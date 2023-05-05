Five North Platte golfers split between two teams finished in the top five, but Scottsbluff still took home the team trophy at the GNAC Invite on Saturday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Scottsbluff’s Tommy Dredla won after shooting a 75, and North Platte’s Jesse Mauch came in second with a 76. Scottsbluff won with a team score of 320, with North Platte Blue just behind them with 322.

“We have a lot of respect for Scottsbluff,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “We went up to their invite a couple weeks ago, and they won. We knew it was going to be a tough team … they’re deep. Overall, I’m very pleased with a majority of our kids and how they fought today.”

Gering and North Platte Gold tied for third with a 354, followed by McCook in fifth with a 380 and Hastings in sixth with a 395.

Scottsbluff’s Treyton York came in third individually, followed by Scottsbluff’s Kaedon Patten in fourth, North Platte Blue’s River Johnston in fifth, North Platte Blue’s Luke Borges in sixth, North Platte Gold’s Quade White in seventh, North Platte Blue’s Rylan Perry in eighth, Gering’s Tabor Wasson in ninth and Scottsbluff’s Isaiah Jones in 10th.

Other North Platte Blue finishes include Keilan Thomsen’s 90, Elliott Longmore’s 95 and Ean Julius’ 108. Other North Platte Gold finishes include Cayden Rombach’s 85, Nathan Wood’s 93, David Fitzpatrick’s 94, Brody Pitner’s 94, Rance Hofstetter’s 95, and LJ Ochoa’s 110.

“I didn’t think we had the best of starts, but these kids have been kind of resilient and kept grinding,” Kaminski said. “We had a few guys shoot really well, PRs today, and other guys that it wasn’t their day, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort.”

North Platte competes in the A1 District Meet on May 15 at Johnny Goodman Golf Course in Omaha. Creighton Prep is the host.

“In general, I think our boys from top to bottom have really improved. I like the consistency our varsity team has played with,” Kaminski said. “When it comes district time, you obviously want to be in good form and feel good about your swing mentally and physically, and I think we’re there. We’re going to give it our best shot.”

Team results

1, Scottsbluff, 320. 2, North Platte Blue 322. T3, Gering, 354. T3, North Platte Gold, 354. 5, McCook, 380. 6, Hastings, 395.

Individual results (Top 10)

1, Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff, 75. 2, Jesse Mauch, North Platte Blue, 76. 3, Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 80. 4, Kaedon Patten, Scottsbluff, 80. 5, River Johnston, North Platte Blue, 81. 6, Luke Borges, North Platte Blue, 82. 7, Quade White, North Platte Gold, 82. 8, Rylan Perry, North Platte Blue, 83. 9, Tabor Wasson, Gering, 84. 10, Isaiah Jones, Scottsbluff, 84.