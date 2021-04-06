Sports Shorts, April 6

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
DCS Invite
BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton won the boys and Cambridge won the girls at the Dundy County-Stratton Invite on Tuesday.
Boys team results
1, Dundy County-Stratton, 150. 2, Cambridge, 130. 3, Southwest, 128. 4, Arapahoe, 74. 5, Wauneta-Palisade, 71. 6, Sutherland, 61.
Boys individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 11.59. 2, Serbando Diaz-Cortes, DCS, 11.95. 3, Kohan Grindle, Cambridge, 12.04. 4, Quade Myers, DCS, 12.32. 5, Austin Warburton, Arapahoe, 12.43. 6, Cole Kerner, Sutherland, 12.55.
200 meter dash — 1, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 24.52. 2, Jacob Cox, Sutherland, 25.05. 3, Matthew Van Pelt, Southwest, 25.09. 4, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 25.54. 5, Trenton Custard, Southwest, 25.85. 6, Kaden Day, Southwest, 26.37.
400 meter dash — 1, Corbin Horner, DCS, 55.88. 2, Jacob Cox, Sutherland, 56.63. 3, Lincoln Waters, DCS, 56.92. 4, Grant Walker, Wauneta-Palisade, 59.22. 5, Brodey Frederick, Sutherland, 59.98. 6, Nathan Rippe, Southwest, 1:00.34.
800 meter run — 1, Lincoln Waters, DCS, 2:17.87. 2, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 2:20.55. 3, Campbell Schutz, Arapahoe, 2:27.68. 4, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 2:29.87. 5, Carter Van Pelt, Southwest, 2:32.32. 6, Austin Thompson, Sutherland, 2:35.94.
1600 meter run — 1, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 5:25.11. 2, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe, 5:30.80. 3, Shane Horwart, Cambridge, 5:35.87. 4, Derek Trompke, Cambridge, 5:38.20. 5, Austin Thompson, Southwest, 5:39.58. 6, Bruce Teter, Southwest, 5:43.13.
3200 meter run — 1, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 11:15.74. 2, Shane Horwart, Cambridge, 11:49.01. 3, Derek Trompke, Cambridge, 11:53.70. 4, Bruce Teter, Southwest, 11:53.80. 5, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe, 14:15.39. 6, Magdaleno Hernandez, Southwest, 14:28.39.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Travis Sandberg, DCS, 17.36. 2, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 18.57. 3, Nolan Meyer, Arapahoe, 19.06. 4, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest, 20.09.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Serbando Diaz-Cortes, DCS, 44.03. 2, Travis Sandberg, DCS, 45.54. 3, Cole Barnett, Southwest, 46.37. 4, Nolan Meyer, Arapahoe, 47.77. 5, Zach McArthur, Cambridge, 48.20. 6, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 49.41.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Wauneta-Palisade, B49.87. 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 49.99. 3, Southwest, 50.38. 4, Arapahoe, 50.85. 5, Cambride, 52.22. 6, Sutherland, 52.28.
4x400 meter Relay — 1, DCS, 4:01.73. 2, Arapahoe, 4:03.37. 3, Southwest, 4:06.98. 4, Cambridge, 4:10.62. 5, Sutherland, 4:15.67.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Southwest, 9:39.02. 2, Cambridge, 10:16.82.
Shot Put — 1, Kyle Borland, Cambridge, 44-02. 2, Keegan Krutsinger, DCS, 42-02.50. 3, Delton Haines, DCS, 41-05. 4, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 37-07. 5, Aidan Kennicutt, Wauneta-Palisade, 35-08.50. 6, Austin Harris, Cambridge, 34-07.50.
Discus — 1, Kyle Borland, Cambridge, 129-06. 2, Carter Snyder, Sutherland, 120-09. 3, Talan Riley, DCS, 117-05. 4, Austin Harris, Cambirdge, 114-07. 5, Keegan Krutsinger, DCS, 114-05. 6, Sammy Fasso, DCS, 113-03PR.
High Jump — 1, Braxton McKinney, Wauneta-Palidade, 5-08. 2, Alex Englot, DCS, 5-08. 3, Kyle Jutten, WAuneta-Palisade, 5-06. 4, Trevor Shannon, Sutherland, 5-02. 5, Ben Hoberty, Cambridge, 5-02.
Pole Vault — 1, Travis Sandberg, DCS, 11-06. 2, Kyle Jutten, Wauneta-Palisade, 10-00. 3, Jacob Kerns, Southwest, 10-00. 4, Gavin Hammond, Southwest, 9-06. 5, Rafe Hill, Arapahoe, 9-00. 6, Zach McArthur, Cambridge, 9-00.
Long Jump — 1, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 19-09. 2, Hunter Cunningham, Southwest, 19-06. 3, Trenton Custard, Southwest, 18-07. 4, Haidon Minniear, DCS, 18-06. 5, Bobby Schneider, DCS, 18-03.50. 6, Andrew Englot, DCS, 17-09.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Quintin Shaner, Cambridge, 41-03.50. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe, 39-05. 3, Tyler Miller, Arapahoe, 38-09.50. 4, Jace Smith, Sutherland, 36-04. 5, Corbin Horner, DCS, 35-11.50. 6, Dahlton Wood, Cambridge, 35-05.
Girls team results
1, Cambridge, 209. 2, Sutherland, 101. 3, Arapahoe, 83. 4, Wauneta-Palisade, 76. 5, Southwest, 74. 6, Dundy County-Stratton, 56.
Girls individual results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 1, Paige Sickels, Camgridge, 13.71. 2, Haylee Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade, 14.10. 3, Cali Cox, Wauneta-Palisade, 14.26. 4, Emerson Swanson, Arapahoe, 14.32. 5, Haylee Davis, DCS, 14.49. 6, Jordyn Cross, Cambridge, 14.61.
200 meter dash — 1, Paige Sickels, Cambridge, 28.26. 2, Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 28.94. 3, Alyssa Schneider, DCS, 29.50. 4, Alexa Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade, 29.54. 5, Sabrina Jacobsen, Arapahoe, 31.81. 6, Kendra Bley, Wauneta-Palisade, 31.82.
400 meter dash — 1, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 1:08.73. 2, Ryleigh McCrumb, Wauneta-Palisade, 1:09.86. 3, Peyton Sich, Arapahoe, 1:11.34. 4, Zoey Boos, Wauneta-Palisade, 1:14.01. 5, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 1:14.88. 6, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 1:16.12.
800 meter run — 1, Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 2:49.71. 2, Anna tenBensel, Arapahoe, 2:53.22. 3, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 2:57.09. 4, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland, 2:58.18. 5, Ryleigh McCrumb, Wauneta-Palisade, 2:58.70. 6, Zoey Boos, Wauneta-Palisade, 3:00.18.
1600 meter run — 1, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 6:31.51. 2, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 6:34.60. 3, Kori Koeppen, Cambridge, 6:35.90. 4, Anna tenBensel, Arapahoe, 6:50.70. 5, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 7:20.57.
3200 meter run — 1, McKenna Bliss, Sutherland, 14:19.50. 2, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 14:38.77. 3, Megan tenBensel, Cambridge, 15:41.45.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Maggie Lutz, DCS, 17.34. 2, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 17.61. 3, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 19.07. 4, Jacey Kent, Cambridge, 19.29. 5, Berkley Warner, Arapahoe, 19.46. 6, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 20.54.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 53.26. 2, Emerson Swanson, Arapahoe, 56.47. 3, Berkley Warner, Arapahoe, 58.07. 4, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 1:00.35. 5, Jacey Kent, Cambridge, 1:01.39. 6, Gracie Manley, Southwest, 1:03.81.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Wauneta-Palisade, 56.86. 2, Dundy County-Stratton, 58.18. 3, Southwest, 58.66. 4, Arapahoe, 1:00.13. 5, Cambridge, 1:06.10.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Cambridge, 4:59.30. 2, Arapahoe, 5:08.59. 3, Wauneta-Palisade, 5:17.63. 4, Sutherland, 5:44.04.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Cambridge, 12:13.96. 2, Southwest, 12:40.58.
Shot Put — 1, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 34-00. 2, Schyler Hoberty, Cambridge, 32-09.50. 3, Hope Koller, Arapahoe, 32-02. 4, Gentry Warner, Arapahoe, 30-02. 5, Chloe Besler, Cambridge, 30-00. 6, Kiana Martin, Southwest, 29-04.
Discus — 1, Averie Harold, Sutherland, 100-00. 2, Kiana Martin, Southwest, 96-02. 3, Schyler Hoberty, Cambridge, 93-06. 4, Ali Webb, Cambridge, 89-03. 5, Chloe Besler, Cambridge, 83-04. 6, Gentry Warner, Arapahoe, 80-03.
High Jump — 1, Haylee Davis, DCS, 4-08. 2, Bailey Truksa, Suthwest, 4-06. 3, Jordy Cox, Sutherland, 4-06. 4, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 4-06. 5, Gracie Manley, Southwest, 4-04. 6, Naomi Gutierrez, Arapahoe, 4-02.
Pole Vault — 1, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 8-00. 2, Gracie Manley, Southwest, 7-06. 3, Haylee Adams, Southwest, 6-06. 4, Kirsten Hurst, Southwest, 6-00. 5, Leah Downer, Cambridge, 5-06. 6, Aislyn Ruff, Sutherland, 5-00.
Long Jump — 1, Caylin Barnett, Southwest, 15-05. 2, Jalen Kent, Cambridge, 15-05. 3, Cali Cox, Wauneta-Palisade, 14-00. 4, Alyssa Schneider, DCS, 13-09.50. 5, Alexa Sandman, Wauneta-Palisade, 13-06.50. 6, Breelle Miller, Cambridge, 13-06.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Autumn Deterding, Cambridge, 31-07.50. 2, Maggie Lutz, DCS, 31-02. 3, Paige Klumpe, Cambridge, 31-00. 4, Jacey Kent, Cambridge, 30-08. 5, Anna Peterka, Sutherland, 29-08. 6, Naomi Gutierrez, Arapahoe, 29-06.
Tri State Invite
CHAPPELL — Leyton ran away with the boys meet and South Platte won the girls meet on Tuesday.
Boys team results
1, Leyton, 184. 2, Kimball, 78. 3, South Platte, 76. 4, Paxton, 67. 5, Creek Valley, 47. 6, Bridgeport, 44. 7, Banner County, 10. 8, Minatare, 2.
Area boys results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 5, Gunnar Foster, Paxton, 12.81. 6, Clint Dolezal, South Platte, 13.28.
200 meter dash — 2, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 26.09. 4, Gunnar Foster, Paxton, 27.26. 6, Gavin Bartow, Paxton, 29.00.
400 meter dash — 1, Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 56.80. 4, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 58.68. 6, Justin Ningen, Creek Valley, 1:02.13.
800 meter run — 2, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 2:15.03. 3, Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:17.96. 6, Alex Caraveo, Creek Valley, 2:34.34.
1600 meter run — 1, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 5:04.14.
3200 meter run — 3, Trae Brown, Creek Valley, 15:06.93. 5, Seth Kendrick, South Platte, 16:58.55.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 17.60.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Remington Schimonitz, Paxton, 46.03. 6, Bradyn Miller, South Platte, 1:06.65.
4x100 meter relay — 2, Creek Valley, 49.63. 3, Paxton, 50.53. 6, South Platte, 56.70.
4x400 meter relay — 2, South Platte, 4:12.10.
4x800 meter relay — 2, Creek Valley, 10:12.00.
Shot Put — 2, Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley7, 38-00.50. 3, Caden Holm, Paxton, 35-08. 4, Drew Fraass, Creek Valley, 35-06.50.
Discus — 3, Clint Dolezal, South Platte, 100-04 5, Caden Holm, Paxton, 95-00. 6, Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley, 92-09.
High Jump — 1, Colton Moorhead, South Platte, 5-04.
Pole Vault — 1, Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 9-06. 2, Gavin Bartow, Paxton, 9-06. 5, Gunnar Foster, Paxton, 8-00.
Long Jump — 3, Colter McCasland, Paxton, 16-04.75. 6, Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 15-08.50.
Triple Jump — 3, Tanner Farrier, South Platte, 33-11.50. 4, Dash Richards, South Platte, 32-09.
Girls team results
1, South Platte, 119. 2, Bridgeport, 106. 3, Kimball, 85.5. 4, Minatare, 60. 5, Leyton, 52. 6, Paxton, 48. 7, Creek Valley, 30.5. 8, Banner County, 8.
Girls area results
(Top 6)
100 meter dash — 3, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 13.96.
200 meter dash — 4, Autumn Dickmander, South Platte, 30.39.
400 meter dash — 2, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 1:10.59. 3, Lydia Mitlehner, Creek Valley, 1:10.90. 6, Delaney Martin, South Platte, 1:16.41.
800 meter run — 1, Kerstin Brown, South Platte, 2:44.59. 2, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 2:49.60. 3, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 2:52.26. 4, Anna Speirs, Creek Valley, 2:52.48. 5, Ella Ningen, Creek Valley, 3:04.49. 6, Haley Holzfaster, Paxton, 3:11.87.
1600 meter run — 1, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 6:56.10.
3200 meter run — 1, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 13:30.65. 3, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 15:04.53.
100 meter hurdles — 3, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 18.32. 4, Elizabeth Whiting, Creek Valley, 21.10.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Taylyn Bauer, South Platte, 54.59.
4x100 meter relay — 1, South Platte, 58.09. 3, Creek Valley, 58.93. 5, Paxton, 1:01.09.Audrey Holm
4x400 meter relay — 1. South Platte, 4:44.06. 3, Creek Valley, 5:06.96.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Paxton, 11:57.37. 3, South Platte, 13:10.60.
Shot Put — 2, Mariah Koenen, South Platte, 29-11. 5, Haily Koenen, South Platte, 28-06.
Discus — 1, Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 96-11.25. 2, Mariah Koenen, South Platte, 83-05. 4, Allison Lofton, South Platte, 76-05.25. 6, Audrey Holm, Paxton, 73-03.75.
High Jump — 5, Ella Whiting, Creek Valley, 4-00.
Pole Vault — 2, Aleah Blochowitz, South Platte, 7-00.
Long Jump — 5, Lauryn Stanley, South Platte, 12-03.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kearney 1, Lexington 0
KEARNEY — Kearney shut out Lexington 1-0 on Tuesday.
Lexington travels to Scottsbluff on Thursday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Ord Invite
ORD — Broken Bow finished fourth at the Ord Invite on Tuesday.
Team results
1, GICC, 316, 2, Ord, 334. 3, O’Neill, 436. 4, Broken Bow, 360. 5, Burwell, 371. 6, St. Paul, 373. 7, Arcadia-Loup City, 374. 8, Central Valley, 409. 9, BC-NG, 410. 10, NOrthwest, 463. 11, Ainsworth, 483.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 72. 2, Sam Wells, St. Paul, 72. 3, Willie Goering, GICC, 75. 4, Riley Dinslage, 75. 5, Barak Birch, Burwell, 79. 6, Karter Otte, O’Neill, 81. 7, Kelen Meyer, Ord, 82. 8, Blake Denson, Broken Bow, 83. 9, Tad Kovarik, Ord, 83. 10, Cade Geiser, Ord, 83. 11, Jackson Henry, GICC, 84. 12, Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 85. 13, Hayden Griffith, Arcadia-Loup City, 86. 14, Brodie Darnell, Ord, 86. 15, Austin Harvey, Broken Bow, 87.
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bills host weekly leagues.
League Bowling Scores
Mar. 29
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — SFD 261, Mid Nebraska Ice 250, Railers 231.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 214, Beth Sedlacek 193, Shannon Schroeder 189. (Men) R J Graves/Josh Pfannkuch 279, Sam Hansen/Shane Simpson 256
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 569, Shannon Schroeder 525, Beth Sedlacek 521. (Men) Josh Pfannkuch 692, Jesse Cordova 676, Shane Simpson 664
Mar. 30
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz 79, Reeses Pieces 69, Strike Force 65.5
Top 4 Games — Blake Barnum 224, Dan Katzenstein 222, Dick Baxter 219, Gloria Livingston 181
Top 4 Series — Dick Baxter 579, Dan Katzenstein 554, Blake Barnum 540, Gloria Livingston 498
Mar. 31
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 73, Big Red/Lucky Strikes 56.5, Fitzpatrick Ent. 46
Top 4 Games — Marsha Reece 174, Meg Kirkland 169, Deb Simpson 165, Molly Whitman 156
Top 4 Series — Marsha Reece 494, Deb Simpson 455, Meg Kirkland 444, Molly Whitman 429
Apr. 1
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 77, That’s How We Roll 62.5, Bowling Babes 57.5
Top 4 Games — Velma Smith 185, Karen Phillips 182, Johnadean Petersen 178, Kathy Nutter 174
Top 4 Series — Karen Phillips 464, Christie Rogers 454, Velma Smith 452, Linda Dubry 451