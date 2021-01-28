Sandhills Valley tops Anselmo-Merna, MNAC championship games set

Cole Kramer and Ethan Nicholson combined for 39 as the Sandhills Valley boys narrowly edged out a 53-47 win over Anselmo-Merna on Thursday in the MNAC semifinals at North Platte Community College.
The Mavericks play Mullen in the championship game on Saturday.
“They played like sophomores,” Sandhills Valley coach Tim Kam said. “They panicked when they didn’t need to. They turned the ball over when they didn’t need to. But they got a lot of grit. They hung in. They stayed there.
“If we ever played to our potential, we could be a pretty good basketball team.”
Some of that potential was shown on offense. The baskets were there in the first quarter, and the Knights reached the free throw line often. Kramer scored nine of his team’s 16 points, with five of them coming from the charity stripe.
Defense in the first was an issue for both sides. The Coyotes and the Mavericks struggled to get stops when needed. Anselmo-Merna couldn’t stop fouling, and Sandhills Valley couldn’t stop the shots from falling as the lead kept switching hands. It resulted in a 16-16 tie going into the second.
Both teams traded baskets in the second. Anselmo-Merna held a one-point advantage with seconds left, but the game was tied after Brent Charlton made a free throw right before the half.
After scoring just five points in the third quarter and trailing 36-31, Anselmo-Merna took the lead on Garrett Porter’s jumper as part of a 9-2 run to open the fourth.
Sandhills Valley later regained the advantage for good when Kramer made a layup and the and-1 free throw to make it a 47-44 game.
Nicholson hit two free throws after that to push the Mavericks up by five, which helped counteract Anselmo-Merna’s 3 on the next possession. The Coyotes had two of its scorers foul out at the end as the Mavericks made their free throws for a 53-47 lead.
“I think they were in the game right up till the end,” Kam said. “We got up seven at one point and we didn’t hold on. We can’t do that. But again, these guys are sophomores. (Kramer) is a sophomore. He’s going to be a pretty good basketball player.”
Mullen 45, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Trevor Kuncl nailed four 3s, and the Mullen boys held Sandhills/Thedford to four points in a crucial third quarter as the Broncos downed the Knights 45-38 on Thursday in the MNAC semifinals.
Both teams were evenly matched throughout the first half. Sandhills/Thedford held a slight advantage after the first quarter, with a 12-11 lead thanks to Andrew Furrow’s six points off the bench.
The Knights and the Broncos traded points — and leads — again throughout the second quarter. Sandhills/Thedford took a two-point advantage into halftime after Drew McIntosh tied the game on a jumper and Tyson Stengel made a shot in the final seconds.
Mullen scored 11 in the third compared to Sandhills/Thedford’s four, which was enough to take the lead for good.
Kuncl knocked down two 3s in the third, including one that gave Mullen control, and the Broncos led 32-27 going into the fourth because of it.
Mullen stayed ahead by multiple possessions, but Sandhills/Thedford made one last push. The Knights best opportunity came when Dane Pokorny made a layup and got fouled, but he missed a free throw that would have put his team down by four.
Mullen iced the game at the free throw line, and even though Sandhills/Thedford got a late 3 to make it a 42-38 game, there wasn’t enough time left to build off that.
GIRLS
Mullen 65, Sandhills/Thedford 34
Samantha Moore scored 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half, as the Mullen girls dominated rival Sandhills/Thedford 65-34 on Thursday in the MNAC semifinals.
The Broncos play South Loup in the championship game on Saturday.
Mullen used a 23-point first quarter to build up a lead the Knights couldn’t overcome, all while holding Sandhills/Thedford to just five points.
While the Bronco offense slowed a little in the second quarter — scoring 13 — Mullen’s stifling defense kept Sandhills/Thedford with just seven.
Moore was taken out of the game early in the second after colliding with a Sandhills/Thedford defender, but returned later in the frame to score five. The Broncos used four from Kylie Licking and three from Brooke McCully to bridge the gap until Moore’s return.
Licking finished with 10 and McCully scored seven.
Sandhills/Thedford found the basket more in the third, scoring a game-high 13 that was matched by the Broncos.
Tenley Rasmussen led the Knights with 18 points, and Brea Branic added seven.
South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42
Ava Pandorf and Landyn Cole combined for 25 points as the South Loup girls defeated Anselmo-Merna 46-25 in a back-and-forth contest in the opening semifinal of the night.
After trading buckets to start the game, South Loup’s Jadeyn Bubak connected on a jumper to give the Bobcats a 11-9 lead, and two free throws extended that to 13-9 at the end of the first.
South Loup held on to that lead for most of the second, until Anselmo-Merna’s Shaylyn Safranek made a layup and converted on the and-1 free throw to put the Coyotes ahead by 1.
Anselmo-Merna later extended that lead to 25-22 before South Loup’s Bailey Schwarz tied the game with a 3 right before halftime.
The game remained within one possession for the third quarter, but Anselmo-Merna took the lead at the end on Jaide Chandler’s jumper and extended it to 37-34 with another basket.
South Loup opened the fourth on a nine-point run that proved to be the difference maker. Anselmo-Merna struggled to find the basket when it mattered most, only scoring five in the final frame as the Bobcats held off the Coyotes with free throws at the end.