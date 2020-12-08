Sports Shorts, Dec. 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Valentine 32, Mullen 28
VALENTINE — Valentine edged Mullen 32-28 on Tuesday.
Mullen hosts Hyannis on Thursday.
Sutherland 62, Brady 13
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland defeated Brady 62-13 on Tuesday.
Brady hosts Paxton and Sutherland travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.
Sioux County 64, Garden County 26
HARRISON — Sioux County downed Garden County 64-26 on Tuesday.
Garden County travels to Morrill on Friday.
Hi-Line 51, Maxwell 44
EUSTIS — Hi-Line defeated Maxwell 51-44 on Tuesday.
Maxwell hosts St. Pat’s on Thursday and Hi-Line hosts Pleasanton on Friday.
Minden 60, Lexington 45
MINDEN — Minden downed Lexington 60-45 on Tuesday.
Lexington hosts Holdrege on Friday.
Broken Bow 58, Amherst 33
AMHERST — Broken Bow defeated Amherst 58-33 on Tuesday.
Broken Bow travels to Minden on Friday.
Arthur Co. 51, Potter-Dix 7
ARTHUR — Arthur County topped Potter-Dix 51-7 on Tuesday.
Arthur County hosts Cody-Kilgore on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 57, A/LC 34
ARCADIA — Anselmo-Merna defeated Arcadia/Loup City 57-34 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Overton on Tuesday.
Cattle Trail Tourney
First round
Decatur Community, KS 44, Southwest 20
Wauneta-Palisade 47, Medicine Valley 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Arapahoe 30
Dundy County-Stratton 57, Hitchcock County 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Platte 62, Minatare 40
MINATARE — South Platte downed Minatare 62-40 on Tuesday.
South Platte travels to Leyton on Friday.
Potter-Dix 70, Arthur Co. 28
ARTHUR — Potter-Dix defeated Arthur County 70-28 on Tuesday.
Arthur County hosts Cody-Kilgore on Friday.
Sutherland 51, Brady 25
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland downed Brady 51-25 on Tuesday.
Brady hosts Paxton and Sutherland travels to Sandhills Valley on Friday.
A/LC 54, Anselmo-Merna 43
ARCADIA — Arcadia/Loup City defeated Anselmo-Merna 54-43 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts Overton on Tuesday.
Maxwell 66, Hi-Line 46
EUSTIS — Maxwell downed Hi-Line 66-43 on Tuesday.
Maxwell hosts St. Pat’s on Thursday and Hi-Line hosts Pleasanton on Friday.
Minden 51, Lexington 47
MINDEN — Minden edged Lexington 51-47 on Tuesday.
Lexington hosts Holdrege on Friday.
Cattle Trail Tourney
First round
Medicine Valley 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 30
Arapahoe 49, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Southwest 12
Hitchcock County 67, Decatur Community 27
Freshman
North Platte 52, McCook 43
McCOOK — The North Platte freshmen boys basketball team defeated McCook 52-43 on Tuesday. Lance Gifford led the way for the Bulldogs with 12, while Cayden Rombach added 11. Brian Fraker led McCook with 11.
North Platte faces Hershey on Monday.
BOWLING
Weekly Bowling Leagues
Wild Bill’s host weekly leagues.
Nov. 30
HIRAILERS
Top 3 Teams — Jackhammerz II 135.5, Beauty & the Beast 96.5, Kevon - John 91.5
Top 4 Games — Kevon Pascoe 226, John Serrato 204, Devon Shrum/William Nelson 203
Top 4 Series — John Serrato 585, William Nelson 567, Kevon Pascoe 529, Ashia Lum 525
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — Brew Crew 232, Mid Nebraska Ice 216.5, Just Friends 211.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 215, Rachel Ortiz 196, Tina Tiensvold 193. (Men) Rick McKain 269, Steve Simpson 259, Chris Griesfeller 258
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 585, Tina Tiensvold 537, Tari Luetters 518. (Men) Sam Hansen 681, Rick McKain 671, Michael Meyer 659
Dec. 1
KRULL CLINIC SENIORS
Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz/Reeces Pieces 34, Ups & Downs 33
Top 4 Games — (Women) Cheryl Reese 157, Janice Walker 156, Gloria Livingston 154, Marion Thomsen 153. (Men) Charlie Reese 218, Del Roe 169, Len France 168, Dick Baxter 161
Top 4 Series — (Women) Gloria Livingston 446, Cheryl Reese 440, Janice Walker 403, Marion Thomsen 391. (Men) Charlie Reese 479, Dick Baxter 474, Del Roe 472, Len France 443
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Husker Fans 39, Donohue Express 36.5, Pin Tippers 30
Top 4 Games — (Women) Michelle Lopez 188, Sandy Styles 185, Amy Hawks 171, Mary Loop/Tina Matthews 168. (Men) Orlan Treat 232, William Nelson 226, J. T. Beck 212, Gary Lopez 210
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 530, Sandy Styles 487, Amy Hawks 469, Janet Lockhart 446. (Men) Orlan Treat 657, William Nelson 641, Josh Budke 554, Brian Kissinger 548
Dec. 2
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Redrum 39.5, Forever 21 35, Pinups 31
Top 4 Games — Schuyler Racek 190, Sheri Mlady 182, Lori Jorgensen 162, Karen Phillips 157
Top 4 Series — Sheri Mlady 484, Debbie Carl 465, Karen Phillips/Schuyler Racek 447
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — Lucky Strikes 28, S.O.S. 27, Fitzpatrick Ent. 26.5
Top 4 Games — Shannon Burk 190, Deb Simpson 182, Gloria Livingston 162, Anne Hoatson 160
Top 4 Series — Shannon Burk/Deb Simpson 483, Gloria Livingston 452, Anne Hoatson 410, Mindy Borges 384
Dec. 3
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 41.5, Bowling Babes 28.5, That’s How We Roll 27.5
Top 4 Games — Gloria Livingston/Lou Rochford 187, Kathy Nutter 173, Bea Gaites 171, Karen Phillips 165
Top 4 Series — Lou Rochford 496, Kathy Nutter 480, Gloria Livingston 473, Karen Phillips 443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!