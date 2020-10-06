Sport Shorts, Oct. 6

VOLLEYBALL
Kearney Cath. 3, North Platte 0
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic held off North Platte 26-24, 25-22, 26-24 on Tuesday.
North Platte Hosts McCook on Oct. 15.
SEM 3, Hi-Line 0
ELWOOD — SEM swept Hi-Line 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Zoey Evans led Hi-Line with eight kills, Alivia Knoerzer had 10 points and 28 assists and Ashley Willims had three blocks.
Hi-Line hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Burwell 3, Anselmo-Merna 0
MERNA — Burwell defeated Anselmo-Merna 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Central Valley for a triangular on Thursday.
Creek Valley 3, Leyton 2
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley downed Leyton 25-23, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 on Tuesday.
Creek Valley hosts Bayard on Thursday.
SCORES
Wallace Tri
Wallace def. Dundy County Stratton 25-19, 25-9
Wallace def. Paxton 27-25, 25-20
Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton 29-27, 25-20
Gothenburg Tri
Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9
Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16
Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center Tri
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady 25-11, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley 25-11, 25-5
Medicine Valley def. Brady 25-18, 25-18
South Loup Tri
South Loup def. Cambridge 25-14, 25-13
South Loup def. Maxwell 25-19, 25-13
Cambridge def. Maxwell 17-25, 25-18, 25-13
Broken Bow Tri
Broken Bow def. Cozad 25-7, 25-10
Broken Bow def. Ord 25-19, 25-23
Ord def. Cozad 25-9, 25-12
York Tri
York def. Lexington 25-11, 25-19
Adams Central def. Lexington 25-20, 25-19
Goodland Tri
Goodland, KS def. Hitchcock County 25-12, 25-13
Hitchcock County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community 26-24, 25-21
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bills host weekly leagues.
Bowling Scores
Sept. 28
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — That One Team 67, SF’D 64, Mid Nebraska Ice 58.5
Top 3 Games — Women-Shawna Reidel 222, Tari Luetters 181, Cody Trusty/Beth Sedlacek 171. Men-Shane Simpson 288, Rich Holmquist 236, Gary Johnson/Josh Budke 234
Top 3 Series — Women-Shawna Reidel 582, Beth Sedlacek 486, Tari Luetters 479. Men-Shane Simpson 713, Sam Hansen 644, Rich Holmquist 642
Sept. 29
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz 12, 3 Strikes Up/Reese’s Pieces 11
Top 4 Games — Del Roe 200, William Nelson 193, Dan Katzenstein 192, Cheryl Reese 173
Top 4 Series — Del Roe 519, William Nelson 516, Bill Whetro 495, Gloria Livingston 489
Sept. 30
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 19, Red Rum 18, Cold Stone 17
Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 211, Cheri Thalken 170, Schuyler Racek 167, Tammy LaLanne 166
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 536, Cheri Thalken 465, Mary Langford 438, Tammy LaLanne 437
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — Fitzpatrick Ent. 16 wins, S.O.S. 11 wins, Lucky Strikes/Big Red 6.5 wins
Top 4 Games — Shannon Burk 177, Molly Whitman 173, Marsha Reece 163, Ann Hoatson 157
Top 4 Series — Shannon Burk 498, Molly Whitman 476, Deb Simpson 434, Marsha Reece 421
Oct. 1
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 17, That’s How We Roll 16, Bowling Babes 10.5
Top 4 Games — Susan Collins 189, Kathy Nutter 176, Karen Phillips 171, Linda Dubry 167
Top 4 Series — Susan Collins 504, Karen Phillips 466, Kathy Nutter 435, Bea Gaites 426
