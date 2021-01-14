Sports Shorts, Jan. 14

WRESTLING
North Platte vs. Kearney Dual
KEARNEY — In a matchup of ranked team, North Platte (No. 2) topped rival Kearney (No. 7) 48-21 on Thursday.
Individual results
106 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Flavia Nagatani, Kearney, Fall 5:51
113 — Archer Heelan, Kearney def. Jace Kennel, North Platte, Fall 1:54
120 — Ethan Lawrence, Kearney def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Dec 4-3
126 — Brock Little, North Platte def. Perry Swarm, Kearney, Dec 11-8
132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Cisco Rivas, Kearney, Fall 3:20
138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Ethan Kowalek, Kearney, Fall 0:46
145 — Beau Hostler, Kearney def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Dec 3-1
152 — Gage Ferguson, Kearney def. Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte, Dec 9-2
160 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Jakob Ransdell, Kearney, Fall 2:47
170 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Tate Kuchera, Kearney, Dec 8-6
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Carter Abels, Kearney, Fall 2:46
195 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Riley Johnson, Kearney, Fall 0:38
220 — Dario Rodriguez, Kearney def. Mason Newland, North Platte, Fall 1:46
285 — Matthew Musselmann, North Platte def. Caden Johnson, Kearney, Fall 2:08
Lexington vs. Cozad Dual
LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Cozad 43-30 in a dual Thursday.
Individual results
106 — Nathaniel Haggart, Cozad def. Lazaro Adame, Lexington, Dec 6-0
113 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Bryson Bussinger, Cozad, Fall 2:44
120 — Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Kooper Pohl, Cozad, MD 12-0
126 — Dylan Hubbard, Lexington win by forfeit
132 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Angel Vega, Lexington, Dec 8-2
138 — Landen Johnson, Lexington win by forfeit
145 — Juan Jose Rodriguez, Cozad def. Greg Treffer, Lexington, Fall 1:52
152 — Isaac White, Cozad def. Rene Corado, Lexington, Fall 4:00
160 — Carlos Romero, Lexington win by forfeit
170 — Jackson Oaks, Lexington win by forfeit
182 — Kaleb Pohl, Cozad def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Fall 3:40
195 — Fredy Vargas, Lexington def. Christopher Ruano, Cozad, Fall 1:09
220 — Jesse Arevalo, Lexington def. Jade Brown, Cozad, Dec 1-0
285 — Jaden Cervantes, Cozad def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 3:01
Valentine Tri
VALENTINE — Broken Bow came out on top at a Valentne triangular on Thursday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow. 2, Valentine. 3, Gothenburg.
Round 1
Valentine def. Gothenburg 40-36.
Round 2
Broken Bow def. Gothenburg 62-9.
Round 3
Broken Bow def. Valentine 60-21.
Brady Tri
BRADY — Maxwell finished the day 2-0 at a Brady triangular, topping Mullen 42-39 and the Eagles 51-12.
Team results
1, Maxwell. 2, Mullen. 3, Brady.
School results
Mullen 45, Brady 13
Maxwell 51, Brady 12
Maxwell 42, Mullen 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alma 66, Hi-Line 25
EUSTIS — Alma defeated Hi-Line 66-25 on Thursday.
Hi-Line (2-10) hosts Arapahoe (1-10) on Friday.
Paxton 54, Creek Valley 32
CHAPPELL — Paxton downed Creek Valley 54-32 on Thursday.
Paxton (5-6) travels to Wallace (3-7) on Friday and Creek Valley (1-8) will participate in the MAC Tournament beginning on Tuesday.
DCS 46, Med. Valley 40
CURTIS — Dundy County-Stratton edged Medicine Valley 46-40 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton (8-4) hosts Wallace (3-7) on Tuesday and Medicine Valley (7-3) hosts Hi-Line (2-10) on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills/Thedford 46
DUNNING — Anselmo-Merna defeated Sandhills/Thedford 61-46 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna (9-3) travels to Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford (4-5) hosts Sandhills Valley (0-11) on Friday.
Kearney Catholic 67, Broken Bow 49
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 67-49 on Thursday.
Broken Bow (12-1) hosts Wood River (11-1) on Friday.
Gothenburg 49, Cozad 17
COZAD — Gothenburg topped Cozad 49-17 on Thursday.
Gothenburg (8-4) hosts Chase County (8-4) on Friday and Cozad (2-12) travels to Centura on Saturday.
South Platte 63, Wallace 29
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte topped South Platte 63-29 on Thursday.
Wallace (3-8) hosts Paxton (4-6) on Friday and South Platte (10-1) travels to Leyton on Sataurday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hi-Line 63, Alma 46
ELWOOD — Hi-Line defeated Alma 63-46 on Thursday.
Hi-Line (2-10) hosts Arapahoe on Friday.
Paxton 57, Creek Valley 19
BIG SPRINGS — Paxton downed Creek Valley 57-19 on Thursday.
Paxton (7-4) travels to Wallace (9-1) on Saturday and Creek Valley (1-8) participates in the MAC Tournament beginning on Tuesday.
Kearney Catholic 58, Broken Bow 34
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic defeated Broken Bow 58-34 on Thursday.
Broken Bow (6-5) hosts Wood River (4-7) on Friday.
Gothenburg 51, Cozad 38
COZAD — Gothenburg beat Cozad 51-38 on Thursday.
Gothenburg (2-10) hosts Chase County (7-5) on Friday and Cozad (5-8) travels to Centura on Saturday.
Wallace 71, South Platte 47
BIG SPRINGS — Wallace defeated South Platte 71-47 on Thursday.
Wallace (10-1) hosts Paxton (7-4) on Friday and South Platte (4-7) travels to Leyton on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford 43, Anselmo-Merna 39
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford beat Anselmo-Merna 43-39 on Thursday.
Anselmo-Merna (3-9) travels to Central Valley and Sandhills/Thedford (6-3) hosts Sandhills Valley (9-3) on Friday.
FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
Sidney 48, North Platte 34
Sidney defeated North Platte 48-34 on Thursday.