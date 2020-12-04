Sports Shorts, Dec. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Med. Valley 54, Paxton 24
PAXTON — Medicine Valley downed Paxton 54-24 on Friday.
Paxton travels to Brady on Friday and Medicine Valley travels to Hitchcock County on Dec. 17.
Gothenburg 45, Hershey 26
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Hershey 45-26 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Southern Valley on Thursday and Hershey hosts Cozad on Friday.
South Loup 57, Twin Loup 17
ARNOLD — South Loup downed Twin Loup 57-17 on Friday.
South Loup hosts Amherst on Saturday.
Mullen 43, Anselmo-Merna 33
MERNA — Mullen defeated Anselmo-Merna 43-33 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Arcadia-Loup City and Mullen travels to Valentine on Tuesday.
Garden Co. 37, Brady 12
OSHKOSH — Garden County downed Brady 37-12 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Potter-Dix and Brady travels to Sutherland on Saturday.
Hyannis 48, Creek Valley 13
HYANNIS — Hyannis defeated Creek Valley 48-13 on Friday.
Hyannis travels to Hemingford and Creek Valley hosts Maxwell on Saturday.
Sand./Thed. 41, Maxwell 34
MAXWELL — Sandhills/Thedford downed Maxwell 41-34 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Twin Loup and Maxwell travels to Creek Valley on Saturday.
MHC 40, Wallace 26
MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Wallace 40-26 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Southwest on Saturday and Wallace travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Franklin 38, Sandhills Valley 22
TRYON — Franklin downed Sandhills Valley 38-22 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Sutherland on Friday.
Cambridge 47, Wa.-Pa. 43
WAUNETA — Cambridge edged Wauneta-Palisade 47-43 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade plays in the Cattle Trail Tourney starting Tuesday.
Hi-Line 33, A-L 31
ANSLEY — Hi-Line edged Ansley-Litchfield 33-31 on Friday.
Hi-Line hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Lexington 57, Ogallala 51
OGALLALA — Lexington edged Ogallala 57-51 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Minden on Tuesday and Ogallala hosts Chase County on Saturday.
Chase County 52, McCook 48
MCCOOK — Chase County edged McCook 52-48 on Friday.
McCook travels to Valentine on Saturday and Chase County hosts Sidney on Friday.
Perkins Co. 52, Potter-Dix 15
GRANT — Perkins County defeated Potter-Dix 52-15 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Kimball on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
A/L 78, Hi-Line 20
ANSLEY — Ansley-Litchfield downed Hi-Line 78-20 on Friday.
Hi-Line hosts Maxwell on Tuesday.
Hershey 43, Gothenburg 27
GOTHENBURG — Hershey defeated Gothenburg 43-27 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Southern Valley on Thursday and Hershey hosts Cozad on Friday.
Perkins Co. 68, Potter-Dix 48
GRANT — Perkins County downed Potter-Dix 68-48 on Friday.
Perkins County travels to Kimball on Friday.
South Loup 50, Twin Loup 21
ARNOLD — South Loup defeated Twin Loup 50-21 on Friday.
South Loup hosts Amherst on Saturday.
Mullen 44, Anselmo-Merna 30
ANSELMO — Mullen downed Anselmo-Merna 44-30 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Arcadia-Loup City and Mullen travels to Valentine on Tuesday.
Hyannis 71, Creek Valley 57
OSHKOSH — Hyannis defeated Creek Valley 71-57 on Friday.
Hyannis travels to Hemingford on Saturday and to Creek Valley hosts Maxwell on Saturday.
Wallace 53, MHC 42
MAYWOOD — Wallace downed Maywood-Hayes Center 53-42 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Southwest on Saturday and Wallace travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Med. Valley 51, Paxton 41
PAXTON — Medicine Valley defeated Paxton 51-41 on Friday.
Paxton travels to Brady on Friday and Medicine Valley travels to Hitchcock County on Dec. 17.
Brady 64, Garden Co. 49
OSHKOSH — Brady downed Garden County 64-49 on Friday.
Garden County travels to Potter-Dix and Brady travels to Sutherland on Saturday.
Maxwell 45, Sand./Thed. 39
MAXWELL — Maxwell edged Sandhills/Thedford 45-39 on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford travels to Twin Loup and Maxwell travels to Creek Valley on Saturday.
Chase County 61, McCook 44
MCCOOK — Chase County downed McCook 61-44 on Friday.
McCook travels to Valentine on Saturday and Chase County hosts Sidney on Friday.
Wa.-Pa. 50, Cambridge 24
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Cambridge 50-24 on Friday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to the Cattle Trail Tourney on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Ogallala 45, Alliance 30
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Alliance 45-30 in a dual meet on Friday.
Results
106 — Riley Picket Pin, Alliance win by forfeit
113 — Tory Picket Pin, Alliance win by forfeit
120 — Tyler Cotton, Alliance def. Bronson Poppe, Ogallala, Fall 2:34
126 — Max Mueller, Ogallala win by forfeit
132 — Jaxon Minnick, Alliance def. Cole Stokey, Ogallala, Fall 1:29
138 — Merritt Skinner, Ogallala def. Zane Stoike, Alliance, Fall 0:57
145 — Double Forfeit
152 — Gage Stokey, Ogallala def. Asa Johnson, Alliance, Dec 8-5
160 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Josh Chavez, Alliance, Fall 2:50
170 — Philip Halstead, Alliance def. Trae Skiles, Ogallala, Fall 2:58
182 — Derek Fosbinder, Ogallala win by forfeit
195 — Landon Holecheck, Ogallala win by forfeit
220 — Bo Edmond, Ogallala def. Matthias Benzel, Alliance, Fall 0:23
285 — Blake Messervy, Ogallala win by forfeit
Cozad Dual Tourney
Team results
1, Aurora. 2, Sidney. 3, Adams Central. 4, McCook. 5, Holdrege. 6, Gothenburg.
Hi-Line Invite
EUSTIS — Hi-Line hosted a wrestling tourney on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 123. 2, Garden County, 114. 3, Maxwell, 102. 4, Chase County, 99. 5, Arapahoe, 88. 6, Lexington JV, 86. 7, SEM, 82. 8, Perkins County, 79. 9, Hi-Line, 68. 10, Overton, 53. 11, Cambridge, 50. 12, Medicine Valley, 41. 12, Wauneta-Palisade, 41. 14, Dundy County-Stratton, 19.
Individual results
106 — 1, Ulices Caldera, Lexington JV. 2, Navarre Plagmann, SEM. 3, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 4, Arturo Miscles, Chase County.
113 — 1, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 2, Cayden White, Chase County. 3, Karson Klumpe, Cambridge. 4, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Ethan Mins, Lexington JV. 3, Mason Toner, Perkins County. 4, Wayne Lee, Arapahoe.
126 — Ethan Atkins, SEM. 2, Jackson Konrad, Lexington JV. 3, Arturo Lopez, 132 — 1, Dominic Kyle, Overton. 2, Jason Hernandez, Lexington JV. 3, Gavin Hunt, Garden County. 4, Sebastian Herrera, Lexington JV.
138 — 1, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 2, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 3, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 4, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington JV.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell. 3, Tristan White, Arapahoe. 4, Kenyan Biesecker, Chase County.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 3, Cristian Melendez, Lexington JV. 4, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley.
160 — 1, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 2, Brice Vitosh, Chase County. 3, Rex Fell, Dundy County-Stratton. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — 1, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe. 2, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 3, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line. 4, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County.
182 — 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Austin Lee. Sutherland.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 3, Drey Smith, Maxwell. 4, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County.
220 — 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 3, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 4, Ashton Smith, Maxwell.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 3, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 4, Dalton Carlson, Overton.
