Sandhills Valley sweeps Brady on the road

“(Brady) was taking good shots and getting them to fall (in the first half),” Melvin said. “Finally I just said, ‘You guys have got to start playing defense.’ When they finally started to, we started to come back.”

Sierra Carr had a team-high eight points for the Eagles. Teammates Summer McConville and Kyla Most added seven and six points, respectively.

“I think their press got to us (in the second half) and we didn’t handle the pressure very well,” Brady coach Mariah DeMoude said. “When Sierra Carr fouled out in the fourth quarter that was big. She was having a great night. She was kind of the fire that was going for us.”

BOYS

The Mavericks (12-3) trailed 39-38 with 3:51 left in the third quarter but Brady managed just five more field goals over the rest of regulation.

“They went man-press (on defense) and got some turnovers,” Brady coach Chris Blecha said. “They do a great job of moving guys in and out (of the lineup). They play about 10 or 12 guys deep and they were able to stay fresh. They definitely had the physical advantage when they jumped into that man-press.”