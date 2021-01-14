Seven Sutherland wrestlers place first at SPVA tournament, team finishes second

Sutherland’s Gavin White has just one goal for the wrestling season: Make it back to the state competition and do better than he did the year before.
To him, every competition is just another meet and another day along the way back to Omaha. That doesn’t mean those meets aren’t important to him, however.
He was still just as excited about winning his first SPVA title Thursday when he pinned St. Pat’s Justin Schroll in 4 minutes, 16 seconds in the 195 weight class.
“It was really just give-and-take,” White said. “I hit what I hit, he hit what he hit, and it just kind of all came together and worked out in my favor. I like shooting. I definitely like being on my feet. That’s where I feel the most comfortable.”
Earlier in the tournament, he defeated Hershey’s Eric Halsted by technical fall in four minutes, and Schroll defeated Halsted by fall as well, setting up the first-place match.
“Today, it went pretty good,” White said. “This is my first SPVA win so I’m pretty excited about that.”
White was one of seven Sutherland wrestlers to win a weight class at the tournament, and as a team the Sailors finished second (96.5) behind Bridgeport (97).
Cauy Morgan (120), Jon Peterka (132), Samuel Foster (138), Hunter Cook (145), Aydan Kaps (170), Austin Lee (182) and White were part of a group that earned the most first-place finishes among any school at the tournament.
“Most of these kids have been wrestling for a while in the program, and by the time they’re at this age, they know how to wrestle and can put things together,” Head Coach Ryan Mraz said. “They’ve been with each other for a while, and I think just the competitiveness in the practice room is probably doing a tremendous amount for them when we get here to the tournaments.”
Sutherland had the most first-place finishers, but they weren’t the only area school to earn conference titles.
Hershey’s Kaden Thompson pinned Arturo Miscles in 14 seconds to win at 106. Chase County’s Cayden White won at 113 after pinning Hershey’s Aden Bates, Hershey’s Brodey Hund and Bridgeport’s Harrison Barnette.
Sutherland’s Morgan defeated Perkins County’s Mason Toner and Bridgeport’s Chase McGrath to win at 120. Hershey’s Matt Bruns defeated teammate Clemente Carrizales, St. Pat’s Jayden Klein and Bridgeport’s Coy Flemming to win at 126.
“I felt like I controlled everyone how I wanted it to be,” Bruns said. “I felt like I was just stronger than the rest.”
Peterka and Foster picked up wins for Sutherland at 132 and 138, respectively, after Peterka defeated Kimball’s Connor Cluff by decision, and Foster pinned Chase County’s Keirston Colton, Bridgeport’s Damien Bell and St. Pat’s Hunter Deeds.
Cook and Kaps earned wins for Sutherland by pinning Kimball’s Trey Schindler at 145 and Sutherland’s Tanner Drueke at 182, respectively.
Perkins County’s Brandon Knoles defeated Bridgeport’s Anthony Staman, St. Pat’s Landon Nichols and Chase County’s Jaret Peterson to win at 220. Perkins County’s Austin Meyer pinned teammate Huntin Taylor to win at 285.
Team results
1, Bridgeport, 97. 2, Sutherland, 96.5. 3, Chase Countyunty, 77. 4, St Pat’s, 53. 5, Hershey, 42. 6, Kimball, 34. 7, Perkins Countyunty, 29.
Individual results
106 — 1, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 2, Arturo Miscles, Chase County.
113 — 1, Cayden White, Chase County. 2, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport. 3, Brodey Hund, Hershey. 4, Aden Bates, Hershey.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Chase McGrath, Bridgeport. 3, Mason Toner, Perkins County.
126 — 1, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 2, Coy Fleming, Bridgeport. 3, Clemente Carrizales, Hershey. 4, Jayden Klein, St. Pat’s.
132 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Connor Cluff, Kimball. 3, Zeth Douglas, Bridgeport. 4, Michael Lopez, Bridgeport.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Damien Bell, Bridgeport. 3, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s. 4, Keirsten Colton, Chase County.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 3, Kenyan Biesecker, Chase County. 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s.
152 — 1, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport. 2, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 3, Cody Duffy, Chase County. 4, Brice Vitosh, Chase County.
160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport. 2, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County. 3, Martin Cruz, Bridgeport. 4, Henry Taylor, Perkins County.
170 — 1, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 2, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport.
182 — 1, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 2, Tanner Drueke, Sutherland.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 3, Eric Halsted, Hershey.
220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 3, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 4, Anthony Staman, Bridgeport.
285 — 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Huntin Taylor, Perkins County.