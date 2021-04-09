Sports Shorts, April 9

Broken Bow Invite
BROKEN BOW — McCook won the girls and Scottsbluff won the boys at the Broken Bow Invite on Friday.
Boys team results
1, Scottsbluff, 103. 2, McCook, 99. 3, Aurora, 89. 4, Ord, 76. 5, Broken Bow, 51. 6, O’Neill, 38. 7, Gothenburg, 31. 8, Alliance, 14. 8, Holdrege, 14. 10, Kearney Catholic, 10. 11, Cozad, 2.
Boys area individual results
100 meter dash — 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 11.44. 6, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.76.
200 meter dash — 6, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 24.46.
400 meter dash — 3, Brandon Tucker, McCook, 54.76.
800 meter run — 2, Weston Walgren, McCook, 2:11.18. 6, Patrick Gross, McCook, 2:17.34.
1600 meter run — 1, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 5:00.68. 2, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 5:01.75. 6, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 5:10.50.
3200 meter run — 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 10:40.43. 3, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 10:49.22, 5, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 11:00.36.
110 meter hurdles — 6, Trey Stevens, Gothenburg, 17.85.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Alec Langan, McCook, 43.73. 5, Luke Maris, McCook, 46.08.
4x100 meter relay — 2, McCook, 46.25, Mark Arp, Kaden Jernigan, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Jacob Gomez-Wilson. 3, Gothenburg, 46.93, Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken, Jake Burge, Alaric Jesseph. 6, Cozad, 48.06, Brayden Wilkinson, Jacob Weatherly, Aaron Sandoval, Colby Rogers.
4x400 meter relay — 2, McCook, 3:41.69, Weston Walgren, Nate Reiners, Brandon Tucker, Alec Langan. 4, Gothenburg, 3:47.25, Sean Meints, Jake Burge, Zach Harbur, Wes Geiken.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 8:59.30, Weston Walgren, Patrick Gross, Logan Farr, Landon Roth.
Shot Put — 2, Torrington Ford, McCook, 50-05.50. 6, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, 43-11.
Discus — 3, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 132-05. 6, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 129-01. High Jump — 1, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-02. 4, Brendon Gillen, McCook, 5-08. 6, Ty Stevens, McCook, 5-06.
Pole Vault — 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 13-02. 2, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 12-08. 4, Brody Ridder, Broken Bow, 12-08. 6, Jake Lindstedt, Cozad, 11-02.
Long Jump — 2, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 21-06. 6, Logan Havlicek, McCook, 19-03.50.
Triple Jump — 3, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 41-06. 4, Adam Dugger, McCook, 40-06.25. 6, Brett Fraker, McCook, 39-03.25.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 114. 2, Gothenburg, 62. 3, Holdrege, 58.5. 4, Scottsbluff, 54. 5, O’Neill, 46.5. 6, Aurora, 44. 6, Cozad, 44. 8, Kearney Catholic, 39. 9, Alliance, 25. 10, Broken Bow, 21. 11, Ord, 18.
Girls area indivdual results
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.62. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.92. 3, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 12.96. 6, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, 13.52.
200 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.77. 2, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 27.53.
400 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 1:00.87. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:03.25. 6, Anna Lindstrom, Broken Bow, 1:05.66.
800 meter run — 3, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 2:32.30. 4, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 2:34.34. 5, Leah Spencer, McCook, 2:37.85.
1600 meter run — 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 5:47.48. 4, Grace Cappel, McCook, 5:53.12. 6, Kali Staples, Broken Bow, 6:02.53.
3200 meter run — 1, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 12:03.52. 3, Makinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 12:47.02.
100 meter hurdles — 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 16.90. 5, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 17.15.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 49.84. 4, Emma Dutton, McCook, 50.78.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Gothenburg, 52.58, Kynlee Strauser, Bella Rickertsen, Clara Evert, Aubrey O’Hare. 5, McCook, 54.61, Xyzanthia Bair, Emma Dutton, Ainsley M Taylor, Sienna Dutton.
4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 4:22.12, Emma Dutton, Sienna Dutton, Ainsley M Taylor, Shawna Wilkinson. 5, Gothenburg, 4:35.47, Ava Weyers, Kynlee Strauser. Aubrey O’Hare, Bella Rickertsen.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 10:49.84, Samantha Rodewald, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, Grace Cappel, Sienna Dutton. 3, Gothenburg, 11:30.66, Ellarey Harm, Layla Healey, Logan Hilbers, Eve Healey.
Shot Put — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 38-09.50. 2, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 35-10. 3, Addi Wyatt, Gothenburg, 34-00. 4, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 33-08.
Discus — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 119-11. 3, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 108-04. 4, Lainey Schmidt, McCook, 101-03. 6, Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 90-04.
High Jump — 2, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 5-01.
Pole Vault — 4, Chayse Friehe, McCook, 8-08. 5, Hannah Crow, McCook, 8-08. 6, Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 8-08.
Long Jump — 2, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 16-05.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Kearney Invite