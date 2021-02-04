 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Feb. 4
Sports Shorts, Feb. 4

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GICC 54, Cozad 28

COZAD — GICC downed Cozad 54-28 on Thursday.

Cozad (4-16) travels to Minden (10-9) on Friday.

Wa.-Pa. 51, Med Valley 39

CURTIS — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Medicine Valley 51-39 on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade (14-6) hosts Sutherland (8-9) and Medicine Valley (9-8) travels to Bertrand (3-13) on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22

ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna downed Twin Loup 57-22 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna (15-5) travels to South Loup (15-3) on Tuesday.

Arthur Co. 44, Garden Co. 39

ARTHUR — Arthur County edged Garden County 44-39 on Thursday.

Arthur County (11-5) travels to South Platte (15-1) and Garden County (5-12) hosts Potter-Dix (2-14) on Friday.

Potter-Dix 42, Creek Valley 36

POTTER — Potter-Dix held off Creek Valley 42-36 on Thursday.

Creek Valley (1-13) hosts Leyton (5-9) on Friday.

Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26

MULLEN — Mullen defeated Sandhills/Thedford 59-26 on Thursday.

Mullen (19-2) hosts South Loup (15-3) and Sandhills/Thedford (7-8) travels to Ainsworth (12-7) on Friday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Med. Valley 64, Wa.-Pa. 43

CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Wauneta-Palisade 64-43 on Thursday.

Wauneta-Palisade (3-15) hosts Sutherland (5-11) and Medicine Valley (11-6) travels to Bertrand (10-6) on Saturday.

GICC 58, Cozad 43

COZAD — GICC downed Cozad 58-43 on Thursday.

Cozad (7-12) travels to Minden (6-12) on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36

ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna defeated Twin Loup 59-36 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna (6-14) travels to South Loup (7-9) on Tuesday.

Mullen 49, Sandhills/Thedford 40

MULLEN — Mullen held off Sandhills/Thedford 49-40 on Thursday.

Mullen (16-3) hosts South Loup (7-10) and Sandhills/Thedford (8-7) travels to Ainsworth (7-10) on Friday.

Potter-Dix 76, Creek Valley 47

POTTER — Potter-Dix downed Creek Valley 76-47 on Thursday.

Creek Valley (3-13) hosts Leyton (5-8) on Friday.

FRESHMAN BASKETBALL

North Platte 37, Kearney 33

North Platte edged Kearney 37-33 on Tuesday.

Cadon Rombach led North Platte with 13 points and Landon O’Brien added 10.

Joey Cason led McCook withy 10 pionts.

