Sports Shorts, Dec. 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wil.-Hil. 57, Hi-Line 30
WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth downed Hi-Line 57-30 in the season opener on Thursday.
Hi-Line travels Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Lexington 48, Gothenburg 42
LEXINGTON — Lexington edged Gothenburg 48-42 on Thursday.
Gothenburg hosts Hershey and Lexington travels to Ogallala on Friday.
Broken Bow 52, A/LC 27
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Ansley-Litchfield 52-27 on Thursday.
Broken Bow travels to St. Pat’s on Friday.
Med. Valley 63, Southwest 48
CURTIS — Medicine Valley opened the season with a 63-48 win over Southwest on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.
Cambridge 49, HCC 28
TRENTON — Cambridge downed Hitchcock County 49-28 on Thursday.
Hitchcock County starts play at the Cattle Trail Tourney on Dec. 11.
Wa.-Pa 62, Wallace 47
WALLACE — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Wallace 62-47 on Thursday.
Wallace travels to Maywood-Hayes Center and Wauneta-Palisade hosts Cambridge on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 60, Paxton 23
ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna downed Paxton 60-23 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Mullen and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Hershey 48, Perkins Co. 34
HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Perkins County 48-34 on Thursday.
Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County hosts Potter-Dix on Friday.
South Platte 48, Arthur Co. 32
ARTHUR — South Platte downed Arthur County 48-30 on Thursday.
Arthur County travels to Hay Springs on Saturday and South Platte hosts Minatare on Tuesday.
Mullen 48, Sutherland 23
SUTHERLAND — Mullen defeated Sutherland 48-26 on Thursday.
Mullen travels to Anselmo-Merna on Friday and Sutherland hosts St. Pat’s on Saturday.
Chase Co. 50, Cozad 41
IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Cozad 50-41 on Thursday.
Chase County travels to McCook on Friday and Cozad travels to Pleasanton on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wil.-Hil. 64, Hi-Line 59
WILCOX — Wilcox-Hildreth edged Hi-Line 64-59 on Thursday.
Hi-Line travels Ansley-Litchfield on Friday.
Lexington 45, Gothenburg 39
LEXINGTON — Lexington held off Gothenburg in overtime 45-39 on Thursday.
Gothenburg hosts Hershey and Lexington travels to Ogallala on Friday.
Arthur Co. 48, South Platte 40
ARTHUR — Arthur County edged South Platte 48-40 on Thursday.
Arthur County travels to Hay Springs on Saturday and South Platte hosts Minatare on Tuesday.
HCC 41, Cambridge 30
TRENTON — Hitchcock County downed Cambridge 41-30 on Thursday.
Hitchcock County starts play at the Cattle Trail Tourney on Dec. 11.
Paxton 30, Anselmo-Merna 29
ANSELMO — Paxton edged Anselmo-Merna 30-29 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Mullen and Paxton hosts Medicine Valley on Friday.
Hershey 64, Perkins Co. 36
HERSHEY — Hershey downed Perkins County 64-36 on Thursday.
Hershey travels to Gothenburg and Perkins County hosts Potter-Dix on Friday.
Chase Co. 60, Cozad 50
IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Cozad 60-50 on Thursday.
Chase County travels to McCook on Friday and Cozad travels to Pleasanton on Tuesday.
Med. Valley 66, Southwest 34
CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed Southwest 66-34 on Thursday.
Medicine Valley travels to Paxton on Friday and Southwest hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Maxwell Tourney
Team results
Maxwell 60, Medicine Valley 12
Maxwell 66, Wauneta-Palisade 12
Maxwell 48, Hitchcock County 36
Maxwell 45, Alma 21
Maxwell 66, Dundy County-Stratton 6
Hitchcock County 39, Alma 21
Medicine Valley 36, Dundy County-Stratton 12
Medicine Valley 31, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Wauneta-Palisade 42, Dundy County-Stratton 12
Alma 40, Dundy County-Stratton 6
Hitchcock County 55, Medicine Valley 12
Alma 36, Medicine Valley 24
Hitchcock County 60, Wauneta-Palisade 6
Garden County Tri
Team results
Chase County 43, Bridgeport 34
Bridgeport 54, Garden County 15
Garden County 39, Chase County 24
Broken Bow Tri
Team results
Broken Bow 69, Wood River 9
Broken Bow 69, Arcadia/Loup City 12
Arcadia/Loup City 48, Wood River 18
Hemingford Invite
Team results
1, Morrill, 45. 2, Hemingford, 42. 3, Minatare, 27. 4, Crawford, 19. 5, Hay Springs, 16. 6, Hyannis, 14. 7, Sioux County, 12. 8, Banner County, 6.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!