Sports Shorts, Feb. 26

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Knights second half rally against Trojans falls short

TRINIDAD, Colo. — North Platte Community College women’s basketball fell victim to a late run by Trinidad State Junior College on Friday evening, falling by a final score of 70-60 in the Region IX matchup.

“It is always hard to win on the road,” head coach Jeff Thurman said. “We will learn from this experience and continue to get better.”

The Knights finished the night with four starters in double digits. Janay Brauer led with 15 points, Diamond Moore-Heath had 12, and Kayla Pope and Jada Ballard each added 13. Moore-Heath led the Knights on the glass with 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the year.

The Knights (3-7) will be back on the road Saturday for a Region IX matchup against the Otero Junior College (3-2). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in La Junta, Colorado.

STATE SWIMMING

Swimming results

LINCOLN — North Platte and McCook participated in the State Swimming Meet on Friday.

