LINCOLN — Tori Sklenar scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the first quarter, leading top-seeded Ravenna past Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51-37 Wednesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In the opening game of this year's state tourney, the 5-foot-7 senior keyed the Bluejays (25-2) offense, scoring her team's first 12 points despite both teams scuffling early, resulting in a 2-2 tie midway through the first quarter.

Ravenna did not let that affect them on the defensive end, turning SEM (18-5) over seven times in the first seven minutes, helping the Bluejays take a 14-8 advantage after one.

"We just got after it right away," Sklenar said. "We knew pressure would be big in this game, and that if we pressured them they'd turn it over, which they did right away and we built off of that."

Ravenna head coach Noah Maulsby credits his team for shaking off a sleepy start.

"I thought it was really sloppy at the beginning of the game," he said. "Some of that is probably (the early morning tip), some of it is probably playing at (Pinnacle Bank Arena). Obviously it's a little bit different atmosphere, different hoops … but I thought our defensive effort was pretty good, which got us some transition buckets and kind of got us going."

SEM would not go quietly however, mounting a 6-0 run late in the second quarter, trimming the Bluejay lead to 25-18.

With the tide starting to turn, Ravenna grabbed back momentum with two consecutive field goals by Aspyn Wick, including a layup at the halftime buzzer after an air ball fortuitously turned into a perfect pass, wide-open bucket and an 11-point lead at the break.

The Bluejays picked up where they left off, starting the third quarter on a 9-0 run capped by a Sklenar 3 for a 20-point advantage two minutes into the third.

"We switched up our defense and went a little bit more to the zone to give them a different look and were able to get some steals out of it," Maulsby said. "We talked at halftime about how important it was to get off to a good start in the third quarter to separate ourselves."

Again, SEM grinded to stay within striking distance, whittling the Ravenna lead to 42-28 after three.

The Mustangs got as close as eight after a bucket from freshman Taryn Arbuthnot midway through the fourth, but it proved too little too late as Ravenna salted the game away by scoring all nine fourth-quarter points from the foul line.

Arbuthnot scored a team-high 17 points for SEM, which finishes the season 18-5 after playing at state for the first time since 2010.

As for Ravenna, a third state title and first since 2009 is now just two wins away. The Bluejays will play Hastings St. Cecilia Thursday in the Class D1 semifinals in another 9 a.m. tip, this time at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Between now and then, Maulsby said his team will watch some games, go out to eat, do some scouting and then practice Thursday at Nebraska Wesleyan in preparation for Friday's semifinal.

Fourth-seeded St. Cecelia (18-7) defeated Elmwood-Murdock 49-37 in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday to advance, and is no stranger to the stage.

Since 2011, the Hawkettes have finished runner-up four times and state champion another four times, those all coming in either Class C1 or C2.

No. 8 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (18-5) 8 10 10 9--37

No. 1 Ravenna (25-2) 14 15 13 9--51