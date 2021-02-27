Sports Shorts, Feb. 27

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Knights suffer loss to Otero

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The North Platte Community College men’s basketball team saw its late run come up short Saturday, falling 79-75 to Otero Junior College.

The Knights finished the game with five players in double digits, including Jason Eubank with 18, German Plotnikov had 14 points, Danilo Matovic had 11 and Trevon Dennis and Nahum Pasteurin each added 10. Dennis led the Knights on the glass with eight rebounds on the afternoon.

The Knights will travel to McCook on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Peter & Dolores Graff Events Center.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big 3rd quarter pushes Rattlers past Knights

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Otero scored 35 third-quarter points to run past North Platte 81-67 on Saturday.

Diamond Moore-Heath led the Knights with 15 points, while Kayla Pope added 13 and Janay Brauer 10. The Knights trailed by just three at the break, 34-31.

North Platte continues a four-game road trip at McCook at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.