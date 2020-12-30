 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Dec. 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beatrice Holiday Tourney

Beatrice 41, North Platte 28

Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41

Arapahoe Holiday Tourney

St. Pat’s 56, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24

Brady Holiday Tourney

Championship

Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37

Consolation

Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28

Hastings Holiday Tourney

Bennington 44, Hastings 38

Scottsbluff 50, Lexington 35

Runza Holiday Tourney

Championship

Wood River 51, Cross County 46

Third Place

Milford 56, Central City 41

Fifth Place

Superior 49, Cozad 35

Seventh Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sandy Creek 13

Cabela’s Holiday Tourney

Championship

Ord 50, Sidney 41

Third Place

McCook 59, Chase County 38

Fifth Place

Gordon/Rushville 44, Mitchell 40

South Platte Holiday Tourney

Dundy County-Stratton 48, Cambridge 41

South Platte 65, Crawford 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beatrice Holiday Tourney

Beatrice 49, North Platte 37

Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54

Arapahoe Tourney

St. Pat’s 68, Wauneta-Palisade 27

Blue Hill 59, Arapahoe 45

Brady Holiday Tourney

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Anselmo-Merna 47

Consolation

Hitchcock County 74, Brady 29

Runza Holiday Tourney

Third Place

Cross County 53, Cozad 39

Fifth Place

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Wood River 42, OT

Seventh Place

Superior 59, Sandy Creek 50

Cabela’s Holiday Tourney

Championship

Mitchell 68, McCook 49

Third Place

Sidney 57, Ord 45

Fifth Place

Chase County 36, Gordon/Rushville 31

South Platte Holiday Tourney

Dundy County-Stratton 82, Cambridge 47

South Platte 56, Crawford 32

BOWLING

Weekly Leagues

Wild Bills host weekly leagues.

League Scores

Dec. 15

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 40.5, Husker Fans 39, Pin Tippers 33

Top 4 Games — (Women) Tina Matthews 197, Jackie Donohue 189, Michelle Lopez 182, Janet Lockhart 179. (Men) William Nelson 215, Josh Budke 209, Orlan Treat 202, Gary Lopez 198

Top 4 Series — (Women) Jackie Donohue 518, Michelle Lopez 509, Janet Lockhart 497, Tina Matthews 455. (Men) William Nelson 600, Josh Budke 584, J. T. Beck 579, Gary Lopez 544

Dec. 21

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — That One Team 277, Brew Crew 271, Just Friends 266.5

Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 268, Lori Broge 190, Dawn Legas/Beth Sedlacek 174. (Men) Shane Simpson 265, Josh Pfannkuch 259, Gary Suhr 253

Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 636, Beth Sedlacek 508, Tari Luetters 467. (Men) Shane Simpson 712, Rick McKain 655, Jesse Cordova 643

Dec. 22

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Reeses Pieces 43, The Jackhammerz 38, Ups & Downs 37

Top 4 Games — Dan Katzenstein 201, Del Roe 193, Gloria Livingston 189, Dick Baxter 180

Top 4 Series — Dan Katzenstein 527, Del Roe 513, Gloria Livingston 499, Blake Barnum 497

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 48.5, Husker Fans 46, Pin Tippers 35

Top 4 Games — (Women) Sandy Styles 200, Amy Hawks 182, Jackie Donohue 177, Michelle Lopez 160. (Men) Josh Budke 250, Gary Lopez 244, Bryan Solko 205, Orlan Treat 189

Top 4 Series — (Women) Sandy Styles 482, Jackie Donohue 480, Michelle Lopez 474, Tina Matthews 458. (Men) Gary Lopez 616, Josh Budke 578, Devon White 534, William Nelson 522

Dec. 23

SLOW RISERS

Top 3 Teams — Redrum 46.5, Forever 21 46, Pinups 38

Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 258, Tracy Thompson 175, Schuyler Racek 167, Kathi Moore 167

Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 600, Kathi Moore 481, Schuyler Racek 462, Tracy Thompson 449

