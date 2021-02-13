Sports Shorts, Feb. 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NPCC volleyball wins one, loses one on final day of tourney

TORRINGTON — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team split a pair of matches to round out the Eastern Wyoming Invitational at Torrington on Saturday.

The Knights beat Laramie County Community College in three sets, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-17.

They then lost the second game to Eastern Wyoming College, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25 and 21-25.

“We knew going into this weekend we would have to play tough,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “I thought we frustrated teams and pushed them. These tournaments have nationally ranked Division I teams, and I believe that we can get better and learn from these games.”

Against Laramie County, Taylor Hansen led the Knights with 13 kills. Peyton Negley added 11 and Alysen Daniels had 10. Madi Neely served six aces and had five blocks. Avery Johnson had three blocks. Ruby Valle and Erica Hopping contributed 16 and 12 digs, respectively.