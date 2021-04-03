Sports Shorts, April 3

WOMENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Platte 72, Southeast 55

BEATRICE — The Lady Knights are the Region IX champions with a 72-55 win over Southeast on Saturday.

Diamond Moore-Heath led the Lady Knights with 22 points and 17 rebounds, Janay Brauer had 17 points and Kayla Pope added 10.

The Lady Knights advance to the District Championship on Saturday.

MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McCook 73, North Platte 68

MCCOOK — McCook edged North Platte 73-68 in the first round of the Region IX tourney on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lady Dawgs win Norfolk Invite

NORFOLK — North Platte won the championship at the Norfolk Invite on Saturday.

The Dawgs defeated Norfolk 4-0 and Fremont 5-0.

North Platte travels to play Skutt on Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Dawgs finish 1-1