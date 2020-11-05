South Platte falls to Mead in state tournament

Autumn Dickmander was all over the court for South Platte on Thursday. At times, you could find her at the net going up to block shots. Sometimes she was on the back row and recording digs.

Whenever the Blue Knights went on the attack, especially on their three-hit offense, Dickmander was in the air ready to strike. She finished the game with 12 kills and 13 digs.

Dickmander’s play was overshadowed. Mead’s Brianna Lemke couldn’t be stopped, recording a game-high 19 kills as the Raiders defeated South Platte 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 in the first round of the Class D1 NSAA state volleyball tournament.

For most of the game, it was a battle on offense between Dickmander and Lemke. Each were responsible for two of their teams’ first three points as they were tied at 3-3. Over-shots and serves into the net allowed Mead to take a 7-3 lead as South Platte called timeout.

Both teams traded points and remained within four or five points of each other. Dickmander finished the set with five points while Lemke finished with six. Mead took the first set after scoring six consecutive points.

After the Raiders opened the second set on a 4-0 run, the Blue Knights got two kills from Dickmander and a kill from Avery Hayward to help tie the score at 7-7.