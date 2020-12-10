 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gothenburg 50, Southern Valley 32

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Southern Valley 50-32 on Thursday.

Gothenburg travels to Perkins County on Saturday.

St. Pat’s 48, Maxwell 28

MAXWELL — St. Pat’s downed Maxwell 48-28 on Thursday.

St. Pat’s travels to Hershey and Maxwell hosts Mullen on Saturday.

Bayard 54, Creek Valley 10

BAYARD — Bayard defeated Creek Valley 54-10 on Thursday.

Creek Valley host Potter-Dix on Friday.

Mullen 85, Hyannis 6

MULLEN — Mullen downed Hyannis 85-6 on Thursday.

Mullen travels to Maxwell on Saturday and Hyannis hosts Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28

GOTHENBURG — Southern Valley defeated Gothenburg 41-28 on Thursday.

Gothenburg travels to Perkins County on Saturday.

St. Pat’s 55, Maxwell 29

MAXWELL — St. Pat’s downed Maxwell 55-29 on Thursday.

St. Pat’s travels to Hershey and Maxwell hosts Mullen on Saturday.

Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34

BAYARD — Bayard defeated Creek Valley 71-34 on Thursday.

Creek Valley host Potter-Dix on Friday.

Mullen 43, Hyannis 16

MULLEN — Mullen downed Hyannis 43-16 on Thursday.

Mullen travels to Maxwell on Saturday and Hyannis hosts Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Kearney Catholic Tri

KEARNEY — St. Pat’s participated in the Kearney Catholic Tri on Thursday.

Kearney Catholic 29, St. Pat’s 18

106 — Unknown vs. Unknown

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Double Forfeit

132 — Dax Connick, St. Pat’s def. Caleb Wood, Kearney Catholic, Fall 2:11

138 — Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s win by forfeit

145 — Double Forfeit

152 — Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic def. Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, TF 15-0 2:15

160 — Kade Uelmen, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit

170 — Clay Gilg, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit

182 — Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s win by forfeit

195 — Hunter Shiers, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit

195 — Double Forfeit

220 — Double Forfeit

285 — Jake Masker, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit

GICC 18, St. Pat’s 12

106 — Jackson Farias, GICC win by forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Double Forfeit

132 — Sam Mueller, GICC def. Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, Fall 0:26

138 — Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s win by forfeit

145 — Double Forfeit

152 — Connor Johnson, GICC def. Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, Fall 2:42

160 — Double Forfeit

170 — Double Forfeit

182 — Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s def. Hunter Borges, GICC, Fall 1:20

195 — Double Forfeit

220 — Double Forfeit

285 — Double Forfeit

Northwest 51, Lexington 24

GRAND ISLAND — Northwest downed Lexington 51-24 in a dual wrestling meet on Thursday.

Results

106 — Gavin Ruff, Northwest def. Lazaro Adame, Lexington, Fall 5:07

113 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Caleb Alcorta, Northwest, Dec 10-6

120 — Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Grady Arends, Northwest, Dec 11-8

126 — Caleb Vokes, Northwest def. Angel Vega, Lexington, Dec 6-4

132 — Dylan Hubbard, Lexington def. Max Yendra, Northwest, Fall 2:20

138 — Colton Ruff, Northwest def. Landen Johnson, Lexington, Fall 3:39

145 — Bo Bushhousen, Northwest def. Greg Treffer, Lexington, Fall 3:45

152 — Rene Corado, Lexington def. Eli Arends, Northwest, Fall 3:12

160 — Austin Cooley, Northwest win by forfeit

170 — Cailyb weekley, Northwest def. Carlos Romero, Lexington, Fall 1:42

182 — Joseph Stein, Northwest def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Fall 1:01

195 — Victor Isele, Northwest def. Fredy Vargas, Lexington, Fall 0:58

220 — Jesse Arevalo, Lexington win by forfeit

285 — Billy Schleichardt, Northwest def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 1:03

