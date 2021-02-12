Sports Shorts, Feb. 12

Peyton Negley led the WNCC game with six kills, while Taylor Hansen and Alysen Daniels notched five each. Ruby Valle finished with 15 digs.

“I am starting to see some of the things we have been working on, but we just have to find a way to be more consistent as a team,” NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall said. “I was proud of our passers today. I thought we passed well.”