Sports Shorts, Feb. 12

WOMENS COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Knights 0-2 Friday
TORRINGTON — Western Nebraska swept North Platte 25-13, 25-20, 25-18.
Casper College defeated the Knights 25-16, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20 on Friday.
Peyton Negley led the WNCC game with six kills, while Taylor Hansen and Alysen Daniels notched five each. Ruby Valle finished with 15 digs.
“I am starting to see some of the things we have been working on, but we just have to find a way to be more consistent as a team,” NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall said. “I was proud of our passers today. I thought we passed well.”
The Knights face Laramie County and Eastern Wyoming on Saturday.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Platte 58, Gering 39
GERING — North Platte downed Gering 58-39 on Friday.
North Platte gets ready for district, with the bracket to be announced at a later date.
Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated McCook 59-41 on Friday.
McCook (7-15) plays Holdrege (9-9) on Monday in subdistrict.
MHC 60, Wa.-Pa. 45
WAUNETA — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Wauneta-Palisade 60-45 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center (21-1) hosts Wallace/Hitchcock County and Wauneta-Palisade (16-7) on Tuesday.
Wallace 49, Hitchcock Co. 40
WALLACE — Wallace held off Hitchcock County 49-40 on Friday.
Wallace (7-13) faces Hitchcock County (2-19) again in subdistrict on Monday.
Southwest 45, Axtell 42
BARTLEY — Southwest edged Axtell 45-42 on Friday.
Southwest (9-10) travels to Cambridge (11-11) for subdistrict on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Platte 76, Gering 75
GERING — North Platte came back for the 76-75 win over Gering on Friday.
North Platte (8-11) hosts Minden (7-14) on Friday.
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff defeated McCook 65-34 on Friday.
McCook (10-12) hosts Cozad (7-14) on Thursday.
Wallace 50, Hitchcock Co. 43
WALLACE — Wallace held off Hitchcock County 50-43 on Friday.
Wallace (15-4) host Creek Valley (4-15) and Hitchcock County (14-5) hosts South Platte (6-12) on Friday.
MHC 55, Wa.-Pa. 35
WAUNETA — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Wauneta-Palisade 55-35 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center (15-8) hosts Southwest (0-17) and Wauneta-Palisade (3-18) travels to Mullen (18-3) on Friday.
Axtell 59, Southwest 33
BARTLEY — Axtell downed Southwest 59-33 on Friday.
Southwest (0-18) travels to Maywood-Hayes Center (15-8) on Friday.