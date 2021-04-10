 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, April 10
Sports Shorts, April 10

Sports Shorts

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Lady Dawgs roll

COUNCIL BLUFFS —North Platte finished the day 3-0 at the Thomas Jefferson Invite on Saturday.

The Lady Dawgs outlasted undefeated Omaha Skutt 2-1 in a shoot out. Dawgs also defeated Ralston 2-1 and Sioux City East 4-1.

North Platte travels to Hastings on Tuesday.

Lexington 7, Gering 0

GERING — Lexington topped Gering 7-0 on Saturday.

Lexington travels to the Central Conference Tourney on Thursday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

North Platte 1-1

OMAHA — Abraham Lincoln (Iowa) defeated North Platte 2-1. In the second game North Platte defeated Ralston 2-1

North Platte travels to Hastings on Tuesday.

Lexington 11, Gering 0

GERING — Lexington shutout Gering 11-0 on Saturday.

Lexington travels to the Central Conference Tourney on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

South Loup Invite

ARNOLD — South Loup hosted area teams at Arnold on Friday.

Boys team results

1, Burwell, 103. 2, Mullen, 55. 3, South Loup, 44. 4, Sandhills Valley, 33. 4, Hi-Line, 33. 6, St. Pat’s, 29.5. 7, Hershey, 28. 7, Arcadia/Loup City, 28. 7, Ansley Litchfield, 28.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter dash — 1, D. Tolfa, Burwell, 10.96. 2, C. Duba, CWC, 11.4. 3, C. Busch, Burwell, 11.42.

200 meter dash — 1, D, Tolfa, Burwell, 22.76. 2, J. Emerson, Mullen, 23.4. 3, C, Bush, Burwell, 23.45.

400 meter dash — 1, D. Tolfa, Burwell, 53.74. 2, J. Waldo, CWC, 54.90. 3, C. Duba, CWC, 54.91.

800 meter run — 1, C Finely, Ansley/Litchfield, 2:13.74. 2, T. Evans, Hi-Line, 2:16.3. 3, S. Cool, South Loup, 2:17.94.

1600 meter run — 1, T. Kuncl, Mullen, 5:03.39. 2, L. Recoy, South Loup, 5:21.6. 3, M. Bruns, Hershey, 5:21.9.

3200 meter relay — 1, T. Kuncl, Mullen, 10:55.57. 2, C. Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 11:13.3. 3, S. Coble, Mullen, 11:33.43.

110 meter hurdles — 1, W. Moats, St. Pat’s, 15.61. 2, C. Moore, Mullen, 16.0. 3, H. Gideon, Burwell, 16.83.

300 meter hurdles — 1, C, Moore, Mullen, 43.22. 2, W. Moats, St. Pat’s, 43.4. 3, J. Scott, ALC, 43.43.

4x100 meter relay — 1, Burwell, 46.38. 2, Hi-Line, 47.07. 3, Ansley/Litchfield, 47.28. 4x400 — 1, Arthur County, 3:52.35. 2, Hi-Line, 3:57.4. 3, South Loup, 3:59.51.

4x800 meter relay — 1, South Loup, 9:20.4. 2, Sandhills Valley, 9:37.2. 3, Hershey, 9:38.43.

Shot Put — 1, T. Dimmit, Sandhills Valley, 47-10.5. 2, C. Mann, Burwell, 47-8.5. 3, S. Kramer, Medicine Valley, 42-5.

Long Jump — 1, W. Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 20-1.75. 2, A.

Worthing, Arthur County, 19-10.5. 3, G. Sell, ALC, 19-8.75.

High Jump — 1, H. Kramer, Medicine Valley, 5-10. 2, J. Meyer, Maxwell, 5-10. 3, B. Paitz, Pleasanton, 5-8.

Triple Jump — 1, L. Bode, Burwell, 40-9.5. 2, S. Scranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 39-10.5. 3, M. Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 38-9.25.

Discus — 1, C. Mann, Burwell, 152-4.5. 2, C. Brooks, Hershey, 137-5.5. 3, A. DeMonde, Hershey, 134.9.5.

Pole Vault — 1, H Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield, 12-0. 2, K. Reeves, ALC, 11-6. 3, Silas Cool, South Loup, 10-6.

Girls team results

1, St. Pat’s, 82.5. 2, Mullen, 69.5. 3, Pleasanton, 48. 4, South Loup, 47. 5, Anselmo-Merna, 39. 6, Medicine Valley, 36.5. 7, Arcadia Loup City, 36. 8, Ansley Litchfield, 32, 32. 9, Burwell, 28. 10, CWC, 22.

Girls individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter dash — 1, I. Paitz, Pleasanton, 12.98. 2, H. Miles, St. Pat’s, 13.00. 3, E. Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore, 13.14.

200 meter dash — 1, I. Paitz, Pleasanton, 27.25. 2, H. Recoy, South Loup, 27.8. 3, H. Safranek, Anselmo-Merna, 28.00.

400 meter dash — 1, C. Bailey, Ansely-Litchfield, 1:04.96. 2, C. Bartak, Anselmo-Merna, 1:06.7. 3, B. McCully, Mullen, 1:06.98.

800 meter run — 1, K. Steinike, St. Pat’s, 2:41.3. 2, M. Koenig, CWC, 2:43.0. 3, T. Svoboda, Mullen, 2:43.12.

1600 meter run — 1, B. McCully, Mullen, 6:00.23. 2, C. Coble, Mullen, 6:03.4. 3, L. Cole, South Loup, 6:11.8.

3200 meter run — 1, C. Coble, Mullen, 12:48.44. 2, K. Stienike, St. Pat’s, 13:15.9. 3, L. Cole, South Loup, 13:21.78.

100 meter hurdles — 1, S. Moore, 15.49. 2, T. Haines, Ansely/Litchfield, 16.81. 3, K, Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 17.00.

300 meter hurdles — 1, C. Bailey, Ansley/Litchfield, 48.33. 2, S. Moore, Mullen, 48.8. 3, K. Jacquot, Anselmo-Merna, 52.15.

4x100 meter relay — 1, Pleasanton, 54.09. 2, St. Pat’s, 55.00. 3, Burwell, 55.05.

4x400 meter relay — 1, Anselmo-Merna, 4:33.84. 2, St. Pat’s, 4:47.76. 3, Arthur County, 4:48..2.

4x800 meter relay — 1, CWC, 11:32.66. 2, Arcadia/Loup City, 11:34.9. 3, Hi-Line, 11:39.27.

Shot Put — 1, J. Stieb, ALC, 41-8.75. 2, A. Klein, Medicien Valley, 34-10.5. 3, K. Roblee, Medicine Valley, 34-3.75.

Long Jump — 1, S. Moore, Mullen, 15-4.5. 2, J. Miles, St. Pat’s, 15-3.5. 3, M. Siegel, St, Pat’s, 14-7.25.

High Jump — 1, K. Osterom, Burwell, 4-10. 2, S. Heapy, Medicine Valley, 4-10. 3, E. Schmitt, Hershey, 4-8.

Triple Jump — 1, H. Miles, St. Pat’s, 33-9. 2, K. Linder, Pleasanton, 31-11. 3, T. Rasmussen, Sandhills/Thedford, 31-3.5.

Discus — 1, J. Stieb, ALC, 134-3. 2, F. Hatch, Brady, 106. 3, K. Jerabek, ALC, 105-10.

Pole Vault — 1, R. Cool, South Loup, 8-0. 2, A. Jurjens, Brady, 7-0. 3, A. Wareham, Hershey, 7-0.

Cambridge Invite

CAMBRIDGE — Chase County boys and girls won the Cambridge Invite on Saturday.

Boys team results

1, Chase County, 146. 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 98. 3, Southwest, 77. 4, North Platte, 70. 5, Cambridge, 66. 6, Southern Valley, 54. 7, Arapahoe, 37. 8, Wauneta-Palisade, 34. 9, Lexington, 33.5. 10, McCook, 32.5. 11, Ogallala, 14.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter dash — 1, Clayton Berry, Southern Valley, 11.48. 2, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.59. 3, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County, 11.63.

200 meter dash — 1, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 24.49. 2, Chase Rowley, Chase County, 25.22. 3, Brock Roblee, North Platte, 25.23.

400 meter dash — 1, Cedric Maxwell, Chase County, 54.50. 2, Ryan Bernhardt, Chase County, 56.57. 3, Keanan Castillo, North Platte, 57.17.

800 meter run — 1, Clay Meeske, Chase County, 2:12.86. 2, Lincoln Waters, DCS, 2:15.16. 3, Keanan Castillo, North Platte, 2:17.49.

1600 meter run — 1, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 5:02.63. 2, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 5:09.84. 3, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe, 5:18.12.

3200 meter run — 1, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 10:48.11. 2, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 11:08.31. 3, Gabe Jenny, North Platte, 11:20.06.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Berry, Southern Valley, 16.02. 2, Travis Sandberg, DCS, 17.33. 3, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 17.94.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Serbando Diaz-Cortes, DCS, 42.13. 2, Easton Fries, Chase County, 44.68. 3, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 44.78.

4x100 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 45.29. 2, McCook, 47.73. 3, Southwest, 48.34.

4x400 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 3:43.21. 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 3:50.80. 3, Arapahoe, 3:51.23.

4x800 meter relay — 1, Dundy County-Stratton, 8:53.62. 2, North Platte, 9:14.55. 3, Southwest, 9:22.68.

Shot Put — 1, Kyle Borland, Cambridge, 45-06.50. 2, Keegan Krutsinger, DCS, 42-02.50. 3, Sammy Fasso, DCS, 41-04.50.

Discus — 1, Keegan Krutsinger, DCS, 119-08. 2, Kyle Borland, Cambridge, 114-08. 3, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 113-05.

High Jump — 1, Jackton Rezac, Ogallala, 5-08. 2, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 5-08. 3, Braxton McKinney, Wauneta-Palisade, 5-08.

Pole Vault — 1, Brit Gockley, Chase County, 11-06. 2, Carter Leibbrandt, Chase County, 11-00. 3, Travis Sandberg, DCS, 11-00.

Long Jump — 1, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 20-02.75. 2, Adyn Meyer, McCook, 19-02. 3, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 19-01.

Triple Jump — 1, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 42-09. 2, Clayton Berry, Southern Valley, 41-03.25. 3, Carter Bose, Southern Valley, 39-05.50.

Girls team results

1, Chase County, 224. 2, Cambridge, 161. 3, Southern Valley, 51. 4, Wauneta-Palisade, 45. 4, Arapahoe, 45. 6, Southwest, 36. 7, Dundy County-Stratton, 34. 8, McCook, 17.5. 9, North Platte, 16.5. 10, Lexington, 14.

Girls individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter dash — 1, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 12.84. 2, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 13.20. 3, Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 13.28.

200 meter dash — 1, Kamrie Dillan, Chase County, 27.60. 2, Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 28.00. 3, Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 28.36.

400 meter dash — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.72. 2, Brianna Quinn, Southern Valley, 1:02.08. 3, Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 1:07.49.

800 meter dash — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:26.42. 2, Brianna Quinn, Southern Valley, 2:33.54. 3, Kora Weiss, Chase County, 2:36.81.

1600 meter dash — 1, Brianna Quinn, Southern Valley, 5:47.83. 2, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 5:47.88. 3, Ali McNair, Chase County, 6:04.93.

3200 meter run — 1, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 13:28.92. 2, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 14:00.95. 3, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 14:08.26.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 16.64. 2, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 17.64. 3, Joee Clevenger, Chase County, 17.80.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 50.72. 2, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 52.14. 3, Tristan Nordhausen, Chase County, 55.33.

4x100 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 52.50. 2, Wauneta-Palisade, 54.41. 3, Dundy County-Stratton, 56.27.

4x400 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 4:23.05. 2, Cambridge, 4:44.96. 3, Arapahoe, 4:50.64.Berkley Warner

4x800 meter relay — 1, Chase County, 10:39.76. 2, Cambridge, 11:41.99. 3, North Platte, 11:57.08.

Shot Put — 1, Schyler Hoberty, Cambridge, 33-01. 2, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 32-08.50. 3, Gentry Warner, Arapahoe, 32-03.

Discus — 1, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 102-01. 2, Schyler Hoberty, Cambridge, 98-10. 3, Mercedes Peterson, Chase County, 93-06.

High Jump — 1, Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-03.50. 2, Brianna Russell, Southern Valley, 5-03.50. 3, Haylee Davis, DCS, 5-02.

Pole Vault — 1, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 9-00. 2, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 8-06. 2, Dringman Cierra, Southern Valley, 8-06.

Long Jump — 1, Brianna Quinn, Southern Valley, 16-10.75. 2, Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 15-06.25. 3, Caylin Barnett, Southwest, 15-04.50.

Triple Jump — 1, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 31-06.25. 2, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 30-11.25. 3, Naomi Gutierrez, Arapahoe, 30-07.50.

