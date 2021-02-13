Sports Shorts, Feb. 13

DISTRICT WRESTLING
B4 at Gering
GERING — Broken Bow finished second at the B4 district on Saturday.
Team results
1, Gering, 159.5. 2, Broken Bow, 145. 3, Scottsbluff, 103. 4, Ogallala, 89. 5, McCook, 82.5. 6, Sidney, 62. 7, Chadron, 61. 8, Lexington, 50. 9, Cozad, 47. 10, Alliance, 40. 11, Gothenburg, 28. 11, Holdrege, 28.
Individual state qualifiers
106 — 1, Ashton Dane, Gering. 2, Chance Houser, Sidney. 3, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff. 4, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow.
113 — 1, Pedro Carizales, Ogallala. 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 3, Jordan Shirley, Gering. 4, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow.
120 — 1, Quinton Chavez, Gering 2, Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff. 3, Austin Munier, Sidney 4, Talyn Campbell, McCook
126 — 1, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff. 2, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 3, Paul Ruff, Gering. 4, Dylan Hubbard, Lexington.
132 — 1, Tyler Nagel, Gering. 2, Dreu White, Cozad. 3, Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff. 4, Jaxon Minnick, Alliance.
138 — 1, Nate Rocheleau, Gering. 2, Trey Garey, Broken Bow. 3, Abe Mendez, Gothenburg. 4, Jacob Janssen, Holdrege.
145 — 1, Gage Stokey, Ogallala. 2, Connor Wells, Broken Bow. 3, Asa Johnson, Alliance. 4, Albert Stone, Gering.
152 — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 2, Tate Felber, McCook. 3, Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron. 4, Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff.
160 — 1, Alex Anthony, McCook. 2, Philip Halstead, Alliance. 3, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff. 4, Rhett Cullers, Chadron.
170 — 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 2, Max Denson, Broken Bow. 3, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff. 4, Sawyer Haag, Chadron.
182 — 1, Kaleb Pohl, Cozad. 2, Kade Waggener, Chadron. 3, Brady Robb, Sidney. 4, Damian Smith, Holdrege.
195 — 1, Lathan Duda, Broken Bow. 2, Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney. 3, Fredy Vargas, Lexington. 4, Bo Edmond, Ogallala.
220 — 1, Alec Langan, McCook. 2, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow. 3, Iziah Blanco, Gering. 4, Colton Donason, Ogallala.
285 — 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 2, Reid Steinbeck, McCook. 3, Ryan Bickel, Chadron. 4, Ethan Libich, Gothenburg.
C4 at Valentine
VALENTINE — Hershey finished 13th and Chase County finished 14th at the C4 district on Saturday.
Team results
1, Ord, 135. 2, O`Neill, 129.5. 3, Amherst, 113. 4, Ravenna, 106. 5, Valentine, 89.5. 6, Bridgeport, 82. 7, Mitchell, 68. 8, Gordon-Rushville, 50. 9, Loomis/Bertrand, 31. 10, Gibbon, 29. 11, Kearney Catholic, 28. 12, Arcadia/Loup City, 23. 13, Hershey, 22.5. 14, Chase County, 21. 15, Centura, 4. 16, Ainsworth, 3.
Hershey and Chase County state qualifiers
113 — 1, Jose Escandon, Gibbon. 2, Tristin Grooms, Valentine. 3, Thomas (TC) Hughson, Mitchell. 4, Cayden White, Chase County.
132 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill. 2, Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 3, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 4, Brendan Boyce, Ord.
220 — 1, Nathan Coley, Mitchell. 2, Drew Bogard, Amherst. 3, Alex Flessner, Ord. 4, Jaret Peterson, Chase County.
D1 at Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER — Anselmo-Merna finished eighth and South Loup finshed 15th at the D1 District on Saturday.
Team results
1, Plainview, 143. 2, Arapahoe, 103.5. 3, North Central, 75. 4, Franklin, 61. 5, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 57. 6, High Plains Community, 53. 7, Alma, 46.5. 8, Anselmo-Merna, 44. 9, Kenesaw, 41. 10, Weeping Water, 40. 11, Elm Creek, 37.5. 12, Fullerton, 36. 13, Pender, 34. 14, Scribner-Snyder, 33. 15, South Loup, 24.5. 16, Shelby-Rising City, 21. 17, Clarkson/Leigh, 18. 18, Wilcox-Hildreth, 0.
Anselmo-Merna and South Loup state qualifiers
106 — 1, Eli Lanham, Plainview. 2, Layne Sturek, Pender. 3, Tristen Krueger, North Central. 4, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna.
120 — 1, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 2, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe. 3, Lance Russell, High Plains Community. 4, Logan Peterson, South Loup.
145 — 1, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 2, Grady Belt, Shelby-Rising City. 3, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna.
170 — 1, Alizae Mejia, Plainview. 2, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe. 3, Jason Burch, Weeping Water. 4, Rio Remund, South Loup.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Ty Engel, Fullerton. 3, Jacob Harrison, Franklin. 4, Jacob Bruns, Pender.
D2 at Tilden
TILDEN — Southwest won the D2 district on Saturday.
Team results
1, Southwest, 120. 2, Twin Loup, 112. 3, Elkhorn Valley, 103.5. 4, Burwell, 87. 5, Ansley/Litchfield, 83. 6, Superior, 76.5. 7, Palmer, 76. 8, Freeman, 45. 9, Brady, 43. 10, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 31. 11, Doniphan-Trumbull, 26.5. 12, Elgin/Pope John, 18. 13, Meridian, 15. 13, Pleasanton, 15. 15, Shelton, 13. 16, West Holt, 11. 17, Osmond, 10. 18, St. Mary`s, 3. 19, Niobrara/Verdigre, 0.
Southwest and Brady state qualifiers
120 — 1, Zack Hartl, Elkhorn Valley. 2, Owen Vondra, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 4, Carter VanPelt, Southwest.
126 — 1, Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley. 2, Tristan Smith, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Lane Barton, Meridian. 4, Jacob Kerns, Southwest.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull. 3, Colten Dawe, Burwell. 4, Maverick Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley.
138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Aaron Allgood, Superior. 4, Keaton Dowse, Twin Loup.
145 — 1, Ruger Reimers, Palmer. 2, Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup. 3, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Tyler Ellis, Southwest.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 3, Judd Alberts, Freeman. 4, Isaac Pistulka, West Holt.
160 — 1, Brody Dickinson, Freeman. 2, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 3, Collin Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield. 4, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup.
170 — 1, Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield. 2, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 3, Triston Stearns, Brady. 4, Gabe Goes, Freeman.
220 — 1, Chet Wichmann, Palmer. 2, Tyler Dawe, Burwell. 3, Anders Webber, Superior. 4, Clayton Hardy, Southwest.
285 — 1, Hunter Mayfield, Burwell. 2, Payton Christiancy, Superior. 3, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 4, Jacob Stromberg, Palmer.
D3 at Greeley
GREELEY — Sandhills/Thedford finished fifth, Hi-Line finshed 12th and Sandhills Valley finished 15th at the D3 district on Saturday.
Team results
1, Neligh-Oakdale, 130. 2, Thayer Central, 109. 3, Winside, 106. 4, East Butler, 80. 5, Sandhills/Thedford, 67. 6, Southern Valley, 57. 7, Axtell, 56. 8, Summerland, 53. 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 43. 10, Howells-Dodge, 37.5. 11, Cambridge, 34. 12, Hi-Line, 30. 13, Stanton, 25. 14, Creighton, 24. 15, Sandhills Valley, 20. 16, Overton, 18. 17, Central Valley, 13. 18, Hastings St. Cecilia, 11. 19, Southern, 1. 20, Harvard, 0. 20, Johnson County Central, 0.
Sandhills/Thedford, Hi-Line and Sandhills Valley state qualifiers
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Cayden Ellis, Winside. 3, Luke Polivka, East Butler. 4, Kegan Payne, Neligh-Oakdale.
170 — 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge. 3, Sutton Pohlman, Stanton. 4, Sam Vortherms, Creighton.
182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Kaleb Senff, Axtell. 3, Mason Topp, Winside. 4, Caleb Payne, Neligh-Oakdale.
220 — 1, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Dawson Kaup, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Aaron Hernandez, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 4, Julien Grindle, Cambridge.
285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 3, Logan Mueller, Summerland. 4, Caleb Klein, Hastings St. Cecilia.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NPCC volleyball wins one, loses one on final day of tourney
TORRINGTON — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team split a pair of matches to round out the Eastern Wyoming Invitational at Torrington on Saturday.
The Knights beat Laramie County Community College in three sets, 25-18, 25-21 and 25-17.
They then lost the second game to Eastern Wyoming College, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25 and 21-25.
“We knew going into this weekend we would have to play tough,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “I thought we frustrated teams and pushed them. These tournaments have nationally ranked Division I teams, and I believe that we can get better and learn from these games.”
Against Laramie County, Taylor Hansen led the Knights with 13 kills. Peyton Negley added 11 and Alysen Daniels had 10. Madi Neely served six aces and had five blocks. Avery Johnson had three blocks. Ruby Valle and Erica Hopping contributed 16 and 12 digs, respectively.
Against Eastern Wyoming, Negley led with 13 kills, followed by Daniels with 10. Johnson had four blocks. Valle and Tania Morales each added 18 digs, and Hopping finished with four aces and 15 digs.
“I was happy with how we played against Laramie County and got the job done,” McCall said. “I would have liked to see us take EWC to five, but we just ran out of gas against a solid defensive team.”
The Knights are now 5-8 on the season.
North Platte will be in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Southeast at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. The game will be livestreamed at npccknights.com.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Ogallala 62, Sterling (Colo.) 42
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Sterling 62-42 on Saturday.
Ogallala faces Sidney in subdistricts on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sterling (Colo.) 71, Ogallala 54
OGALLALA — Sterling downed Ogallala 71-54 on Saturday.
Ogallala travels to Broken Bow on Thursday.