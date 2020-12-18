 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 18
GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Platte 53, Columbus 37

COLUMBUS — North Platte defeated Columbus 53-37 on Friday.

North Platte hosts Norfolk on Saturday.

DCS 51, Rawlins Co., Kan., 30

BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton downed Rawlins County, Kan., 51-30 on Friday.

Dundy County hosts Perkins County on Saturday.

Mullen 49, Cody-Kilgore 38

MULLEN — Mullen defeated Cody-Kilgore 49-38 on Friday.

Mullen travels to the Paxton Holiday Tourney on Monday.

South Loup 56, Med. Valley 35

CURTIS — South Loup downed Medicine Valley 56-35 on Friday.

South Loup travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday and Medicine Valley hosts Alma on Jan. 4.

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

BARTLEY — Southwest edged Arapahoe 34-30 on Friday.

Southwest travels to Southern Valley on Tuesday.

Paxton 40, Maxwell 32

MAXWELL — Paxton topped Maxwell 40-32 on Friday.

Maxwell and Perkins County host at Holiday Tourney on Monday.

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

AINSWORTH — Broken Bow defeated Ainsworth 62-48 on Friday.

Broken Bow hosts St. Paul on Saturday.

Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31

STAPLETON — Twin Loup held off Sandhills Valley 34-31 on Friday.

Sandhills Valley travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.

Gering 49, Ogallala 38

OGALLALA — Gering beat Ogallala 49-38 on Friday.

Ogallala travels to Hershey on Saturday.

Bayard 51, Garden Co. 30

BAYARD — Bayard defeated Garden County 51-30 on Friday.

Garden County travels to the Paxton Holiday Tourney on Monday.

Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21

GOTHENBURG — Holdrege edged Gothenburg 24-21 on Friday.

Gothenburg travels to the Hershey Holday Tourney on Dec. 29.

Wauneta-Palisade 63, South Platte 59

BIG SPRINGS — Wauneta-Palisade held off South Platte 63-59 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Sandhills Valley on Saturday and South Platte host a Holiday Tourney on Dec. 29.

Arthur County 62, Minatare 28

MINATARE — Arthur County defeated Minatare 62-28 on Friday.

Arthur County travels to Leyton on Tuesday.

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tourney

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Platte 60, Columbus 53

COLUMBUS — North Platte held off Columbus 60-53 on Friday.

North Platte hosts Norfolk on Saturday.

DCS 74, Rawlins Co., Kan., 46

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Rawlins Co., Kan., 74-46 on Friday.

Dundy County hosts Perkins County on Saturday.

South Loup 58, Med. Valley 44

CURTIS — South Loup downed Medicine Valley 58-44 on Friday.

South Loup travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday and Medicine Valley hosts Alma on Jan. 4.

Arthur Co. 52, Minatare 33

MINATARE — Arthur County defeated Minatare 52-33 on Friday.

Arthur County travels to Leyton on Tuesday.

Mullen 62, Cody-Kilgore 16

MULLEN — Mullen downed Cody-Kilgore 62-16 on Friday.

Mullen travels to the Paxton Holiday Tourney on Monday.

Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26

BARTLEY — Arapahoe defeated Southwest 42-26 on Friday.

Southwest travels to Southern Valley on Tuesday.

Broken Bow 72, Ainsworth 40

AINSWORTH — Broken Bow downed Ainsworth 72-40 on Friday.

Broken Bow hosts St. Paul on Saturday.

Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45

GOTHENBURG — Holdrege defeated Gothenburg 54-45 on Friday.

Gothenburg travels to the Hershey Holday Tourney on Dec. 29.

Bayard 72, Garden Co. 40

BAYARD — Bayard downed Garden County 72-40 on Friday.

Garden County travels to the Paxton Holiday Tourney on Monday.

Paxton 59, Maxwell 58

PAXTON — Paxton edged Maxwell in overtime 59-58 on Friday.

Maxwell and Perkins County host at Holiday Tourney on Monday.

South Platte 57, Wauneta-Palisade 56

BIG SPRINGS — South Platte edged Wauneta-Palisade 57-56 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade hosts Sandhills Valley on Saturday and South Platte host a Holiday Tourney on Dec. 29.

Sandhills Valley 52, Twin Loup 44

STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley defeated Twin Loup 52-44 on Friday.

Sandhills Valley travels to Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tourney

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

WRESTLING

South Loup Invite

CALLAWAY — Southwest came away with the championship at the South Loup Invite on Friday.

Team results

1, Southwest, 120.5. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 104. 3, Palmer, 82.5. 4, South Loup, 82. 5, Sandhills/Thedford, 77. 6, SEM, 74. 7, Medicine Valley, 54. 8, Shelton, 34. 9, Pleasanton, 31.

Individual results

106 — 1, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 3, Navarre Plagmann, SEM. 4, Gage Overton, Southwest. 5, Noah Eckstrom, Palmer.

113 — 1, Alex Spotanski, Shelton. 2, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 3, Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest.

120 — 1, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 2, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Jesse Winberg, Pleasanton. 4, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford. 5, Gavin Hammond, Southwest.

132 — 1, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Carson Mason, South Loup.3, Ethan Atkins, SEM. 4, Bryce Wolfe, Medicine Valley.

138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Reece Jones, SEM. 4, Dawson Doggett, South Loup. 5, Caden Coufal, Anselmo-Merna. 6, Grant Nielson, Palmer. 7, Louie Doyle, Medicine Valley.

145 — 1, Ruger Reimers, Palmer. 2, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 3, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Tyler Ellis, Southwest. 5, Colby Streit, South Loup.

152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Talon Crago, South Loup. 3, Zane Kreikemeier, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Harley Gray, Medicine Valley. 5, Charlee Kahler, Medicine Valley.

160 — 1, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 2, Rhett McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Josh Gage, Medicine Valley. 4, Dawson Lemburg, Palmer.

170 — 1, Rio Remund, South Loup. 2, Ashton Nichols, SEM. 3, Lila Bloomer, South Loup.

182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 3, Leonardo Guzman, Palmer. 4, Cole Downey, Southwest. 5, Sebastian Younes, Anselmo-Merna. 6, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna. 7, Jeffrey Nelsen, Medicine Valley.

195 — 1, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 2, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup. 5, Grant Hawkins, Pleasanton. 6, Jonathan Ruvalcaba, Palmer. 7, Lunna Hottovy, Medicine Valley.

220 — 1, Chet Wichmann, Palmer. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Aaron Hernandez, SEM. 4, Aspen Henderson, Medicine Valley.

285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton. 3, Brendon Hall, SEM. 4, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 5, jacob stromberg, Palmer.

Ansley/Litchfield Quad

ANSLEY — Mullen finished 2-1 at the Ansley/Litchfield Quad on Friday.

Results

Mullen def. Overton 36-12

Twin Loup def. Mullen 39-30

Mullen def. Ansley/Litchfield 39-36

