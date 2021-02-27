Sports Shorts, Feb. 27

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Knights suffer loss to Otero
LA JUNTA, Colo. — The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team saw its late run come up short Saturday, falling 79-75 to Otero Junior College.
The Knights finished the game with five players in double digits, including Jason Eubank with 18, German Plotnikov had 14 points, Danilo Matovic had 11 and Trevon Dennis and Nahum Pasteurin each added 10. Dennis led the Knights on the glass with eight rebounds on the afternoon.
The Knights will travel to McCook on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Peter & Dolores Graff Events Center.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big 3rd quarter pushes Rattlers past Knights
LA JUNTA, Colo. — Otero scored 35 third-quarter points to run past North Platte 81-67 on Saturday.
Diamond Moore-Heath led the Knights with 15 points, while Kayla Pope added 13 and Janay Brauer 10. The Knights trailed by just three at the break, 34-31.
North Platte continues a four-game road trip at McCook at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
STATE SWIMMING
Boys team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 391. 2, Creighton Prep, 385.5. 3, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South, 261. 4, Grand Island, 115. 5, Pius X, 113. 6, Gretna, 91. 7, Plv-Plvs, 88. 8, Millard North, 82. 9, Kearney, 80.5. 10, Central, 80. 11, Omaha North, 75. 12, Skutt Catholic-Mt. Michael, 70. 13, Lincoln East, 65. 14, Burke, 63. 15, Millard West, 55. 16, Fremont, 53. 17, Ralston-Gross, 41. 18, Norfolk, 31. 19, Omaha South, 26. 20, Lincoln Southeast, 23. 21, North Platte, 20. 22, Westside, 19. 22, Millard South, 19. 24, Lincoln Northeast, 15. 25, Hastings, 10. 26, Columbus, 2.
Girls team results
1, Marian, 416. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 245. 3, Millard North, 213. 4. Norfolk, 186. 5, Westside, 182. 6, Elkhorn-Elkhorn South, 159. 7, Plv-Plvs, 156. 8, Lincoln East, 129. 9, Lincoln Southeast, 99. 10, Burke, 84.5. 11, Central, 82. 12. Duchesne, 52. 13, Pius X, 49. 14, Bellevue West, 40.5. 15, Fremont, 36. 16, Grand Island, 30. 17, Lincoln Northeast, 28. 18, Brownell-Concordia-Mercy-Ronca, 27. 19, Millard West, 25. 20, Beatrice-Norris-Fairbury-Freem, 13. 21, Hastings, 12. 22, Lincoln High, 11. 23, Kearney, 7. 24, Millard South, 6. 24, Skutt Catholic, 6. 26. Gretna, 4. 27, Omaha North, 3.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTS
A1 at Lincoln North Star
North Star 67, North Platte 39