Sandhills Valley tops Anselmo-Merna, MNAC championship games set

Cole Kramer and Ethan Nicholson combined for 39 as the Sandhills Valley boys narrowly edged out a 53-47 win over Anselmo-Merna on Thursday in the MNAC semifinals at North Platte Community College.

The Mavericks play Mullen in the championship game on Saturday.

“They played like sophomores,” Sandhills Valley coach Tim Kam said. “They panicked when they didn’t need to. They turned the ball over when they didn’t need to. But they got a lot of grit. They hung in. They stayed there.

“If we ever played to our potential, we could be a pretty good basketball team.”

Some of that potential was shown on offense. The baskets were there in the first quarter, and the Knights reached the free throw line often. Kramer scored nine of his team’s 16 points, with five of them coming from the charity stripe.

Defense in the first was an issue for both sides. The Coyotes and the Mavericks struggled to get stops when needed. Anselmo-Merna couldn’t stop fouling, and Sandhills Valley couldn’t stop the shots from falling as the lead kept switching hands. It resulted in a 16-16 tie going into the second.