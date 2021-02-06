Sports Shorts, Feb. 6

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Central 75, North Platte 52
TRENTON, Mo. — North Central Missouri College defeated North Platte 75-52 Saturday in the first of two road games this weekend for the Knights.
North Central took a 42-30 lead to halftime and extended that lead on a 13-2 run in the opening five minutes of the second half. The Knights made a 9-0 run in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pirates lead.
The Knights (1-5) face Peru State College at 1 p.m. Sunday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
North Platte splits pair of matches
McCOOK — North Platte split its final two matches of the McCook Community College Invite Saturday.
The Knights swept Lamar (Colo.) 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 to open the day. Peyton Negley led the Knights with 10 kills while Ruby Valle had 15 digs.
Colby (Kan.) swept the nights in the tournament finale 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.
“We played some good volleyball at times,” head coach Alexa McCall said. “We have to keep pushing to be more consistent and put plays to together to finish sets. I did think our middles stepped it up this weekend and did a nice job for us.”
The Knights host Central Community College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. The match will be livestreamed at npccknights.com.
SUBDISTRICT WRESTLING
B4-A
OGALLALA — Ogallala finished second a the B4-A subdistrict meet on Saturday.
Team results
1, Gering, 167. 2, Ogallala, 164. 3, Scottsbluff, 120. 4, Gothenburg, 101. 5, Chadron, 81. 6, Alliance, 66.
District qualifiers
106 — 1, Ashton Dane, Gering. 2, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff. 3, Abel Flores, Gothenburg. 4, Riley Picket Pin, Alliance.
113 — 1, Pedro Carizales, Ogallala. 2, Jordan Shirley, Gering. 3, Tory Picket Pin, Alliance. 4, Ty Kreis of Gothenburg.
120 — 1, Quinton Chavez, Gering. 2, Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff. 3, Logan Stephens, Ogallala. 4, Braden Underwood, Chadron.
126 — 1, Paul Ruff, Gering. 2, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff. 3, Cole Stokey, Ogallala. 4, Sawyer Therrien, Gothenburg.
132 — 1, Tyler Nagel, Gering. 2, Jaxon Minnick, Alliance. 3, Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff. 4, Austen Chestnutt, Gothenburg.
138 — 1, Nate Rocheleau, Gering. 2, Abe Mendez, Gothenburg. 3, Merritt Skinner, Ogallala. 4, Zane Stoike, Alliance.
145 — 1, Gage Stokey, Ogallala. 2, Asa Johnson, Alliance. 3, Albert Stone, Gering. 4, Ty Hotz, Gothenburg.
152 — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala. 2, Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff. 3, Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron. 4, Brandon Schriner, Gothenburg.
160 — 1, Philip Halstead, Alliance. 2, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff. 3, Jameson Smith, Gothenburg. 4, Rhett Cullers, Chadron.
170 — 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering. 2, Sawyer Haag, Chadron. 3, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff. 4, Trae Skiles, Ogallala.
182 — 1, Kade Waggener, Chadron. 2, Landon Holecheck, Ogallala. 3, Sebastian Boyle, Scottsbluff. 4, Jonah Shimmin, Gothenburg.
195 — 1, Bo Edmond, Ogallala. 2, Taydon Gorsuch, Gering. 3, Justin Ahlers, Scottsbluff.
220 — 1, Colton Donason, Ogallala. 2, Jacob Olson, Gothenburg. 3, Iziah Blanco, Gering. 4, Trenton Jenkins, Scottsbluff.
285 — 1, Ryan Bickel, Chadron. 2, Ethan Libich, Gothenburg. 3, Blake Messervy, Ogallala.
C4-A
MITCHELL — Hershey finished seventh at the C4-A subdistrict meet on Saturday.
Team results
1, O`Neill, 190. 2, Ravenna, 147.5. 3, Valentine, 146. 4, Mitchell, 91. 5, Gordon-Rushville, 84. 6, Arcadia/Loup City, 81.5. 7, Hershey, 68. 8, Chase County, 42.
Hershey and Chase County district qualifiers
106 — 1, John Alden, O`Neill. 2, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 3, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell. 4, Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna.
113 — 1, Tristin Grooms, Valentine. 2, Thomas (TC) Hughson, Mitchell. 3, Cayden White, Chase County. 4, Dylan Parks, O`Neill.
126 — 1, Chris Williams, Valentine. 2, Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville. 3, Sam Frame, Hershey. 4, Oliver Schluns, O`Neill.
132 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill. 2, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 3, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell. 4, Caden Larsen, Ravenna.
132 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill. 2, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 3, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell. 4, Caden Larsen, Ravenna.
132 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill. 2, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 3, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell. 4, Caden Larsen, Ravenna.
132 — 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill. 2, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 3, Hadley Markowski, Mitchell. 4, Caden Larsen, Ravenna.
D1-A
SHELBY — Anselmo-Merna finished fourth at the D1-A subdistrict meet on Saturday.
Team results
1, Plainview, 197.5. 2, Arapahoe, 119. 3, Pender, 113.5. 4, Anselmo-Merna, 96.5. 5, Clarkson/Leigh, 65. 6, South Loup, 61. 7, Weeping Water, 60.5. 8, Shelby-Rising City, 56. 9, Scribner-Snyder, 38. 10, Friend, 2. 11, Cedar Bluffs, 0.
Anselmo-Merna and South Loup district qualifiers
106 — 1, Eli Lanham, Plainview. 2, Layne Sturek, Pender. 3, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Bryce Jurgensen, Clarkson/Leigh.
113 — 1, Jaxon Smutz, Scribner-Snyder. 2, Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Wayne Lee, Arapahoe. 4, Matthew Ferris, Pender.
120 — 1, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 2, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 3, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe. 4, Isaac Baumert, Clarkson/Leigh.
132 — 1, Tanner Frahm, Plainview. 2, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Dylan Higby, Clarkson/Leigh. 4, Seth Tunender, Plainview.
145 — 1, Grady Belt, Shelby-Rising City. 2, Tristian White, Arapahoe. 3, Bode Wortman, Plainview. 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna.
152 — 1, Devon Tunender, Plainview. 2, Zachery Randall, Pender. 3, Quinton Heineman, Pender. 4, Colby Streit, South Loup.
160 — 1, Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe. 2, Tyler Essary, Weeping Water. 3, Landon Sliva, Shelby-Rising City. 4, Zane Kreikemeier, Anselmo-Merna.
170 — 1, Alizae Mejia, Plainview. 2, Jason Burch, Weeping Water. 3, Rio Remund, South Loup. 4, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe.
182 — 1, Lucas Hammer, Plainview. 2, Jackson Koehn, Clarkson/Leigh. 3, Lila Bloomer, South Loup. 4, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna.
195 — 1, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Andrew Duncan, Pender. 3, Jacob Bruns, Pender.
220 — 1, Colton Sanderson, Pender. 2, Chandler Carrier, Scribner-Snyder. 3, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup. 4, Grayson Petersen, Plainview.
D2-A
PLEASANTON — Brady finished fourth at the D2-A subdistrict on Saturday.
Team results
1, Elkhorn Valley, 130. 2, Burwell, 117. 3, Superior, 97. 4, Brady, 71. 5, Osmond, 53. 6, Pleasanton, 43. 7, Meridian, 32. 8, Shelton, 30. 9, St. Mary`s, 23. 10, Niobrara/Verdigre, 7. 11, Santee, 0.
Brady district qualifiers
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Maverick Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Colten Dawe, Burwell. 4, Mason Schaffer, Elkhorn Valley.
138 — 1, Reed Bennett, Elkhorn Valley. 2, Aaron Allgood, Superior. 3, Hunter Klinetobe, Elkhorn Valley. 4, Aidan Mullen, Brady.
152 — 1, Cody Mayfield, Burwell. 2, Levi Jurjens, Brady.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Edward Haverluck, Meridian. 3, Hagen Hodges, Burwell.
195 — 1, Alex Gideon, Burwell. 2, Gavyn Clause, Elkhorn Valley. 3, Cameron Carr, Brady.
220 — 1, Anders Webber, Superior. 2, Tyler Dawe, Burwell. 3, Grant Hawkins, Pleasanton. 4, Kaden Dady, Brady.
D2-B
DONIPHAN — Southwest won the D2-B subdistrict on Saturday.
Team results
1, Southwest, 175. 2, Twin Loup, 159. 3, Ansley/Litchfield, 126. 4, Palmer, 79. 5, Freeman, 75. 6, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 72. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull, 53.5. 8, West Holt, 36. 9, Elgin/Pope John, 22. 10, Riverside, 0.
Southwest district qualifiers
113 — 1, Carter Beckman, Elgin/Pope John. 2, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 4, Hector Estrada, Twin Loup.
120 — 1, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 2, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Isaac Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
126 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, David Lewis, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Garrett Keith, Twin Loup. 4, Chase Ostdiek, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Keaton Dowse, Twin Loup. 3, Caleb Davis, West Holt. 4, Chase Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield.
145 — 1, Ruger Reimers, Palmer. 2, Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup. 3, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Tyler Ellis, Southwest.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 3, Judd Alberts, Freeman. 4, Isaac Pistulka, West Holt.
160 — 1, Brody Dickinson, Freeman. 2, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 3, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup. 4, Collin Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield.
182 — 1, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield. 2, Cole Downey, Southwest. 3, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup. 4, Reece Payne, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
220 — 1, Chet Wichmann, Palmer. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Gavin Barela, Ansley/Litchfield. 4, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
285 — 1, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 2, Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull. 3, Jacob Stromberg, Palmer.
D3-B
BRAINARD — Sandhills/Thedford finished sixth at the D3-B subdistrict on Saturday.
Team results
1, Neligh-Oakdale, 179. 2, East Butler, 100. 3, Cambridge, 93. 4, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 91.5. 5, Howells-Dodge, 90. 6, Sandhills/Thedford, 81. 7, Creighton, 45. 8, Johnson County Central, 28. 9, Hastings St. Cecilia, 25. 10, Harvard, 22.
Sandhills/Thedford’s district qualifiers
113 — 1, Lane Bohac, East Butler. 2, Cody Booth, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford. 4, Layci Condon, Creighton.
182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Caleb Payne, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Jacob Hegemann, Howells-Dodge. 4, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge.
220 — 1, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Dawson Kaup, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Aaron Hernandez, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 4, Julien Grindle, Cambridge.
285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 3, Caleb Klein, Hastings St. Cecilia. 4, Keithen Huntley, Cambridge.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 45, Cambridge 35
St. Pat’s defeated Cambridge 45-35 on Saturday.
St. Pat’s (12-8) hosts Dundy County-Stratton (11-7) on Tuesday.
Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock Co. 24
ARAPAHOE — Arapahoe downed Hitchcock County 58-24 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County (2-17) hosts Bird City-Cheylin, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Creek Valley 62, Peetz (Colo.) 43
PEETZ, Colo. — Creek Valley defeated Peetz, Colorado, 62-43 on Saturday.
Creek Valley (2-13) travels to Perkins County (7-12) on Tuesday.
South Platte 48, Perkins Co. 33
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte downed Perkins County 48-33 on Saturday.
South Platte (17-1) travels to Maywood-Hayes Center (21-1) and Perkins County (7-12) hosts Creek Valley (2-13) on Tuesday.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Pat’s 70, Cambridge 39
St. Pat’s defeated Cambridge 70-39 on Saturday.
St. Pat’s (15-5) hosts Dundy County-Stratton (16-2) on Tuesday.
Hitchcock Co. 49, Arapahoe 39
ARAPAHOE — Hitchcock County downed Arapahoe 49-39 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County (13-4) hosts Bird City-Cheylin, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Creek Valley 66, Peetz (Colo.) 46
PEETZ, Colo. — Creek Valley defeated Peetz 66-46 on Saturday.
Creek Valley (4-14) travels to Perkins County (10-10) on Tuesday.
Perkins Co. 69, South Platte 46
BIG SPRINGS — Perkin County downed South Platte 69-46 on Saturday.
South Platte (7-10) travels to Maywood-Hayes Center (13-8) and Perkins County (10-10) hosts Creek Valley (3-15) on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl
LINCOLN — Several area players were named to the Shrine Bowl roster.
North
St. Pat’s — Alex Davies
North Platte — Cody Wright
South
Dundy County-Stratton — Delton Haines
McCook — Alec Langan