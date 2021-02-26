South Platte girls top Shelton, punch ticket to Lincoln

Halie Clark had 14 points to lead Shelton (20-6) a program that fell one step short of a first state trip. The Blue Knights held Shelton to 19 points through three quarters.

“We’ve relied on our defense all year,” Cheleen said. “That’s what we’ve preached since I took over eight years ago. We’ve preached, ‘Let your defense create offense for you.’ We live on transition.”

The Blue Knights trailed just once on Friday — a one-point deficit in the opening quarter — and held a 13-12 lead at the break. Shelton’s Alia Gomez hit a 3-pointer from the right wing to close out a half in which both teams struggled from the field and with turnovers.

Cheleen said the message to her players at half was, “defense was going to pull them through. The defense was going to create opportunities for them.”

She also told the group to show patience offensively, something she added that the team was not known for through the season.

The words got through, however.

The Blue Knights scored the first five points of the second half and built a double-digit lead — at 29-17 — on a 3-pointer by Kerstin Brown from the left wing with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the third quarter.