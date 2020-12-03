 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 3
Sports Shorts, Dec. 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wil.-Hil. 57, Hi-Line 30

WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth downed Hi-Line 57-30 in the season opener on Thursday.

Hi-Line travels Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

Lexington 48, Gothenburg 42

LEXINGTON — Lexington edged Gothenburg 48-42 on Thursday.

Gothenburg hosts Hershey and Lexington travels to Ogallala on Friday.

Broken Bow 52, A/LC 27

BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Ansley-Litchfield 52-27 on Thursday.

Broken Bow travels to St. Pat’s on Friday.

Med. Valley 63, Southwest 48

CURTIS — Medicine Valley opened the season with a 63-48 win over Southwest on Thursday.

Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.

Cambridge 49, HCC 28

TRENTON — Cambridge downed Hitchcock County 49-28 on Thursday.

Hitchcock County starts play at the Cattle Trail Tourney on Dec. 11.

Wa.-Pa 62, Wallace 47

WALLACE — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Wallace 62-47 on Thursday.

Wallace travels to Maywood-Hayes Center and Wauneta-Palisade hosts Cambridge on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23

ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna downed Paxton 60-23 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Mullen and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Hershey 48, Perkins Co. 34

HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Perkins County 48-34 on Thursday.

Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County hosts Potter-Dix on Friday.

South Platte 48, Arthur Co. 32

ARTHUR — South Platte downed Arthur County 48-30 on Thursday.

Arthur County travels to Hay Springs on Saturday and South Platte hosts Minatare on Tuesday.

Mullen 48, Sutherland 23

SUTHERLAND — Mullen defeated Sutherland 48-26 on Thursday.

Mullen travels to Anselmo-Merna on Friday and Sutherland hosts St. Pat’s on Saturday.

Chase Co. 50, Cozad 41

IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Cozad 50-41 on Thursday.

Chase County travels to McCook on Friday and Cozad travels to Pleasanton on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wil.-Hil. 64, Hi-Line 59

WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth edged Hi-Line 64-59 on Thursday.

Hi-Line travels Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.

Lexington 45, Gothenburg 39

LEXINGTON — Lexington held off Gothenburg in overtime 45-39 on Thursday.

Gothenburg hosts Hershey and Lexington travels to Ogallala on Friday.

Arthur Co. 48, South Platte 40

ARTHUR — Arthur County edged South Platte 48-40 on Thursday.

Arthur County travels to Hay Springs on Saturday and South Platte hosts Minatare on Tuesday.

HCC 41, Cambridge 30

TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed Cambridge 41-30 on Thursday.

Hitchcock County starts play at the Cattle Trail Tourney on Dec. 11.

Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29

ANSELMO — Paxton edged Anselmo-Merna 30-29 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna hosts Mullen and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.

Hershey 64, Perkins Co. 36

HERSHEY — Hershey downed Perkins County 64-36 on Thursday.

Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County hosts Potter-Dix on Friday.

Chase Co. 60, Cozad 50

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Cozad 60-50 on Thursday.

Chase County travels to McCook on Friday and Cozad travels to Pleasanton on Tuesday.

Med. Valley 66, Southwest 34

CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed Southwest 66-34 on Thursday.

Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Maxwell Tourney

Team results

Maxwell 60, Medicine Valley 12

Maxwell 66, Wauneta-Palisade 12

Maxwell 48, Hitchcock County 36

Maxwell 45, Alma 21

Maxwell 66, Dundy County-Stratton 6

Hitchcock County 39, Alma 21

Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 12

Medicine Valley 31, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Wauneta-Palisade 42, Dundy County-Stratton 12

Alma 40, Dundy County-Stratton 6

Hitchcock County 55, Medicine Valley 12

Alma 36, Medicine Valley 24

Hitchcock County 60, Wauneta-Palisade 6

Garden County Tri

Team results

Chase County 43, Bridgeport 34

Bridgeport 54, Garden County 15

Garden County 39, Chase County 24

Broken Bow Tri

Team results

Broken Bow 69, Wood River 9

Broken Bow 69, Arcadia/Loup City 12

Arcadia/Loup City 48, Wood River 18

Hemingford Invite

Team results

1, Morrill, 45. 2, Hemingford, 42. 3, Minatare, 27. 4, Crawford, 19. 5, Hay Springs, 16. 6, Hyannis, 14. 7, Sioux County, 12. 8, Banner County, 6.

