Season ends for North Platte Community College volleyball team

COLUMBUS — The season came to a close for the North Platte Community College volleyball team Saturday with a loss to Central in the NJCAA Region IX championship.

Scores were 17-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14

The Knights claimed the lead early in the first set with Morgan Ramsey scoring the first kill of the match, then Tessa Metschke and Tyrah Woods sparking an early run.

The Raiders started to gain momentum midway through, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Knights who took advantage of holes in Central’s defense and secured the opening 25-17 set win.

The second set was a complete reversal with the Raiders jumping out to an early lead. The Knights’ offense was sluggish, struggling to catch up to the early seven-point deficit. Central evened the match with a 25-13 second set victory.

The Knights trailed early in the opening moments of the third set, as well. Kills by Ramsey and Avah Steggall temporarily broke Central’s momentum, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders sealed set three, 25-12.

In the final set, Central jumped out to a five-point lead. An ace by Amauri Browning, helped NPCC momentarily decrease the deficit, but the Raiders forged ahead with a run that ultimately secured their 25-14 win.

Ramsey had a total of 12 kills, two aces and seven digs in the match. Woods tallied five kills in addition to her two aces.

Vanessa Wood and Emily Johnson each added another four kills, and Johnson put up four blocks. Whitney Chintala had 16 digs. Metschke had 12 digs and two aces and Avah Steggall contributed 22 assists.

“We played really well in the first set,” said NPCC Volleyball head coach Alexa McCall. “Then we just made too many errors and couldn’t find momentum. This is never how you want the year to end, but I’m proud of our sophomores and what they have given to our program.”