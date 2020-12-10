Sports Shorts, Dec. 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gothenburg 50, Southern Valley 32
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Southern Valley 50-32 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Perkins County on Saturday.
St. Pat’s 48, Maxwell 28
MAXWELL — St. Pat’s downed Maxwell 48-28 on Thursday.
St. Pat’s travels to Hershey and Maxwell hosts Mullen on Saturday.
Bayard 54, Creek Valley 10
BAYARD — Bayard defeated Creek Valley 54-10 on Thursday.
Creek Valley host Potter-Dix on Friday.
Mullen 85, Hyannis 6
MULLEN — Mullen downed Hyannis 85-6 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Maxwell on Saturday and Hyannis hosts Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28
GOTHENBURG — Southern Valley defeated Gothenburg 41-28 on Thursday.
Gothenburg travels to Perkins County on Saturday.
St. Pat’s 55, Maxwell 29
MAXWELL — St. Pat’s downed Maxwell 55-29 on Thursday.
St. Pat’s travels to Hershey and Maxwell hosts Mullen on Saturday.
Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34
BAYARD — Bayard defeated Creek Valley 71-34 on Thursday.
Creek Valley host Potter-Dix on Friday.
Mullen 43, Hyannis 16
MULLEN — Mullen downed Hyannis 43-16 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Maxwell on Saturday and Hyannis hosts Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Kearney Catholic Tri
KEARNEY — St. Pat’s participated in the Kearney Catholic Tri on Thursday.
Kearney Catholic 29, St. Pat’s 18
106 — Unknown vs. Unknown
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Double Forfeit
132 — Dax Connick, St. Pat’s def. Caleb Wood, Kearney Catholic, Fall 2:11
138 — Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s win by forfeit
145 — Double Forfeit
152 — Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic def. Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, TF 15-0 2:15
160 — Kade Uelmen, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit
170 — Clay Gilg, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit
182 — Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s win by forfeit
195 — Hunter Shiers, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit
195 — Double Forfeit
220 — Double Forfeit
285 — Jake Masker, Kearney Catholic win by forfeit
GICC 18, St. Pat’s 12
106 — Jackson Farias, GICC win by forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Double Forfeit
132 — Sam Mueller, GICC def. Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, Fall 0:26
138 — Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s win by forfeit
145 — Double Forfeit
152 — Connor Johnson, GICC def. Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, Fall 2:42
160 — Double Forfeit
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s def. Hunter Borges, GICC, Fall 1:20
195 — Double Forfeit
220 — Double Forfeit
285 — Double Forfeit
Northwest 51, Lexington 24
GRAND ISLAND — Northwest downed Lexington 51-24 in a dual wrestling meet on Thursday.
Results
106 — Gavin Ruff, Northwest def. Lazaro Adame, Lexington, Fall 5:07
113 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Caleb Alcorta, Northwest, Dec 10-6
120 — Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Grady Arends, Northwest, Dec 11-8
126 — Caleb Vokes, Northwest def. Angel Vega, Lexington, Dec 6-4
132 — Dylan Hubbard, Lexington def. Max Yendra, Northwest, Fall 2:20
138 — Colton Ruff, Northwest def. Landen Johnson, Lexington, Fall 3:39
145 — Bo Bushhousen, Northwest def. Greg Treffer, Lexington, Fall 3:45
152 — Rene Corado, Lexington def. Eli Arends, Northwest, Fall 3:12
160 — Austin Cooley, Northwest win by forfeit
170 — Cailyb weekley, Northwest def. Carlos Romero, Lexington, Fall 1:42
182 — Joseph Stein, Northwest def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Fall 1:01
195 — Victor Isele, Northwest def. Fredy Vargas, Lexington, Fall 0:58
220 — Jesse Arevalo, Lexington win by forfeit
285 — Billy Schleichardt, Northwest def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 1:03
