sweep with a 72-53 victory.
The Mavericks girls (5-15) closed the game out on a 20-3 run.
Jaylen Dimmitt scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. She accounted for half of Sandhill Valley’s 22 point outburst in the fourth quarter.
That eight-minute outburst surpassed the offense that the Mavericks produced in the first half. Brady led 24-19 at the break.
“I think we just started to calm down (offensively),” Mavericks coach Meka Melvin said. “We were attacking the hoop in the first half but we were rushing everything. We weren’t getting set or finishing at the rim like they needed to.”
Defense also keyed the run as Brady (1-18) was held to 10 points over the final two quarters
“(Brady) was taking good shots and getting them to fall (in the first half),” Melvin said. “Finally I just said, ‘You guys have got to start playing defense.’ When they finally started to, we started to come back.”
Sierra Carr had a team-high eight points for the Eagles. Teammates Summer McConville and Kyla Most added seven and six points, respectively.
“I think their press got to us (in the second half) and we didn’t handle the pressure very well,” Brady coach Mariah DeMoude said. “When Sierra Carr fouled out in the fourth quarter that was big. She was having a great night. She was kind of the fire that was going for us.”
BOYS
The Mavericks (12-3) trailed 39-38 with 3:51 left in the third quarter but Brady managed just five more field goals over the rest of regulation.
“They went man-press (on defense) and got some turnovers,” Brady coach Chris Blecha said. “They do a great job of moving guys in and out (of the lineup). They play about 10 or 12 guys deep and they were able to stay fresh. They definitely had the physical advantage when they jumped into that man-press.”
The Mavericks’ Cole Kramer scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half. Teammate Ethan Nicholson added 25 points as the Mavericks completed a regular-season sweep of Brady.
Sandhills Valley edged Brady 61-54 in Stapleton on Dec. 21.
“We knew what to expect and some of the adjustments we needed to make,” Blecha said. “We’ve seen (Nicholson) since he was a freshman and that he is a talented player who wants to get to the hoop. Then (Kramer) is tall, and we knew that once our big guy Shane (Most) got into foul trouble (Sandhills Valley) wanted to go to (Kramer). Scheme-wise, Sandhills Valley did a great job.”
Blake Lusk had 20 points to lead the Eagles (5-15), and Most added 11 points.
Sandhills Valley closed out the third quarter on a 12-2 run, with all but two of those points coming over the final 1:51 of the frame.
The Mavericks’ defense led to a run of six points in a span of about 50 seconds over that stretch.
A 3-pointer in the opening possession of the fourth quarter gave the Mavericks a 53-42 lead and Brady never got closer than 10 points of the lead the rest of the way.
“(The deficit) went to eight, then 10 and 12 pretty fast,” Blecha said. “It all happened (in the Eagles backcourt). We struggled to get the ball in.”
BOYS
Sandhills Valley (72)
Cole Kramer 31, Ethan Nicholson 25, Brent Charlton 7, Kooper Barnum 4, Ryan Shepherd 3, Tad Dimmitt 2.
BRADY (53)
Blake Lusk 20, Shane Most 11, Riley Schirk 7, Dillon Miller 5, Cooper Franzen 5, Teagan Rossman 5.
GIRLS
Sandhills Valley (54)
Jaylen Dimmitt 20, Abigale Nicholson 12, Keali Florea 6, Sadie Dimmitt 6, Kaci Wheeler 4, Citori Kramer 2, Arena Fetty 2, Hannah Burnside 2.
Brady (34)
Sierra Carr 8, Summer McConville 7, Kyla Most 6, Abby Jurjens 4, Elise Golter 4, Carra Terry 3, Olivia Gentry 2.