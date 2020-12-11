Sports Shorts, Dec. 11

SWIMMING/DIVING

Brouillette breaks school record

McCOOK — Jonathan Brouillette broke a 21-year-old school record Friday afternoon at the McCook Swim and Dive Meet, and a pair of Bulldog relays posted state qualifying times.

In the process, the North Platte boys team beat out Hastings to win the meet. The Bulldog girls finished in second place.

Brouillette broke Luke Brown’s record, scoring 281.15 points to place first in the boys one-meter diving.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson and Kadence Dowhower notched a state-qualifying time of 2 minutes, 0.61 seconds, taking first place at the meet.

Those four teamed up to place second in the 200-yard freestyle relay to also post a state qualifying time of 1:48.66.

Other first-place finishes for the Bulldogs: Sorenson in the 100-yard butterfly; Fitzpatrick in the 100-yard backstroke; Cooper Leibhart in the 100-yard backstroke; Friederich in the 100-yard breaststroke; the 200-yard medley team of Cooper Leibhart, Kris Kautz, Chase Leibhart and Ethan Mercer; and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mercer, Kautz, and Cooper and Chase Leibhart.