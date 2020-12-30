Sports Shorts, Dec. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beatrice Holiday Tourney
Beatrice 41, North Platte 28
Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41
Arapahoe Holiday Tourney
St. Pat’s 56, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24
Brady Holiday Tourney
Championship
Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
Consolation
Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28
Hastings Holiday Tourney
Bennington 44, Hastings 38
Scottsbluff 50, Lexington 35
Runza Holiday Tourney
Championship
Wood River 51, Cross County 46
Third Place
Milford 56, Central City 41
Fifth Place
Superior 49, Cozad 35
Seventh Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sandy Creek 13
Cabela’s Holiday Tourney
Championship
Ord 50, Sidney 41
Third Place
McCook 59, Chase County 38
Fifth Place
Gordon/Rushville 44, Mitchell 40
South Platte Holiday Tourney
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Cambridge 41
South Platte 65, Crawford 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beatrice Holiday Tourney
Beatrice 49, North Platte 37
Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54
Arapahoe Tourney
St. Pat’s 68, Wauneta-Palisade 27
Blue Hill 59, Arapahoe 45
Brady Holiday Tourney
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Anselmo-Merna 47
Consolation
Hitchcock County 74, Brady 29
Runza Holiday Tourney
Third Place
Cross County 53, Cozad 39
Fifth Place
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Wood River 42, OT
Seventh Place
Superior 59, Sandy Creek 50
Cabela’s Holiday Tourney
Championship
Mitchell 68, McCook 49
Third Place
Sidney 57, Ord 45
Fifth Place
Chase County 36, Gordon/Rushville 31
South Platte Holiday Tourney
Dundy County-Stratton 82, Cambridge 47
South Platte 56, Crawford 32
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bills host weekly leagues.
League Scores
Dec. 15
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 40.5, Husker Fans 39, Pin Tippers 33
Top 4 Games — (Women) Tina Matthews 197, Jackie Donohue 189, Michelle Lopez 182, Janet Lockhart 179. (Men) William Nelson 215, Josh Budke 209, Orlan Treat 202, Gary Lopez 198
Top 4 Series — (Women) Jackie Donohue 518, Michelle Lopez 509, Janet Lockhart 497, Tina Matthews 455. (Men) William Nelson 600, Josh Budke 584, J. T. Beck 579, Gary Lopez 544
Dec. 21
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — That One Team 277, Brew Crew 271, Just Friends 266.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 268, Lori Broge 190, Dawn Legas/Beth Sedlacek 174. (Men) Shane Simpson 265, Josh Pfannkuch 259, Gary Suhr 253
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 636, Beth Sedlacek 508, Tari Luetters 467. (Men) Shane Simpson 712, Rick McKain 655, Jesse Cordova 643
Dec. 22
KRULL CLINIC SENIORS
Top 3 Teams — Reeses Pieces 43, The Jackhammerz 38, Ups & Downs 37
Top 4 Games — Dan Katzenstein 201, Del Roe 193, Gloria Livingston 189, Dick Baxter 180
Top 4 Series — Dan Katzenstein 527, Del Roe 513, Gloria Livingston 499, Blake Barnum 497
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 48.5, Husker Fans 46, Pin Tippers 35
Top 4 Games — (Women) Sandy Styles 200, Amy Hawks 182, Jackie Donohue 177, Michelle Lopez 160. (Men) Josh Budke 250, Gary Lopez 244, Bryan Solko 205, Orlan Treat 189
Top 4 Series — (Women) Sandy Styles 482, Jackie Donohue 480, Michelle Lopez 474, Tina Matthews 458. (Men) Gary Lopez 616, Josh Budke 578, Devon White 534, William Nelson 522
Dec. 23
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Redrum 46.5, Forever 21 46, Pinups 38
Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 258, Tracy Thompson 175, Schuyler Racek 167, Kathi Moore 167
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 600, Kathi Moore 481, Schuyler Racek 462, Tracy Thompson 449