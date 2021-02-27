 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Feb. 27
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Feb. 27

  • 0
Sports Shorts

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Knights suffer loss to Otero

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team saw its late run come up short Saturday, falling 79-75 to Otero Junior College.

The Knights finished the game with five players in double digits, including Jason Eubank with 18, German Plotnikov had 14 points, Danilo Matovic had 11 and Trevon Dennis and Nahum Pasteurin each added 10. Dennis led the Knights on the glass with eight rebounds on the afternoon.

The Knights will travel to McCook on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Peter & Dolores Graff Events Center.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 3rd quarter pushes Rattlers past Knights

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Otero scored 35 third-quarter points to run past North Platte 81-67 on Saturday.

Diamond Moore-Heath led the Knights with 15 points, while Kayla Pope added 13 and Janay Brauer 10. The Knights trailed by just three at the break, 34-31.

North Platte continues a four-game road trip at McCook at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

STATE SWIMMING

Boys team results

1, Lincoln Southwest, 391. 2, Creighton Prep, 385.5. 3, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South, 261. 4, Grand Island, 115. 5, Pius X, 113. 6, Gretna, 91. 7, Plv-Plvs, 88. 8, Millard North, 82. 9, Kearney, 80.5. 10, Central, 80. 11, Omaha North, 75. 12, Skutt Catholic-Mt. Michael, 70. 13, Lincoln East, 65. 14, Burke, 63. 15, Millard West, 55. 16, Fremont, 53. 17, Ralston-Gross, 41. 18, Norfolk, 31. 19, Omaha South, 26. 20, Lincoln Southeast, 23. 21, North Platte, 20. 22, Westside, 19. 22, Millard South, 19. 24, Lincoln Northeast, 15. 25, Hastings, 10. 26, Columbus, 2.

Girls team results

1, Marian, 416. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 245. 3, Millard North, 213. 4. Norfolk, 186. 5, Westside, 182. 6, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South, 159. 7, Plv-Plvs, 156. 8, Lincoln East, 129. 9, Lincoln Southeast, 99. 10, Burke, 84.5. 11, Central, 82. 12. Duchesne, 52. 13, Pius X, 49. 14, Bellevue West, 40.5. 15, Fremont, 36. 16, Grand Island, 30. 17, Lincoln Northeast, 28. 18, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Ronca, 27. 19, Millard West, 25. 20, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freem, 13. 21, Hastings, 12. 22, Lincoln High, 11. 23, Kearney, 7. 24, Millard South, 6. 24, Skutt Catholic, 6. 26. Gretna, 4. 27, Omaha North, 3.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTS

A1 at Lincoln North Star

North Star 67, North Platte 39

C1-8 at Minden

Wayne 47, Ogallala 39

C2-8 at McCook

Chase County 71, Amherst 55 OT

D1-2 at Hampton

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Perkins County 29

D2-1 at Valentine

Mullen 67, Hay Springs 29

D2-8 at Kearney Catholic

Osceloa 52, Paxton 42

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News