Sports Shorts, Dec. 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6
HYANNIS — Twin Loup defeated Hyannis 65-6 on Saturday.
Hyannis travels to the Perkins County Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow topped St. Paul 44-30 on Saturday.
Broken Bow hosts a Holiday Tourney on Dec. 29.
Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna edged Burwell 38-31 on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to the Pleasanton Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Loomis 47, Brady 17
BRADY — Loomis defeated Brady 47-17 on Saturday.
Brady travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38
COZAD — Ainsworth downed Cozad 47-38 on Saturday.
Cozad travels to the Runza Holiday Tourney on Monday.
McCook 34, Holdrege 26
HOLDREGE — McCook defeated Holdrege 34-26 on Saturday.
McCook travels to the Cabela’s Holiday Tourney on Dec. 28.
Ogallala 46, Hershey 42
HERSHEY — Ogallala edged Hershey 46-42 on Saturday.
Ogallala hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday and Hershey hosts a Holiday Tourney on Dec. 29.
Wauneta-Palisade 84, Sandhills Valley 27
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade downed Sandhills Valley 84-27 on Saturday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday and Sandhills Valley travels to Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tourney
Consolation
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Hi-Line 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Paul 50, Broken Bow 44
BROKEN BOW — St. Paul edged Broken Bow 50-44 on Saturday.
Broken Bow hosts a Holiday Tourney on Dec. 29.
Loomis 81, Brady 36
BRADY — Loomis defeated Brady 81-36 on Saturday.
Brady travels to the Maxwell Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50
COZAD — Cozad edged Ainsworth 57-50 on Saturday.
Cozad travels to the Runza Holiday Tourney on Monday.
Ogallala 59, Hershey 53
HERSHEY — Ogallala held off Hershey 59-53 on Saturday.
Ogallala hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday and Hershey hosts a Holiday Tourney on Dec. 29.
McCook 67, Holdrege 43
HOLDREGE — McCook defeated Holdrege 67-43 on Saturday.
McCook travels to the Cabela’s Holiday Tourney on Dec. 28.
Adams Central 61, Chase County 22
HASTINGS — Adams Central downed Chase County 61-22 on Saturday.
Chase County travels to the Cabela’s Holiday Tourney on Dec. 28.
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tourney
Consolation
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52
WRESTLING
Valentine Dual Meet
VALENTINE — Valentine hosted several area teams in a dual meet on Saturday.
Dual meet results
North Platte def. Lexington 54-21
Winner, SD def. North Platte 52-21
David City def. North Platte 38-37
North Platte def. McCook 45-30
North Platte def. Valentine 61-15
Broken Bow def. Chadron 60-22
Broken Bow def. Ainsworth 72-10
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg 78-6
Broken Bow def. Gordon-Rushville 75-6
Broken Bow def. O’Neill 42-35
Valentine def. Cozad 60-22
McCook def. Cozad 54-21
David City def. Cozad 65-12
Lexington def. Cozad 52-25
Gothenburg def. Ainsworth 63-18
Gothenburg def. Gordon-Rushville 54-25
O’Neill def. Gothenburg 59-18
Gothenburg def. Chadron 42-36
David City def. Hershey 60-9
Ord def. Hershey 42-24
Valentine def. Hershey 66-12
Amherst def. Hershey 66-18
Minden def. Hershey 66-17
David City def. Lexington 37-33
Winner, SD def. Lexington 63-13
Valentine def. Lexington 48-27
Valentine def. McCook 42-39
Winner, SD def. McCook 64-12
Sutherland Invite
SUTHERLAND — Mullen won the Championship of the Sutherland Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Mullen, 136. 2, Maxwell, 115. 3, Sutherland, 107. 4, Bayard, 102. 5, Garden County, 85. 6, Morrill, 65. 7, St. Pat’s, 60. 7, Perkins County, 60. 9, Leyton, 43. 10, Sandhills Valley, 37. 11, Hyannis, 17. 12, Wauneta-Palisade, 16. 13, Dundy County-Stratton, 6. 14, Paxton, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 2, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard. 4, Cash Davis, Hyannis. 5, Chris Loyd, Garden County.
113 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Trenton Rushman, Leyton. 3, Sharon Garza, Bayard.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 3, Brock Burry, Bayard. 4, Mason Toner, Perkins County.
126 — 1, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 2, Gabe Kohel, Morrill. 3, Braden Powell, Sandhills Valley. 4, Jayden Klein, St. Pat’s. 5, Dominick Geho, Paxton.
132 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 3, Zach Araujo, Bayard. 4, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 3, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s. 4, Adam Hill, Garden County. 5, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 6, Sam Melton, Maxwell. 7, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Beau Lake, Bayard. 3, Peyton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 3, Bryder Hickey, Perkins County. 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 5, Owen Heessel, Maxwell. 6, Bry Rowe, Hyannis. 7, Klarissa Rinne, Dundy County-Stratton. 8, Trey McCrumb, Wauneta-Palisade.
160 — 1, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 2, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 3, Gunner Roberson, Garden County. 4, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 5, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 6, Rex Fell, Dundy County-Stratton. 7, Henry Taylor, Perkins County.
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 4, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell.
182 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Michael Morgan, Morrill. 4, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 5, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 6, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 7, Theron Miller, Bayard. 8, Owen Thorberg, Mullen.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 3, Drey Smith, Maxwell. 4, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 5, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade.
220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 3, Tel Kvanvig, Mullen. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 2, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 3, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 4, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 5, Michael Rotherham, Bayard. 6, Kaden Blake, Sandhills Valley.
Sidney/Bridgeport Invite
SIDNEY — Ogallala finished second at the Sidney/Bridgeport Invite on Saturday
Team results
1, Gering, 235.5. 2, Ogallala, 161. 3, Sidney, 122.5. 4, Mitchell, 111. 5, Bridgeport, 93. 6, Gordon/Rushville, 66. 7, Alliance, 61.5. 8, Chase County, 57. 9, Hemingford, 23. 10, Minatare, 22. 11, Banner County, 7. 12, Sioux Coounty, 4.
Individual results
106 — 1, Chance Houser, Sidney. 2, Jordan Shirley, Gering. 3, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell. 4, Arturo Miscles, Chase County.
113 — 1, Thomas (TC) Hughson, Mitchell. 2, Aaron Seebohm, Alliance. 3, Cayden White, Chase County. 4, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport.
120 — 1, Quinton Chavez, Gering. 2, Austin Munier, Sidney. 3, Logan Stephens, Ogallala. 4, Tucker Banister, Gordon/Rushville. 5, Bronson Poppe, Ogallala. 6, Chase McGrath, Bridgeport.
126 — 1, Paul Ruff, Gering. 2, Chance Cooper, Bridgeport. 3, Cole Stokey, Ogallala. 4, Traiton Starr, Gordon/Rushville. 5, Jonathan Fitzler, Hemingford. 6, Kaleb Hessler, Gering.
132 — 1, Tyler Nagel, Gering. 2, Robert Reina, Gordon/Rushville. 3, Julian Maytorena, Sidney. 4, Keagan Shifflett, Gering. 5, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell. 6, Michael Lopez, Bridgeport.
138 — 1, Albert Stone, Gering. 2, Damien Bell, Bridgeport. 3, Merritt Skinner, Ogallala. 4, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell. 5, Aydon McDonald, Gordon/Rushville. 6, Zane Stoike, Alliance
145 — 1, Gage Stokey, Ogallala. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell. 3, Brasen Hakert, Gering. 4, Kenyan Biesecker, Chase County.
152 — 1, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport. 2, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 3, Keenan Allen, Gering. 4, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County.
160 — 1, Philip Halstead, Alliance. 2, Blake Wyatt, Ogallala. 3, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County. 4, Cody Duffy, Chase County. 5, Jobidiah Brunkhorst, Ogallala. 6, Carmelo Timblin, Gering.
170 — 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell. 3, Trae Skiles, Ogallala. 4, Cauyer Glanz, Sidney.
182 — 1, Brady Robb, Sidney. 2, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 3, Dietrich Lecher, Sidney. 4, Andrew Mount, Gering. 5, Landon Holecheck, Ogallala. 6, Jeremiah Roggasch, Sidney.
195 — 1, Taydon Gorsuch, Gering. 2, Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney. 3, Bo Edmond, Ogallala. 4, Emma Gomez, Hemingford. 5, Jackson Schwartz, Minatare.
220 — 1, Nathan Coley, Mitchell. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 3, Iziah Blanco, Gering. 4, Colton Donason, Ogallala.
285 — 1, Brandon Lock, Sidney. 2, Blake Messervy, Ogallala. 3, Jacob Kiever, Gordon/Rushville. 4, Brayden McGowen, Hemingford.
Girls B — 1, Maria Barnes, Ogallala. 2, Josephine Redman, Gordon/Rushville. 3, Audrey Morris, Mitchell. 4, Keirsten Colton, Chase County.
Fran Jorgensen Invite
CAMBRIDGE — Southwest placed second at the Fran Jorgensen Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Atwood-Rawlins County, 140. 2, Southwest, 128. 3, Norton Community, 122. 4, Arapahoe, 103. 5, Oberlin-Decatur Community, 95. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull, 72. 7, Axtell, 65. 7, Minden, 65. 9, Franklin, 59. 10, Alma, 58. 11, Brady, 54. 12, Elm Creek, 49. 13, Loomis/Bertrand, 45. 14, Cambridge, 39. 15, South Central, 32. 16, Overton, 19. 17, Harvard, 8.
Southwest/Brady results
113 — 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand. 2, Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 3, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 4, Reid Fort, Oberlin-Decatur Community.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull. 3, John Kenney, Loomis/Bertrand. 4, Alex Eskew, Oberlin-Decatur Community.
138 — 1, Reece Grafel, Oberlin-Decatur Community. 2, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 3, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 4, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell.
145 — 1, Tristan White, Arapahoe. 2, Drew Withington, Atwood-Rawlins County. 3, Tyler Ellis, Southwest. 4, Adam Corbett, Cambridge.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Ayden Molzahn, Alma. 3, Garrett Urban, Norton Community. 4, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek.
160 — 1, Alex Banuelos, Minden. 2, Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe. 3, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 4, Alek Molzahn, Alma.
182 — 1, Kaleb Senff, Axtell. 2, Kendrick Woody, Atwood-Rawlins County. 3, Triston Stearns, Brady. 4, Hunter Fredrickson, Minden.
220 — 1, Gavin Sproul, Norton Community. 2, Ashton Bearley, Atwood-Rawlins County. 3, Preston Bearley, Atwood-Rawlins County. 4, Kaden Dady, Brady.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 3, Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull. 4, Omar Sanchez, Atwood-Rawlins County.
