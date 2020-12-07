Sports Shorts, Dec. 7

WRESTLING
North Platte wrestlers second at Kearney
KEARNEY — North Platte finished second at the Kearney Invite Saturday.
Jaylan Ruffin, Gavyn Brauer and Vincent Genatone notched tournament championships at 132, 182 and 195 pounds, respectively. Cash Arensdorf finished second at 170 pounds and Darian Diaz finished third at 145 pounds. The Bulldogs notched 146 points to finish behind Grand Island.
106 — Tyson Smith (0-3) placed 7th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1: Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 3-1 won by major decision over Tyson Smith (North Platte) 0-3 (MD 9-0)
Round 2: Dominic Martinez (Papillion-La Vista) 3-1 won by decision over Tyson Smith (North Platte) 0-3 (Dec 9-2)
Round 3: Joey Canseco (Scottsbluff) 3-2 won by fall over Tyson Smith (North Platte) 0-3 (Fall 3:11)
7th Place Match: Tyson Smith (North Platte) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
113 — Jace Kennel (2-2) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1: Hunter Anderson (Hastings) 4-0 won by major decision over Jace Kennel (North Platte) 2-2 (MD 17-6)
Round 2: Jace Kennel (North Platte) 2-2 won by fall over Francisco Becerra (Creighton Prep) 0-4 (Fall 3:36)
Round 3: Jacob Campbell (Papillion-La Vista) 3-1 won by major decision over Jace Kennel (North Platte) 2-2 (MD 15-5)
5th Place Match: Jace Kennel (North Platte) 2-2 won by fall over Haydon Arrants (Kearney) 0-3 (Fall 3:12)
120 — Drue Huntsman (1-4) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1: Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4 won by decision over Victor Kaminski (Creighton Prep) 1-5 (Dec 9-7)
Round 2: Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 5-0 won by fall over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4 (Fall 1:56)
Round 3: Markus Miller (Hastings) 3-2 won by fall over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4 (Fall 0:27)
Round 4: Ein Obermiller (Grand Island) 4-1 won by fall over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4 (Fall 1:09)
Round 5: Cal Price (Papillion-La Vista) 2-3 won by fall over Drue Huntsman (North Platte) 1-4 (Fall 4:25)
126 — Drake Miles (0-5) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1: Ethan Lawrence (Kearney) 3-2 won by fall over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5 (Fall 2:53)
Round 2: Blake Cushing (Grand Island) 6-0 won by fall over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5 (Fall 0:45)
Round 3: Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep) 2-4 won by fall over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5 (Fall 0:44)
Round 4: Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 4-1 won by fall over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5 (Fall 1:49)
Round 5: Tucker Adams (Hastings) 2-3 won by fall over Drake Miles (North Platte) 0-5 (Fall 5:02)
132 — Jaylan Ruffin (6-0) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Round 1: Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0 won by fall over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 2-3 (Fall 1:41)
Round 2: Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0 won by fall over Mason Wagner (Scottsbluff) 2-4 (Fall 3:07)
Round 3: Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0 won by fall over Cristan Ramos (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-2 (Fall 0:39)
Round 4: Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0 won by fall over Rogelio Ruiz (Grand Island) 5-1 (Fall 2:20)
Round 5: Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) 6-0 won by fall over Perry Swarm (Kearney) 0-5 (Fall 0:53)
138 — Ryan Fox (1-2) placed 7th and scored 6.0 team points.
Round 1: Ryan Fox (North Platte) 1-2 won by fall over Kael Kingery (Grand Island) 3-2 (Fall 3:28)
Round 2: Adam Kruse (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 3-1 won by decision over Ryan Fox (North Platte) 1-2 (Dec 10-5)
Round 3: Ethan Kowalek (Kearney) 2-2 won in tie breaker: 1 over Ryan Fox (North Platte) 1-2 (TB-1 7-6)
7th Place Match: Ryan Fox (North Platte) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
145 — Darian Diaz (4-1) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Round 1: Darian Diaz (North Platte) 4-1 won by fall over Cade Baumgart (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 0-3 (Fall 2:45)
Round 2: Darian Diaz (North Platte) 4-1 won by fall over Cayden Russell (Creighton Prep) 1-4 (Fall 1:52)
Round 3: Landon Weidner (Hastings) 3-1 won by decision over Darian Diaz (North Platte) 4-1 (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match: Darian Diaz (North Platte) 4-1 won by major decision over Beau Hostler (Kearney) 1-2 (MD 10-2)
152 — Santana Morin (2-3) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1: Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3 won by fall over Pierce Johnson (Creighton Prep) 2-4 (Fall 3:03)
Round 2: Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista) 5-0 won by fall over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3 (Fall 1:49)
Round 3: Tyler Salpas (Grand Island) 4-2 won by fall over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3 (Fall 1:46)
Round 4: Gage Ferguson (Kearney) 4-1 won by fall over Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3 (Fall 0:45)
Round 5: Santana Morin (North Platte) 2-3 won by fall over Parker Hatch (Hastings) 0-5 (Fall 3:23)
160 — Luke Rathjen (3-3) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1: Coleton Haggin (Papillion-La Vista) 3-2 won by decision over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3 (Dec 5-2)
Round 2: Frankie Trevino (Scottsbluff) 5-1 won by decision over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3 (Dec 5-3)
Round 3: Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3 won by decision over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 1-4 (Dec 13-6)
Round 4: Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3 won by fall over Dominic Fate (Creighton Prep) 0-5 (Fall 5:39)
Round 5: Kolby Lukasiewicz (Grand Island) 5-1 won by tech fall over Luke Rathjen (North Platte) 3-3 (TF-1.5 4:59 (15-0))
170 — Cash Arensdorf (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1: Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 4-1 won by fall over Marvin Dominguez (Grand Island) 0-4 (Fall 1:43)
Round 2: Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 4-1 won by fall over Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 2-2 (Fall 3:41)
Round 3: Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 4-1 won by fall over Tate Kuchera (Kearney) 3-1 (Fall 1:59)
1st Place Match: Cole Price (Papillion-La Vista) 3-0 won by fall over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) 4-1 (Fall 0:53)
182 — Gavyn Brauer (5-0) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Round 1: Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-0 won by fall over Alex Morris (Papillion-La Vista) 2-2 (Fall 1:44)
Round 2: Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-0 won by fall over De Andre Brock (Grand Island) 0-4 (Fall 0:55)
Round 3: Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-0 won by fall over Jayce Wilkinson (Scottsbluff) 4-1 (Fall 0:58)
1st Place Match: Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) 5-0 won by fall over Joey Glogowski (Creighton Prep) 2-2 (Fall 4:46)
195 — Vincent Genatone (3-0) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 2: Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 3-0 won by fall over Rifat Khasanov (Omaha Skutt Catholic) 1-1 (Fall 0:22)
Round 3: Vincent Genatone (North Platte) 3-0 won by fall over Lane Kovarik (Kearney) 0-2 (Fall 0:44)
220 — Mason Newland (2-2) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1: Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2 won by fall over Kaden Johnson (Papillion-La Vista) 1-3 (Fall 1:37)
Round 2: Tony Pray (Creighton Prep) 5-0 won by fall over Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2 (Fall 2:19)
Round 3: Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2 won by fall over Antony Navarro (Grand Island) 1-4 (Fall 1:16)
Round 4: Dario Rodriguez (Kearney) 3-1 won by fall over Mason Newland (North Platte) 2-2 (Fall 1:20)
285 — Matthew Musselmann (0-2) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1: Caden Johnson (Kearney) 1-1 won by fall over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 0-2 (Fall 2:26)
Round 2: Michael Isele (Grand Island) 3-0 won by fall over Matthew Musselmann (North Platte) 0-2 (Fall 1:11)
SWIMMING
Two Bulldogs win events at Hastings
HASTINGS — Jonathan Brouillette and Chase Leibhart notched individual titles in their events Saturday at the Hastings Tiger Invitational.
Brouillette won the boys one-meter diving with a score of 267.7. Leibhart finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 3.44 seconds to win his title.
As a team, the North Platte boys finished third and the girls fourth.
Team scores
Girls
1, Norfolk 325. 2, Kearney 242.5. 3, Hastings 240. 4, North Platte 153.5. 5, Columbus 136. 6, McCook 117. 7, Scottsbluff/Gering 85.
Boys
1, Kearney 323. 2, Norfolk 230. 3, North Platte 216. 4, Hastings 182. 5, Columbus 130. 6, McCook 84. 7, Scottsbluff/Gering 76.
Top North Platte finishers:
Girls
200-yard medley relay — 2, North Platte (Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Juliana Ortiz), 2:04.06.
50-yard freestyle — 5, Molly Fitzpatrick, 27.06.
1-meter diving — 4, Ali Crow, 136.85. 6, Jana Bourgeois, 121.5.
100-yard freestyle — 4, Dana Sorenson, 1:00.49.
200-yard freestyle — 2, North Platte (Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Sydney Barner, Molly Fitzpatrick, 1:49.78.
100-yard backstroke — 2, Molly Fitzpatrick, 1:08.7.
100-yard breaststroke — 4, Meleah Friedrich, 1:16.96.
Boys
200-yard medley relay — 3, North Platte (Cooper Leibhart, Kris Kautz, Chase Leibhart, Ethan Mercer), 1:50.43.
200-yard individual medley — 4, Cooper Leibhart, 2:23.95.
50-yard freestyle — 2, Ethan Mercer, 23.77.
1-meter diving — 1, Jonathan Brouillette, 267.7. 6, Jack Oettinger, 125.65.
100-yard butterfly — 1, Chase Leibhart, 1:03.44.
100-yard freestyle — 3, Ethan Mercer, 53.64.
200-yard freestyle — 3, North Platte (Ethan Mercer, Kris Kautz, Cooper Leibhart, Chase Leibhart), 1:39.53.
100-yard backstroke — 2, Chase Leibhart, 1:01.71. 3, Cooper Leibhart, 1:02.64.
100-yard breaststroke — 6, Kris Kautz, 1:14.02.
