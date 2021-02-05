 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Feb. 5
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NPCC Knights split games at MCC Invite

The North Platte Community College volleyball team split its two games Friday during day one of the McCook Community College Invite in McCook.

The Knights lost their morning game to Northeastern Junior College 19-25, 23-25 and 20-25.

Peyton Negley led that Knights with eight kills. Madi Neely added five blocks and Ruby Valle contributed 18 digs.

“In our match against NJC, we had too many errors,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “We hurt ourselves more than anything.”

The Knights bounced back with a 26-28, 25-21, 25-20 win over Dodge City Community College.

Negley once again led with 15 kills, with Alysen Daniels adding 11. Erica Hopping had 40 assists and Valle and Katy Bartell added 23 and 21 digs, respectively.

“I thought we responded well against Dodge City, and I saw the girls execute some of the changes we wanted to see,” McCall said. “We are looking to bring some of that momentum tomorrow.”

The Knights will return for the second day of the invite Saturday — going up against Lamar Community College at 2 p.m. and Colby Community College at 6 p.m. Both games will be livestreamed at mccindians.com.

The Knights are 2-4 on the season.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Platte 46, Hastings 45

HASTINGS — North Platte edged Hastings 46-45 on Friday.

North Platte (12-6) travels to Scottsbluff (13-5) on Thursday.

Chase Co. 49, St. Pat’s 36

IMPERIAL — Chase County downed St. Pat’s 49-36 on Friday.

St. Pat’s (11-8) hosts Cambridge (11-9) on Saturday and Chase County (15-5) travels to Wray, Colorado, on Friday.

Arapahoe 58, Brady 18

BRADY — Arapahoe defeated Brady 58-18 on Friday.

Brady (1-18) travels to Medicine Valley (10-8) on Friday.

Paxton 26, Sandhills Valley 21

STAPLETON — Paxton downed Sandhills Valley 26-21 on Friday.

Paxton (8-10) host Hershey (10-9) on Tuesday and Sandhills Valley (4-16) hosts Mullen (19-2) on Thursday.

Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Valentine 32-16 on Friday.

Gothenburg (12-8) travels to Minden (10-9) on Saturday.

Wallace 62, Maxwell 33

WALLACE — Wallace beat Maxwell 62-33 on Friday.

Wallace (6-12) travels to Southwest (6-12) and Maxwell (4-16) hosts Sutherland (8-10) on Tuesday.

Wa.-Pa. 69, Sutherland 64

WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade edged Sutherland 69-64 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade (15-6) travels to Atwood-Rawlins County, Kansas, and Sutherland (8-10) travels to Maxwell (4-16) on Tuesday.

Southwest 37, DCS 31

BARTLEY — Southwest topped Dundy County-Stratton 37-31 on Friday.

Southwest (7-10) hosts Wallace (6-12) and Dundy County-Stratton (11-7) travels to St. Pat’s (11-8) on Tuesday.

Ainsworth 55, Sandhills Thedford 44

AINSWORTH — Ainsworth downed Sandhills/Thedford 55-44 on Friday.

Sandhills/Thedford (7-9) travels to Arthur County (7-9) on Thursday.

Med. Valley 42, Bertrand 34

BERTRAND — Medicine Valley defeated Bertrand 42-34 on Friday.

Medicine Valley (10-8) travels to Maxwell (4-16) on Thursday.

GICC 49, Lexington 29

GRAND ISLAND — GICC downed Lexington 49-29 on Friday.

Lexington (3-15) hosts Aurora (9-10) on Saturday.

MHC 59, Hitchcock Co. 21

TRENTON — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Hitchcock County 59-21 on Friday.

Hitchcock County (2-16) travels to Arapahoe (4-15) on Saturday and Maywood-Hayes Center (20-1) hosts South Platte (15-1) on Tuesday.

Minden 51, Cozad 24

MINDEN — Minden downed Cozad 51-24 on Friday.

Cozad (4-17) hosts Broken Bow (20-1) on Friday.

South Platte 55, Arthur Co. 42

BIG SPRINGS — South Platte defeated Arthur County 55-42 on Friday.

South Platte (16-1) hosts Perkins County (7-11) on Saturday and Arthur County (11-6) hosts Sandhills/Thedford (7-8) on Thursday. 

Garden Co. 42, Potter-Dix 18

OSHKOSH — Garden County downed Potter-Dix 42-18 on Friday.

Garden County (6-13) hosts Hyannis (1-15) on Tuesday.

Ogallala 49, McCook 46

OGALLALA — Ogallala edged McCook 49-46 on Friday.

Ogallala (9-9) travels to Broken Bow (19-1) and McCook (7-13) hosts Ainsworth (13-7) on Saturday.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Platte 53, Hastings 47

HASTINGS — North Platte defeated Hastings 53-47 on Friday.

North Platte (7-10) travels to Scottsbluff (8-8) on Thursday.

Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg downed Valentine 69-38 on Friday.

Gothenburg (4-16) travels to Minden (6-13) on Saturday.

Wallace 42, Maxwell 32

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Maxwell 42-32 on Friday.

Wallace (13-4) travels to Southwest (0-15) and Maxwell (11-9) hosts Sutherland (5-11) on Tuesday.

DCS 67, Southwest 27

BARTLEY — Dundy County-Stratton downed Southwest 67-27 on Friday.

Southwest (0-16) hosts Wallace (13-4) and Dundy County-Stratton (16-2) travels to St. Pat’s (15-4) on Tuesday.

Med. Valley 48, Bertrand 45

BERTRAND — Medicine Valley edged Bertrand 48-45 on Friday.

Medicine Valley (12-6) travels to Maxwell (11-9) on Thursday.

Hitchcock Co. 61, MHC 40

TRETON — Hitchcock County defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 61-40 on Friday.

Hitchcock County (12-4) travels to Arapahoe (6-11) on Saturday and Maywood-Hayes Center (13-8) hosts South Platte (6-9) on Tuesday.

Mullen 48, South Loup 38

MULLEN — Mullen downed South Loup 48-38 on Friday.

South Loup (7-10) travels to Southern Valley (13-3) and Mullen (17-3) travels to Sandhills Valley (15-2) on Thursday.

Arthur County 59, South Platte 55

BIG SPRINGS — Arthur County held off South Platte 59-55 on Friday.

South Platte (9-10) hosts Perkins County (9-10) on Saturday and Arthur County (6-11) hosts Sandhills/Thedford (8-7) on Thursday.

Arapahoe 59, Brady 29

BRADY — Arapahoe defeated Brady 59-29 on Friday.

Brady (5-16) travels to Medicine Valley (12-6) on Friday.

Leyton 44, Creek Valley 35

CHAPPELL — Leyton downed Creek Valley 44-35 on Friday.

Creek Valley (3-14) travels to Peetz, CO. on Sataurday.

Sutherland 46, Wa.-Pa. 45

WAUNETA — Sutherland outlasted Wauneta-Palisade 46-45 on Friday.

Wauneta-Palisade (3-16) travels to Atwood-Rawlins County and Sutherland (5-12) travels to Maxwell (11-9) on Tuesday.

Minden 56, Cozad 50

MINDEN — Minden held off Cozad 56-50 on Friday.

Cozad (7-14) hosts Broken Bow (9-8) on Friday.

SUBDISTRICT WRESTLING

B4-B

LEXINGTON — Broken Bow won the B4-B subdistrict on Friday.

Team results

1, Broken Bow, 217.5. 2, Lexington, 153.5. 3, McCook, 125.5. 4, Cozad, 110.5. 5, Sidney, 108. 6, Holdrege, 81.

District qualifiers

106 — 1, Chance Houser, Sidney. 2, Matt Janssen, Holdrege. 3, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow. 4, Lazaro Adame, Lexington.

113 — 1, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 2, Cadde Beeby, McCook. 3, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow. 4, Bryson Bussinger, Cozad.

120 — 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook. 2, Ivan Lazo, Lexington. 3, Austin Munier, Sidney. 4, Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow.

126 — 1, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Dylan Hubbard, Lexington. 3, Kooper Pohl, Cozad. 4, Andrew Jacobson, Holdrege.

132 — 1, Dreu White, Cozad. 2, Angel Vega, Lexington. 3, Julian Maytorena, Sidney. 4, Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow.

138 — 1, Trey Garey, Broken Bow. 2, Jacob Janssen, Holdrege. 3, Landen Johnson, Lexington. 4, Colby Langley, Sidney.

145 — 1, Connor Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Canyon Hosick, McCook. 3, Jaydan Janssen, Holdrege. 4, Greg Treffer, Lexington.

152 — 1, Tate Felber, McCook. 2, Isaac White, Cozad. 3, Jack Myers, Broken Bow. 4, Cade Kirwan, Holdrege.

160 — 1, Rene Corado, Lexington. 2, Alex Anthony, McCook. 3, Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow. 4, Cauyer Glanz, Sidney.

170 — 1, Max Denson, Broken Bow. 2, Eli Boryca, Cozad. 3, Sam Holt, Holdrege. 4, Carlos Romero, Lexington.

182 — 1, Brady Robb, Sidney. 2, Kaleb Pohl, Cozad. 3, Kaden Powers, Broken Bow. 4, Damian Smith, Holdrege.

195 — 1, Lathan Duda, Broken Bow. 2, Fredy Vargas, Lexington. 3, Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney. 4, Christopher Ruano, Cozad.

220 — 1, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow. 2, Alec Langan, McCook. 3, Riley Christensen, Sidney. 4, Jade Brown, Cozad.

285 — 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 2, Reid Steinbeck, McCook. 3, Jaden Cervantes, Cozad. 4, Sebastian Dones, Lexington.

D3-A

GREELEY — Hi-Line finished fifth at the D3-A subdistrict on Friday.

Team results

1, Thayer Central, 163. 2, Winside, 140. 3, Summerland, 110. 4, Southern Valley, 101. 5, Hi-Line, 92.5. 6, Axtell, 75. 7, Overton, 42. 8, Central Valley, 37.5. 9, Sandhills Valley, 29.5. 10, Stanton, 29. 11, Southern, 26.

Hi-Line and Sandhills Valley district qualifiers

113 — 1, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 2, Ashton Sinn, Thayer Central. 3, Cooper Behmer, Winside. 4, Aiden Shutts, Hi-Line.

120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Cayden Ellis, Winside. 3, Dominic Kyle, Overton. 4, Cooper Casey, Thayer Central.

160 — 1, Buchannen Tietjen, Thayer Central. 2, Alex Arroyo, Summerland. 3, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line. 4, Shane Sleja, Southern Valley.

170 — 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Sutton Pohlman, Stanton. 3, Dylan Pooschke, Overton. 4, Carson Grossnicklaus, Southern Valley.

182 — 1, Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central. 2, Kaleb Senff, Axtell. 3, Mason Topp, Winside. 4, Ben Tiede, Hi-Line.

220 — 1, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 2, Wyatt Chipps, Summerland. 3, Juan Basulto, Southern. 4, Gabe Grove, Southern Valley.

285 — 1, Logan Mueller, Summerland. 2, Dahrran Cast, Thayer Central. 3, Evan Niemeier, Hi-Line. 4, Carsen Reiners, Hi-Line.

