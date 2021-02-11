Sports Shorts, Feb. 11

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC women cancel weekend games

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, the North Platte Community College women’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend will not be played.

The men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend will be played, the college said in a release. North Platte will host Eastern Wyoming at 7 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Friday and Laramie County at 2 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42

SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte held off Scottsbluff 50-42 on Thursday.

Gracie Haneborg led the Dawgs with 21 points and three rebounds, Carly Purdy added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

North Platte (13-6) travels to Gering (12-9) on Friday.

Gering 47, McCook 39

GERING — Gering defeated McCook 47-39 on Thursday.

McCook (7-14) travels to Scottsbluff (15-6) on Friday.