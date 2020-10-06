 Skip to main content
Sport Shorts, Oct. 6
Sport Shorts, Oct. 6

Sports Shorts

VOLLEYBALL

Kearney Cath. 3, North Platte 0

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic held off North Platte 26-24, 25-22, 26-24 on Tuesday.

North Platte Hosts McCook on Oct. 15.

SEM 3, Hi-Line 0

ELWOOD — SEM swept Hi-Line 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Zoey Evans led Hi-Line with eight kills, Alivia Knoerzer had 10 points and 28 assists and Ashley Willims had three blocks.

Hi-Line hosts Cambridge on Friday.

Burwell 3, Anselmo-Merna 0

MERNA — Burwell defeated Anselmo-Merna 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna travels to Central Valley for a triangular on Thursday.

Creek Valley 3, Leyton 2

CHAPPELL — Creek Valley downed Leyton 25-23, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 on Tuesday.

Creek Valley hosts Bayard on Thursday.

SCORES

Wallace Tri

Wallace def. Dundy County Stratton 25-19, 25-9

Wallace def. Paxton 27-25, 25-20

Paxton def. Dundy County-Stratton 29-27, 25-20

Gothenburg Tri

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16

Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center Tri

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady 25-11, 25-12

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley 25-11, 25-5

Medicine Valley def. Brady 25-18, 25-18

South Loup Tri

South Loup def. Cambridge 25-14, 25-13

South Loup def. Maxwell 25-19, 25-13

Cambridge def. Maxwell 17-25, 25-18, 25-13

Broken Bow Tri

Broken Bow def. Cozad 25-7, 25-10

Broken Bow def. Ord 25-19, 25-23

Ord def. Cozad 25-9, 25-12

York Tri

York def. Lexington 25-11, 25-19

Adams Central def. Lexington 25-20, 25-19

Goodland Tri

Goodland, KS def. Hitchcock County 25-12, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Oberlin-Decatur Community 26-24, 25-21

BOWLING

Weekly Leagues

Wild Bills host weekly leagues.

Bowling Scores

Sept. 28

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — That One Team 67, SF’D 64, Mid Nebraska Ice 58.5

Top 3 Games — Women-Shawna Reidel 222, Tari Luetters 181, Cody Trusty/Beth Sedlacek 171. Men-Shane Simpson 288, Rich Holmquist 236, Gary Johnson/Josh Budke 234

Top 3 Series — Women-Shawna Reidel 582, Beth Sedlacek 486, Tari Luetters 479. Men-Shane Simpson 713, Sam Hansen 644, Rich Holmquist 642

Sept. 29

KRULL CLINIC SENIOR

Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz 12, 3 Strikes Up/Reese’s Pieces 11

Top 4 Games — Del Roe 200, William Nelson 193, Dan Katzenstein 192, Cheryl Reese 173

Top 4 Series — Del Roe 519, William Nelson 516, Bill Whetro 495, Gloria Livingston 489

Sept. 30

SLOW RISERS

Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 19, Red Rum 18, Cold Stone 17

Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 211, Cheri Thalken 170, Schuyler Racek 167, Tammy LaLanne 166

Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 536, Cheri Thalken 465, Mary Langford 438, Tammy LaLanne 437

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — Fitzpatrick Ent. 16 wins, S.O.S. 11 wins, Lucky Strikes/Big Red 6.5 wins

Top 4 Games — Shannon Burk 177, Molly Whitman 173, Marsha Reece 163, Ann Hoatson 157

Top 4 Series — Shannon Burk 498, Molly Whitman 476, Deb Simpson 434, Marsha Reece 421

Oct. 1

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 17, That’s How We Roll 16, Bowling Babes 10.5

Top 4 Games — Susan Collins 189, Kathy Nutter 176, Karen Phillips 171, Linda Dubry 167

Top 4 Series — Susan Collins 504, Karen Phillips 466, Kathy Nutter 435, Bea Gaites 426

