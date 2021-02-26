Sports Shorts, Feb. 26

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Knights second half rally against Trojans falls short
TRINIDAD, Colo. — North Platte Community College women’s basketball fell victim to a late run by Trinidad State Junior College on Friday evening, falling by a final score of 70-60 in the Region IX matchup.
“It is always hard to win on the road,” head coach Jeff Thurman said. “We will learn from this experience and continue to get better.”
The Knights finished the night with four starters in double digits. Janay Brauer led with 15 points, Diamond Moore-Heath had 12, and Kayla Pope and Jada Ballard each added 13. Moore-Heath led the Knights on the glass with 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the year.
The Knights (3-7) will be back on the road Saturday for a Region IX matchup against the Otero Junior College (3-2). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in La Junta, Colorado.
STATE SWIMMING
Swimming results
LINCOLN — North Platte and McCook participated in the State Swimming Meet on Friday.
North Platte and McCook Times
Girls results
200 Medley relay — 17, North Platte, 1:59.17, Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower.
50 yard freestyle — 26, Leah Spencer, McCook, 25.74
100 yard freestyle — 21, Leah Spencer, McCook, 55.71
400 yard freestyle — 21, North Platte, 3:53.71, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower, Meleah Friedrich, Molly Fitzpatrick. 25, McCook, 3:58.91, Izzy Renner, Alexis Tucker, Kailynn Rodewald, Leah Spencer
Boys results
200 medley relay — 18, North Platte, 1:46.62, Ethan Mercer, Caedmon Hoaglund, ChaseLeibhart, Kris Kautz
200 yard freestyle relay — 19, North Platte, 1:35.46, Kris Kautz, Christian Short, Ethan Mercer, Chase Leibhart
100 yard backstroke — 22, Chase Leibhart, North Platte, 57.34. 24, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 57.81
GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL
Elmwood-Murdock 33, St. Pat’s 30
HASTINGS — The Lady Irish lost a heartbreaker to Elmwood-Murdock 33-30 in the D1-8 District final on Friday.
The Irish held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless in the third quarter, pulling to within one at the start of the fourth.
Tonja Heirigs reached the 1,000 point career mark in the game. This is the first game in 180 games that the Lady Irish did not score a 3.
The Irish finish the season with a 16-10 record.
SCORES
C1-3 at Aurora
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gothenburg 23
C1-5 at Northwest
Broken Bow 31, Columbus Scotus 21
C2-2 at Wood River
Wood River 62, South Loup 43
D1-2 at NPCC
Pleasanton 68, Dundy County-Stratton 35
D1-6 at Wilcox-Hildreth
BDS 42, Anselmo-Merna 36
D1-7 at Brady
South Platte 39, Shelton 31
D1-8 at Hastings
Elmwood-Murdock 33, St. Pat’s 30
D2-1 at Axtell
Humpherey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16
D2-4 at Brady