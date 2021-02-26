 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Feb. 26
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Knights second half rally against Trojans falls short

TRINIDAD, Colo. — North Platte Community College women’s basketball fell victim to a late run by Trinidad State Junior College on Friday evening, falling by a final score of 70-60 in the Region IX matchup.

“It is always hard to win on the road,” head coach Jeff Thurman said. “We will learn from this experience and continue to get better.”

The Knights finished the night with four starters in double digits. Janay Brauer led with 15 points, Diamond Moore-Heath had 12, and Kayla Pope and Jada Ballard each added 13. Moore-Heath led the Knights on the glass with 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the year.

The Knights (3-7) will be back on the road Saturday for a Region IX matchup against the Otero Junior College (3-2). Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in La Junta, Colorado.

STATE SWIMMING

Swimming results

LINCOLN — North Platte and McCook participated in the State Swimming Meet on Friday.

North Platte and McCook Times

Girls results

200 Medley relay — 17, North Platte, 1:59.17, Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower.

50 yard freestyle — 26, Leah Spencer, McCook, 25.74

100 yard freestyle — 21, Leah Spencer, McCook, 55.71

400 yard freestyle — 21, North Platte, 3:53.71, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower, Meleah Friedrich, Molly Fitzpatrick. 25, McCook, 3:58.91, Izzy Renner, Alexis Tucker, Kailynn Rodewald, Leah Spencer

Boys results

200 medley relay — 18, North Platte, 1:46.62, Ethan Mercer, Caedmon Hoaglund, ChaseLeibhart, Kris Kautz

200 yard freestyle relay — 19, North Platte, 1:35.46, Kris Kautz, Christian Short, Ethan Mercer, Chase Leibhart

100 yard backstroke — 22, Chase Leibhart, North Platte, 57.34. 24, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 57.81

GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL

Elmwood-Murdock 33, St. Pat’s 30

HASTINGS — The Lady Irish lost a heartbreaker to Elmwood-Murdock 33-30 in the D1-8 District final on Friday.

The Irish held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless in the third quarter, pulling to within one at the start of the fourth.

Tonja Heirigs reached the 1,000 point career mark in the game. This is the first game in 180 games that the Lady Irish did not score a 3.

The Irish finish the season with a 16-10 record.

SCORES

C1-3 at Aurora

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gothenburg 23

C1-5 at Northwest

Broken Bow 31, Columbus Scotus 21

C2-2 at Wood River

Wood River 62, South Loup 43

D1-2 at NPCC

Pleasanton 68, Dundy County-Stratton 35

D1-6 at Wilcox-Hildreth

BDS 42, Anselmo-Merna 36

D1-7 at Brady

South Platte 39, Shelton 31

D1-8 at Hastings

Elmwood-Murdock 33, St. Pat’s 30

D2-1 at Axtell

Humpherey St. Francis 81, Garden County 16

D2-4 at Brady

Mullen 63, Loomis 53

D2-7 at Minden

Maywood-Hayes Center 47, Diller-Odell 39

D2-8 at Kearney Catholic

Sterling 78, Wauneta-Palisade 61

