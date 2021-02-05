Sports Shorts, Feb. 5

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NPCC Knights split games at MCC Invite

The North Platte Community College volleyball team split its two games Friday during day one of the McCook Community College Invite in McCook.

The Knights lost their morning game to Northeastern Junior College 19-25, 23-25 and 20-25.

Peyton Negley led that Knights with eight kills. Madi Neely added five blocks and Ruby Valle contributed 18 digs.

“In our match against NJC, we had too many errors,” said NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall. “We hurt ourselves more than anything.”

The Knights bounced back with a 26-28, 25-21, 25-20 win over Dodge City Community College.

Negley once again led with 15 kills, with Alysen Daniels adding 11. Erica Hopping had 40 assists and Valle and Katy Bartell added 23 and 21 digs, respectively.

“I thought we responded well against Dodge City, and I saw the girls execute some of the changes we wanted to see,” McCall said. “We are looking to bring some of that momentum tomorrow.”