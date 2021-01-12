 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 12
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hershey 59, Sutherland 34

HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Sutherland 59-34 on Tuesday.

Hershey hosts Valentine and Sutherland travels to Cambridge on Friday

DCS 57, Hitchcock Co. 28

TRENTON — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Hitchcock County 57-28 on Tuesday.

Hitchcock County travels to Alma and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Medicine Valley on Thursday.

Wallace 43, Hi-Line 40

WALLACE — Wallace edged Hi-Line 43-40 on Tuesday.

Wallace travels to South Platte and Hi-Line hosts Alma on Thursday.

MHC 47, Maxwell 26

MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Maxwell 47-26 on Tuesday.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Arthur County and Maxwell travels to South Loup on Friday.

Med. Valley 44, Sandhills Valley 33

STAPLETON — Medicine Valley defeated Sandhills Valley 44-33 on Tuesday.

Medicine Valley hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday and Sandhills Valley travels to Sandhills Thedford on Friday.

Perkins Co. 51, Paxton 43

PAXTON — Perkins County held off Paxton 51-43 on Tuesday.

Perkins County travels to Chase County and Paxton travels to Creek Valley on Thursday.

Overton 48, Brady 15

OVERTON — Overton defeated Brady 48-15 on Tuesday.

Brady travels to South Loup on Saturday.

Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 35

OGALLALA — Scottsbluff downed Ogallala 54-35 on Tuesday.

Ogallala travels to Sidney on Friday.

South Loup 64, SEM 39

CALLAWAY — South Loup defeated SEM 64-39 on Tuesday.

South Loup hosts Maxwell on Friday.

Kearney Cath. 59, Lexington 26

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic downed Lexington 59-26 on Tuesday.

Lexington hosts North Platte on Friday.

Chase County 50, Southern Valley 30

IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Southern Valley 50-30 on Tuesday.

Chase County hosts Perkins County on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hershey 61, Sutherland 23

HERSHEY — Hershey defeated Sutherland 61-23 on Tuesday.

Hershey hosts Valentine and Sutherland travels to Cambridge on Friday.

Chase Co. 63, Southern Valley 49

IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Southern Valley 63-49 on Tuesday.

Chase County hosts Perkins County on Thursday.

DCS 57, Hitchcock Co. 55

TRENTON — Dundy County-Stratton edged Hitchcock County 57-55 on Tuesday.

Hitchcock County travels to Alma and Dundy County-Stratton travels to Medicine Valley on Thursday.

Wallace 81, Hi-Line 57

WALLACE — Wallace defeated Hi-Line 81-57 on Tuesday.

Wallace travels to South Platte and Hi-Line hosts Alma on Thursday.

Kearney Cath. 56, Lexington 36

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic downed Lexington 56-36 on Tuesday.

Lexington hosts North Platte on Friday.

Maxwell 58, MHC 27

MAYWOOD — Maxwell defeated Maywood-Hayes Center 58-27 on Tuesday.

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Arthur County and Maxwell travels to South Loup on Friday.

Overton 63, Brady 40

OVERTON — Overton downed Brady 63-40 on Tuesday.

Brady travels to South Loup on Saturday.

Sandhills Valley 57, Med. Valley 44

STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley defeated Medicine Valley 57-44 on Tuesday.

Medicine Valley hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Thursday and Sandhills Valley travels to Sandhills Thedford on Friday.

Scottsbluff 64, Ogallala 56

OGALLALA — Scottsbluff edged Ogallala in overtime 64-56 on Tuesday.

Ogallala travels to Sidney on Friday.

Perkins County 45, Paxton 42

PAXTON — Perkins County held off Paxton for the 45-42 win on Tuesday.

Perkins County travels to Chase County and Paxton travels to Creek Valley on Thursday.

BOWLING

Weekly League

Wild Bills host weekly leagues.

Jan. 4

HIRAILERS

Top 3 Teams — Jackhammerz II 151.5, Beauty & the Beast 136.5, Randy-Bill 131.5

Top 4 Games — William Nelson 214, Randy Freemyer/Kevon Pascoe 193, Bill Hopper 188

Top 4 Series — William Nelson 558, Randy Freemyer 545, Bill Hopper 504, Kevon Pascoe 493

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — Al’s Lock & Safe 42, Brew Crew 39.5, That One Team 35

Top 3 Games — (Women) Shannon Schroeder 230, April Suhr 225, Shawna Riedel 214. (Men) Sam Hansen 276, Justin Rogers 246, Shane Simpson/Shawn Simpson 245

Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 587, April Suhr 568, Shannon Schroeder 551. (Men) Shawn Simpson 686, Jesse Cordova 669, Shane Simpson 660

Jan. 5

KRULL CLINIC SENIORS

Top 3 Teams — Reeses Pieces 47, The Jackhammerz 46, Sky Riders 40

Top 4 Games — Cheryl Reese 211, Dan Katzenstein 193, Blake Barnum 192, Charlie Reese 184

Top 4 Series — Blake Barnum/Dan Katzenstein 527, Cheryl Reese 501, Len France 477

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 55.5, Husker Fans 46, Hookers 38

Top 4 Games — (Women) Michelle Lopez 194, Amy Hawks 189, Jackie Donohue 167, Peggy Hodges 155. (Men) Josh Budke 279, Orlan Treat 224, Brian Kissinger 206, Devon White 196

Top 4 Series — Michelle Lopez 561, Jackie Donohue 455, Amy Hawks 453, Janet Lockhart 418. (Men) Josh Budke 673, Terry Fletcher 551, Orlan Treat 540, Devon White 539

Jan. 6

SLOW RISERS

Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 52, Redrum 50.5, Pinups 41

Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 214, Cheri Thalken 199, Sheri Mlady 191, Schuyler Racek 174

Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 589, Cheri Thalken 530, Sheri Mlady 486, Schuyler Racek 482

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — S.O.S./Lucky Strikes 37, Big Red 32.5, Fitzpatrick 29.5

Top 4 Games — Molly Whitman 190, Deb Simpson 162, Mindy Borges 159, Donna Moore 155

Top 4 Series — Molly Whitman 482, Deb Simpson 445, Anne Hoatson 407, Marsha Reece 405

Jan. 7

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 48.5, Bowling Babes 39.5, That’s How We Roll 33.5

Top 4 Games — June Wells 235, Kathy Nutter 189, Linda Dubry 182, Liz Johnsen 172

Top 4 Series — Linda Dubry 507, June Wells 493, Kathy Nutter 467, Karen Phillips 464

