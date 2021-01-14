 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Shorts, Jan. 14
0 comments

Sports Shorts, Jan. 14

  • 0
Sports Shorts

WRESTLING

North Platte vs. Kearney Dual

KEARNEY — In a matchup of ranked team, North Platte (No. 2) topped rival Kearney (No. 7) 48-21 on Thursday.

Individual results

106 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Flavia Nagatani, Kearney, Fall 5:51

113 — Archer Heelan, Kearney def. Jace Kennel, North Platte, Fall 1:54

120 — Ethan Lawrence, Kearney def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Dec 4-3

126 — Brock Little, North Platte def. Perry Swarm, Kearney, Dec 11-8

132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Cisco Rivas, Kearney, Fall 3:20

138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Ethan Kowalek, Kearney, Fall 0:46

145 — Beau Hostler, Kearney def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Dec 3-1

152 — Gage Ferguson, Kearney def. Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte, Dec 9-2

160 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Jakob Ransdell, Kearney, Fall 2:47

170 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Tate Kuchera, Kearney, Dec 8-6

182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Carter Abels, Kearney, Fall 2:46

195 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Riley Johnson, Kearney, Fall 0:38

220 — Dario Rodriguez, Kearney def. Mason Newland, North Platte, Fall 1:46

285 — Matthew Musselmann, North Platte def. Caden Johnson, Kearney, Fall 2:08

Lexington vs. Cozad Dual

LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Cozad 43-30 in a dual Thursday.

Individual results

106 — Nathaniel Haggart, Cozad def. Lazaro Adame, Lexington, Dec 6-0

113 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Bryson Bussinger, Cozad, Fall 2:44

120 — Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Kooper Pohl, Cozad, MD 12-0

126 — Dylan Hubbard, Lexington win by forfeit

132 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Angel Vega, Lexington, Dec 8-2

138 — Landen Johnson, Lexington win by forfeit

145 — Juan Jose Rodriguez, Cozad def. Greg Treffer, Lexington, Fall 1:52

152 — Isaac White, Cozad def. Rene Corado, Lexington, Fall 4:00

160 — Carlos Romero, Lexington win by forfeit

170 — Jackson Oaks, Lexington win by forfeit

182 — Kaleb Pohl, Cozad def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Fall 3:40

195 — Fredy Vargas, Lexington def. Christopher Ruano, Cozad, Fall 1:09

220 — Jesse Arevalo, Lexington def. Jade Brown, Cozad, Dec 1-0

285 — Jaden Cervantes, Cozad def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 3:01

Valentine Tri

VALENTINE — Broken Bow came out on top at a Valentne triangular on Thursday.

Team results

1, Broken Bow. 2, Valentine. 3, Gothenburg.

Round 1

Valentine def. Gothenburg 40-36.

Round 2

Broken Bow def. Gothenburg 62-9.

Round 3

Broken Bow def. Valentine 60-21.

Brady Tri

BRADY — Maxwell finished the day 2-0 at a Brady triangular, topping Mullen 42-39 and the Eagles 51-12.

Team results

1, Maxwell. 2, Mullen. 3, Brady.

School results

Mullen 45, Brady 13

Maxwell 51, Brady 12

Maxwell 42, Mullen 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alma 66, Hi-Line 25

EUSTIS — Alma defeated Hi-Line 66-25 on Thursday.

Hi-Line (2-10) hosts Arapahoe (1-10) on Friday.

Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32

CHAPPELL — Paxton downed Creek Valley 54-32 on Thursday.

Paxton (5-6) travels to Wallace (3-7) on Friday and Creek Valley (1-8) will participate in the MAC Tournament beginning on Tuesday.

DCS 46, Med. Valley 40

CURTIS — Dundy County-Stratton edged Medicine Valley 46-40 on Thursday.

Dundy County-Stratton (8-4) hosts Wallace (3-7) on Tuesday and Medicine Valley (7-3) hosts Hi-Line (2-10) on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46

DUNNING — Anselmo-Merna defeated Sandhills/Thedford 61-46 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna (9-3) travels to Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford (4-5) hosts Sandhills Valley (0-11) on Friday.

Kearney Catholic 67, Broken Bow 49

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 67-49 on Thursday.

Broken Bow (12-1) hosts Wood River (11-1) on Friday.

Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17

COZAD — Gothenburg topped Cozad 49-17 on Thursday.

Gothenburg (8-4) hosts Chase County (8-4) on Friday and Cozad (2-12) travels to Centura on Saturday.

South Platte 63, Wallace 29

BIG SPRINGS — South Platte topped South Platte 63-29 on Thursday.

Wallace (3-8) hosts Paxton (4-6) on Friday and South Platte (10-1) travels to Leyton on Sataurday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hi-Line 63, Alma 46

ELWOOD — Hi-Line defeated Alma 63-46 on Thursday.

Hi-Line (2-10) hosts Arapahoe on Friday.

Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19

BIG SPRINGS — Paxton downed Creek Valley 57-19 on Thursday.

Paxton (7-4) travels to Wallace (9-1) on Saturday and Creek Valley (1-8) participates in the MAC Tournament beginning on Tuesday.

Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 58-34 on Thursday.

Broken Bow (6-5) hosts Wood River (4-7) on Friday.

Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38

COZAD — Gothenburg beat Cozad 51-38 on Thursday.

Gothenburg (2-10) hosts Chase County (7-5) on Friday and Cozad (5-8) travels to Centura on Saturday.

Wallace 71, South Platte 47

BIG SPRINGS — Wallace defeated South Platte 71-47 on Thursday.

Wallace (10-1) hosts Paxton (7-4) on Friday and South Platte (4-7) travels to Leyton on Saturday.

Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39

DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford beat Anselmo-Merna 43-39 on Thursday.

Anselmo-Merna (3-9) travels to Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford (6-3) hosts Sandhills Valley (9-3) on Friday.

FRESHMAN BASKETBALL

Sidney 48, North Platte 34

Sidney defeated North Platte 48-34 on Thursday.

Landon O’Brien and Cayden Rombach led North Platte with nine points each.

Caden Doty led Sidney with 19 points.

North Platte hosts St. Pat’s on Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News