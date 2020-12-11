Sports Shorts, Dec. 11

SWIMMING/DIVING
Brouillette breaks school record
McCOOK — Jonathan Brouillette broke a 21-year-old school record Friday afternoon at the McCook Swim and Dive Meet, and a pair of Bulldog relays posted state qualifying times.
In the process, the North Platte boys team beat out Hastings to win the meet. The Bulldog girls finished in second place.
Brouillette broke Luke Brown’s record, scoring 281.15 points to place first in the boys one-meter diving.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson and Kadence Dowhower notched a state-qualifying time of 2 minutes, 0.61 seconds, taking first place at the meet.
Those four teamed up to place second in the 200-yard freestyle relay to also post a state qualifying time of 1:48.66.
Other first-place finishes for the Bulldogs: Sorenson in the 100-yard butterfly; Fitzpatrick in the 100-yard backstroke; Cooper Leibhart in the 100-yard backstroke; Friederich in the 100-yard breaststroke; the 200-yard medley team of Cooper Leibhart, Kris Kautz, Chase Leibhart and Ethan Mercer; and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mercer, Kautz, and Cooper and Chase Leibhart.
WRESTLING
North Platte 57, Columbus Lakeview 12
COLUMBUS - North Platte defeated Columbus Lakeview 57-12 in a dual meet on Friday.
106 - Kole Weigel, NP def. Noah Wyatt, CL, Fall 1:49.
113 - Owen Bargen, CL def. Jace Kennel, NP, Dec. 7-2
120 - Pablo Tellez, CL def. Carson Songster, NP, Dec. 5-1
126 - Andon Stenger, CL def. Ethan Jackson, NP, Fall :30
132 - Jaylan Ruffin, NP def. Kevin Dominguez, CL, Dec. 3-2
138 - Darian Diaz, NP def. Logan Jaixen, CL, Dec. 6-2
145 - Ryan Fox, NP def. Hayden Johnston, CL, Fall 1:38
152 - Santana Morin, NP def. Yordi Dominguez, CL, Dec. 7-1
160 - Luke Rathjen, NP def. Gerber Recinos, CL, Fall 1:58
170 - Cash Arensdorf, NP def. Juan Rodriguez, CL, Fall 2:48
182 - Gavyn Brauer, NP def. Landon Ternus, CL, Fall :38
195 - Vincent Genatone, NP win by forfeit
220 - Mason Newland, NP def. Erick Bello, CL Fall 2:33
285 - Jacob Kohler, NP win by forfeit
St. Pat’s Invite
Team results
(Top 5)
1. Maxwell, 189. 2, Brady, 142. 3, Elm Creek, 121. 4, St. Pat’s, 64. 5, Sandhills Valley, 52. 6, Hyannis, 45. 7, Dundy County-Stratton, 30. 8, Banner County, 0.
Individual results
113 - 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Isaac Shaner, Brady.
120 - Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Jaxson Smith, Elm Creek.
126 - 1, Stetson Matteson, Hyannis. 2, Branden Powell, Sandhills Valley.
132 - 1, Koby Smith, Elm Creek. 2, Sam Melton, Maxwell.
138 - 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Conner Weekly, Sandhills Valley. 4, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s. 5, Hunter Keefer, Maxwell.
145 - 1, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s. 2, Carson Gruntorad, Elm Creek. 3, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis. 4, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell. 5, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s.
152 - 1, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 2, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton. 3, Alijah Stevens, Brady. 4, Klarissa Rinne, Dundy County-Stratton. 5, Bry Rowe, Hyannis.
160 - 1, Logan Simmons, Brady. 2, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Max Serrano, Elm Creek. 4, Rex Fell, Dundy County-Stratton.
170 - 1, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell. 2, Gabe Trampe, Elm Creek. 3, Levi Jurjens, Brady.
182 - 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 3, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell.
195 - 1, Drey Smith, Maxwell. 2, Jaycob Young, Maxwell.
220 - 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Kaden Dady, Brady. 3, Ashton Smith, Maxwell. 4, Jacob Copper, Maxwell.
285 - 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 3, Kaden Blake, Sandhills Valley. 4, Cameron Carr, Brady.
Southern Valley Invite
Team results
1, Sutherland, 167. 2, Red Cloud-Blue Hill, 161. 3, Alma, 117. 4, Centrua, 113.5. 5, Axtell, 105.5. 6, Wauneta-Palisade, 104. 7, Loomis-Bertrand, 8, Chase County, 84. 9, Medicine Valley, 73. 10, South Central, 69. 11, Arapahoe, 59. 12, Southern Valley, 26.
Individual results
(Top 5)
106 - 1, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 2, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 3, Arturo Miscles, Chase County.
113 - 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis. 2, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud-Blue Hill. 3, Cayden White, Chase County. 4, Masilia Arnde, Centura.
120 - 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 3, Jeremiah Arndt, Centura. 4, Isaac Piel, Red Cloud-Blue Hill. 5, Logan Sanders, South Central.
126 - 1, Ayden Berney, Centrua. 2, James Dubbs, Alma. 3, Chase Ostdiek, Red Cloud-Blue Hill.
132 - 1, John Kenney, Loomis. 2, John Brodrick, South Central. 3, Caden Trew, Red Cloud-Blue Hill. 4, Bryce Wolfe, Medicine Valley. 5. McLain Adams, Centrua.
138 - 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Hunter Miner, Wauntea-Palisade. 3, Gavin Anderson, Centura. 5, Keirsten Colton, Chase County.
145 - 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud-Blue Hill. 3, Tristan White, Arapahoe. 4, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 5, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell.
152 - 1, Ayden Molzahn, Alma. 2, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 3, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 4, Taaron Lavicky, Axtell. 5, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe.
160 - 1, Jack Sokol, Centura. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Alek Molzahn, Alma. 4, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud-Blue Hill. 5, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County.
170 - 1, Brayton Jarosik, South Central. 2, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe. 3, Ethan Devlin, South Central. 4, Kayton Niles, Red-Cloud-Blue Hill. 5, Hoyte Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade.
182 - 1, Kaleb Senff, Axtell. 2, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 3, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 4, Reece Payne, Red Cloud-Blue Hill. 5, Jason Stenka, Alma.
195 - 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Ashton Hawkins, Axtell. 3, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Jeffery Nelsen, Medicine Valley. 5, Nathan Elledge, South Central.
220 - 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Andrew Graf, Alma. 3, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud-Blue Hill.
285 - 1, Riggin Ludeke, Loomis-Bertrand. 2, Derik Kennicutt, Wauneta-Palisade.
Wood River Invite
WOOD RIVER - Gothenburg finished ninth and Hershey finished 14th at the Wood River Invite on Friday.
Gothenburg/Hershey results
106 - 2, Kaden Thompson, Hershey
145 - 4, Ty Holtz, Gothenburg.
220 - 4 Jacob Olson, Gothenburg.
Twin Loup Invite
Team results
1, Twin Loup, 147.5. 2, North Platte JV, 108. 3, Broken Bow, 99. 4, Neligh-Oakdale, 86. 5, Cambridge, 79. 6, Hi-Line, 74. 7, South Loup, 68. 8, Ainsworth, 43. 9, Niobrara/Verdigre, 7.
Individual results
(Top 5)
106 - 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Cayden Hilding, North Platte. 3, Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge. 4, Jake Klotz, Hi-Line.
113 - 1, Dalton Garey, Broken Bow. 2, Carson Whitesel, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, David Switzer, Twin Loup. 4, Corey Miller, North Platte.
120 - 1, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 2, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 3. Corbin Swanson, Ainsworth. 4, Aiden Shutts, Hi-Line.
126 - 1, Drue Huntsman, North Platte. 2, Drake Miles, North Platte. 3, Hector Estrada, Twin Loup. 4, Broden Dean, Hi-Line.
132 - 1, Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow. 2, Brody Ridder, Broken Bow. 3, Garrett Keith, Twin Loup. 4, Matt Morgan, Cambridge.
138 - 1, Brock Little, North Platte. 2, Keaton Dowse, Twin Loup. 3, Brock Kester, Neligh-Oakdale. 4, Dawson Doggett, South Loup.
145 - 1, Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup. 2, Hayden Brauer, North Platte. 3, Caden Swanson, Ainsworth. 4, Adam Corbett, Cambridge.
152 - 1, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 2, Eli Hernandez, North Platte. 3, Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow. 4, Ayden Moore, Hi-Line.
160 - Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale. 2, Brycen Woodward, Broken Bow. 3, Tye Stanton, Cambridge. 4, Nate Redwine, Hi-Line.
170 - 1, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 2, Rio Remund, South Loup. 3, Conor Dempsey, Neligh-Oakdale. 4, Brock Roblee, North Platte.
182 - 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Isaac Hood, Ainsworth. 3, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup. 4, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge.
195 - 1, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 2, Dawson Daup, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup. 4, Ben Tiede, Hi-Line.
220 - 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Drew Knoerzer, Hi-Line.
285 - 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 2, Nicholas Spradlin, North Platte. 3, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte. 4, Trysten Terry, North Platte.
BASKETBALL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sutherland 44, Sandhills Valley 27
STAPLETON — Sutherland defeated Sandhills Valley 44-27 on Friday.
Sutherland hosts Bridgeport on Saturday and Sandhills Valley travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday.
Hershey 46, Cozad 26
HERSHEY — Hershey downed Cozad 46-26 on Friday.
Hershey hosts St. Pat’s and Cozad hosts Valentine on Saturday.
Pleasanton 65, Hi-Line 20
ELWOOD — Pleasanton defeated Hi-Line 65-20 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Wallace on Saturday.
South Loup 70, Cambridge 32
CAMBRIDGE — South Loup downed Cambridge 70-32 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Pleasanton on Saturday.
Cody-Kilgore 47, Arthur Co. 40
ARTHUR — Cody-Kilgore edged Arthur County 47-40 on Friday.
Arthur County hosts Sioux County on Thursday.
Morrill 60, Garden Co. 32
MORRILL — Morrill downed Garden County 60-32 on Friday.
Garden County hosts Crawford on Saturday.
Potter-Dix 49, Creek Valley 46
CHAPPELL — Potter-Dix edged Creek Valley 49-46 on Friday.
Creek Valley starts the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on Dec. 21.
Holdrege 49, Lexington 36
LEXINGTON — Holdrege defeated Lexington 49-36 on Friday.
Lexington travels to York on Saturday.
Sidney 49, Chase Co. 41
IMPERIAL — Sidney edged Chase County 49-41 on Friday.
Chase County travels to Ogallala on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sandhills Valley 39, Sutherland 27
STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley defeated Sutherland 39-27 on Friday.
Sutherland hosts Bridgeport on Saturday and Sandhills Valley travels to Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday.
Hershey 43, Cozad 42
HERSHEY Hershey outlasted Cozad 43-42 on Friday.
Hershey hosts St. Pat’s and Cozad hosts Valentine on Saturday.
Paxton 52, Brady 32
BRADY — Paxton downed Brady 52-32 on Friday.
Brady travels to Twin Loup and Paxton travels to Potter-Dix on Saturday.
Cambridge 50, South Loup 39
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge defeated South Loup 50-39 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Pleasanton on Saturday.
Lexington 60, Holdrege 49
LEXINGTON — Lexington downed Holdrege 60-49 on Friday.
Lexington travels to York on Saturday.
Sidney 70, Chase Co. 54
IMPERIAL — Sidney defeated Chase County 70-54 on Friday.
Chase County travels to Ogallala on Saturday.
Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 48
CHAPPELL — Potter-Dix downed Creek Valley 75-48 on Friday.
Creek Valley starts the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on Dec. 21.
