Sports Shorts, Feb. 11
Sports Shorts, Feb. 11

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NPCC women cancel weekend games

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, the North Platte Community College women’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend will not be played.

The men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend will be played, the college said in a release. North Platte will host Eastern Wyoming at 7 p.m. inside the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Friday and Laramie County at 2 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Platte 50, Scottsbluff 42

SCOTTSBLUFF — North Platte held off Scottsbluff 50-42 on Thursday.

Gracie Haneborg led the Dawgs with 21 points and three rebounds, Carly Purdy added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

North Platte (13-6) travels to Gering (12-9) on Friday.

Gering 47, McCook 39

GERING — Gering defeated McCook 47-39 on Thursday.

McCook (7-14) travels to Scottsbluff (15-6) on Friday.

Arthur Co. 47, Sandhills/Thedford 40

ARTHUR — Arthur County edged Sandhills/Thedford 47-40 on Thursday.

Sandhills/Thedford (7-10) host Cody-Kilgore on Friday and Arthur County (12-6) plays Sandhills/Thedford (7-10) in Subdistricts on Tuesday.

Garden County 46, Leyton 28

OSHKOSH — Garden County downed Leyton 46-28 on Thursday.

Garden County (8-14) travels to Hay Springs (5-13) on Friday.

Sutherland 44, Paxton 36

SUTHERLAND — Sutherland defeated Paxton 44-36 on Thursday.

Paxton (9-11) plays Hyannis (1-16) on Monday in subdistricts and Sutherland (10-10) plays Perkins County (8-13) on Tuesday in subdistricts.

Mullen 53, Sandhills Valley 30

STAPLETON — Mullen downed Sandhills Valley 53-30 on Thursday.

Sandhills Valley (5-17) hosts Elba on Friday and Mullen hosts Paxton/Hyannis in subdistricts on Tuesday.

GIRLS SUBDISTRICTS

Monday

Subdistrict B-7 at Hastings

Hastings vs Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Holdrege vs McCook, 7 p.m.

Subdistrict C-10 at Broken Bow

Ainsworth vs Valentine, 6 p.m.

Subdistrict D2-9 at Maywood

Wallace vs Hitchcock County, 6 p.m.

Subdistrict D2-10 at Mullen

Paxton vs Hyannis, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Subdistrict C1-10 at Broken Bow

Broken Bow vs Ainsworth/Valentine, 6 p.m.

O’Neill vs Ord, 7:30 p.m.

Subdistrict C1-11 at Imperial

Chase County vs Cozad, 6 p.m.

Gothenburg vs Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Subdistrict C1-12 at Sidney

Sidney vs Ogallala, 6 p.m.

Chadron at Mitchell, 8 p.m.

Subdistrict C2-11 at Callaway

South Loup vs Hi-Line, 5:30 p.m.

Sutherland vs Perkins County, 7 p.m.

Subdistrict D1-10 at Merna

Anselmo-Merna vs Sandhills Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Ansley-Litchfield vs Maxwell, 7:15 p.m.

Subdistrict D1-11 at Cambridge

Dundy County-Stratton vs Arapahoe, 6 p.m.

Cambridge vs Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Subdistrict D1-12 at Big Springs

South Platte vs Minatare, 6 p.m.

St. Pat’s vs Kimball, 7:30 p.m.

Subdistrict D2-8 at Bertrand

SEM vs Brady, 6 p.m.

Loomis vs Bertrand, 7:30 p.m.

Subdistrict D2-9 at Maywood

Maywood-Hayes Center vs Wallace/Hitchcock County, 5 p.m.

Wauneta-Palisade vs Medicine Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Subdistrict D2-10 at Mullen

Mullen vs Paxton/Hyannis, 5:30 p.m.

Arthur County vs Sandhills/Thedford, 7:15 p.m.

Subdistrict D2-11 at Chappell

Leyton vs Creek Valley, 5 p.m.

Garden County vs Potter Dix, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 54

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated North Platte 62-54 on Thursday.

River Johnston led the Dawgs with 20 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter.

North Platte (7-11) travels to Gering (7-13) on Friday.

Adams Central 65, Lexington 38

LEXINGTON — Adams Central downed Lexington 65-38 on Thursday.

Lexington (3-16) hosts Northwest (11-6) on Thursday.

Mullen 73, Sandhills Valley 53

STAPLETON — Mullen defeated Sandhills Valley 73-53 on Thursday.

Sandhills Valley (15-6) hosts Elba (1-13) on Friday and Mullen (18-3) hosts Loomis (17-3) on Saturday.

McCook 52, Gering 46

GERING — McCook downed Gering 52-46 on Thursday.

McCook (10-11) travels to Scottsbluff (11-8) on Friday.

Paxton 60, Sutherland 39

SUTHERLAND — Paxton defeated Sutherland 60-39 on Thursday.

Paxton (14-7) hosts St. Pat’s (17-5) and Sutherland (6-13) travels to Chase County (12-8) on Feb. 19.

