Sports Shorts, Dec. 4

Med. Valley 51, Paxton 41

PAXTON — Medicine Valley defeated Paxton 51-41 on Friday.

Paxton travels to Brady on Friday and Medicine Valley travels to Hitchcock County on Dec. 17.

Brady 64, Garden Co. 49

OSHKOSH — Brady downed Garden County 64-49 on Friday.

Garden County travels to Potter-Dix and Brady travels to Sutherland on Saturday.

Maxwell 45, Sand./Thed. 39

MAXWELL — Maxwell edged Sandhills/Thedford 45-39 on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford travels to Twin Loup and Maxwell travels to Creek Valley on Saturday.

Chase County 61, McCook 44

MCCOOK — Chase County downed McCook 61-44 on Friday.

McCook travels to Valentine on Saturday and Chase County hosts Sidney on Friday.

Wa.-Pa. 50, Cambridge 24

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Cambridge 50-24 on Friday.