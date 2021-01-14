Seven Sutherland wrestlers place first at SPVA tournament, team finishes second

Sutherland’s Gavin White has just one goal for the wrestling season: Make it back to the state competition and do better than he did the year before.

To him, every competition is just another meet and another day along the way back to Omaha. That doesn’t mean those meets aren’t important to him, however.

He was still just as excited about winning his first SPVA title Thursday when he pinned St. Pat’s Justin Schroll in 4 minutes, 16 seconds in the 195 weight class.

“It was really just give-and-take,” White said. “I hit what I hit, he hit what he hit, and it just kind of all came together and worked out in my favor. I like shooting. I definitely like being on my feet. That’s where I feel the most comfortable.”

Earlier in the tournament, he defeated Hershey’s Eric Halsted by technical fall in four minutes, and Schroll defeated Halsted by fall as well, setting up the first-place match.

“Today, it went pretty good,” White said. “This is my first SPVA win so I’m pretty excited about that.”

White was one of seven Sutherland wrestlers to win a weight class at the tournament, and as a team the Sailors finished second (96.5) behind Bridgeport (97).