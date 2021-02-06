Sports Shorts, Feb. 6

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Central 75, North Platte 52

TRENTON, Mo. — North Central Missouri College defeated North Platte 75-52 Saturday in the first of two road games this weekend for the Knights.

North Central took a 42-30 lead to halftime and extended that lead on a 13-2 run in the opening five minutes of the second half. The Knights made a 9-0 run in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Pirates lead.

The Knights (1-5) face Peru State College at 1 p.m. Sunday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

North Platte splits pair of matches

McCOOK — North Platte split its final two matches of the McCook Community College Invite Saturday.

The Knights swept Lamar (Colo.) 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 to open the day. Peyton Negley led the Knights with 10 kills while Ruby Valle had 15 digs.

Colby (Kan.) swept the nights in the tournament finale 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.