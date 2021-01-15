Sports Shorts, Jan. 15

WRESTLING
SEM Invite
SUMNER — Anselmo-Merna finished second at the SEM Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Ansley/Litchfield, 141. 2, Anselmo-Merna, 102. 3, Axtell, 92. 4, Amherst, 78. 5, Loomis/Bertrand, 67. 6, Central Valley, 56.5. 7, Brady, 52. 8, South Loup, 45. 9, S-E-M, 42. 10, Elgin-Pope John, 16. 11, Overton, 10. 12, Wilcox-Hildreth, 9.
Individual results
106 — 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand. 2, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley. 3, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Owen Hartman, Ansley/Litchfield.
113 — 1, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 2, Carter Beckman, Elgin/Pope John. 3, Zane Druery, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Isaac Shaner, Brady. 5, Dylan Handley, South Loup.
120 — No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
126 — 1, Ian Hughes, Amherst. 2, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 3, Ethan Atkins, S-E-M. 4, David Lewis, Ansley/Litchfield.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, John Kenney, Loomis/Bertrand. 3, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Carson Mason, South Loup.
138 — 1, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley. 2, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell. 3, Chase Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield. 4, Reece Jones, S-E-M.
145 — 1, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Taaron Lavicky, Axtell. 3, Colby Streit, South Loup. 4, Gabe Bojorquez, Loomis/Bertrand.
152 — 1, Zane Kreikemeier, Anselmo-Merna. 2, Gavin Cole, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Donovan Burns, Central Valley. 4, Levi Jurjens, Brady. 5, Jorge Morales, Loomis/Bertrand.
160 — 1, Collin Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield. 2, Joseph French, Axtell. 3, Dalton Trampe, Amherst. 4, Dylan Pooschke, Overton.
170 — 1, Hunter Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield. 2, Triston Stearns, Brady. 3, Luke Palmer, Amherst. 4, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna.
182 — 1, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield. 2, Kaleb Senff, Axtell. 3, Sebastian Younes, Anselmo-Merna.
195 — 1, Kolby Larson, Ansley/Litchfield. 2, Ashton Hawkins, Axtell. 3, Kaden Stunkel, Ansley/Litchfield. 4, Cameron Carr, Brady.
220 — 1, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup. 2, Gavin Barela, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Robert Richmond, Wilcox-Hildreth. 4, Pacen Trent, Ansley/Litchfield. 5, Aaron Hernandez, S-E-M.
285 — 1, Jaxon Taubenheim, Amherst. 2, Brendon Hall, S-E-M. 3, Riggin Ludeke, Loomis/Bertrand. 4, Brodi Moss, Wilcox-Hildreth.
Ogallala vs. Chadron Dual
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Chadron 51-27 in a dual meet on Friday.
Individual results
106 — Jorge Carizales, Ogallala win by forfeit
113 — Pedro Carizales, Ogallala def. Uzziah Schwartz, Chadron, Fall 1:52
120 — Braden Underwood, Chadron def. Logan Stephens, Ogallala, Fall 5:04
126 — Cole Stokey, Ogallala def. Fia Rasmussen, Chadron, Fall 1:33
132 — Max Mueller, Ogallala win by forfeit
138 — Merritt Skinner, Ogallala win by forfeit
145 — Gage Stokey, Ogallala win by forfeit
152 — Cameron Zink, Ogallala def. Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron, Dec 9-2
160 — Rhett Cullers, Chadron def. Blake Wyatt, Ogallala, Dec 10-4
170 — Sawyer Haag, Chadron def. Trae Skiles, Ogallala, Fall 1:51
182 — Kade Waggener, Chadron def. Landon Holecheck, Ogallala, Fall 3:30
195 — Bo Edmond, Ogallala win by forfeit
220 — Colton Donason, Ogallala win by forfeit
285 — Ryan Bickel, Chadron def. Colin Hillis, Ogallala, Fall 1:24
Lariat Quad
Mullen 48, Hyannis 6
Mullen 51, Hemingford 6
Hemingford 24, Hyannis 18
Elm Creek Invite
ELM CREEK — Sutherland won the championship of the Elm Creek Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Sutherland, 156. 2, Elm Creek, 117.5. 3, Norton, 109. 4, Lexington JV, 93. 5, Centura, 89. 6, St. Pat`s, 54. 7, Fullerton, 52. 8, Holdrege JV, 36.5. 9, Southern Valley, 36. 10, St. Mary`s, 27.
Individual results
106 — 1, Ulices Caldera, Lexington JV. 2, Gilberto Calmo, Lexington JV. 3, Alexes Rodriguez, Lexington JV. 4, Masilia Arndt, Centura.
113 — 1, Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek. 2, Zeke Lucas, Lexington JV. 3, Ian Salazar, Lexington JV. 4, Tyler Gleason, St. Mary`s. 5, Westin Bonsack, Centura.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Ethan Mins, Lexington JV. 3, Jeremiah Arndt, Centura. 4, Heath Simmons, Norton. 5, beckham lewis, Elm Creek.
126 — 1, Kolton Field, Norton. 2, Ayden Berney, Centura. 3, Jackson Konrad, Lexington JV. 4, Arturo Lopez, Lexington JV. 5, Derian Musquiz, Norton. 6, Nikolas Schrock, Holdrege JV. 7, Jayden Klein, St. Pat’s.
132 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Christian Rodriguez, Lexington JV. 3, Gavin Anderson, Centura. 4, Mason Kuszak, Centura. 5, Chet Fisher, Southern Valley. 6, Jason Hernandez, Lexington JV.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Bryton Walz, Elm Creek. 3, Hayden Holt, Holdrege JV. 4, McLain Adams, Centura. 5, Colby Menagh, Norton. 6, Jesse Hargett, Southern Valley. 7, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s. 8, Trey Weaver, Holdrege JV. 9, Zane Ivey, Holdrege JV.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, travis quintana, Elm Creek. 3, Kirby Smith, Fullerton. 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 5, Will Schmitz, St. Mary`s. 6, Harrison Skiles, Holdrege JV. 7, Jace Smith, Sutherland. 8, Alex Roethke, Southern Valley. 9, Logan Pfannenstiel, Norton. 10, Garrett Trampe, Elm Creek.
152 — 1, Garrett Urban, Norton. 2, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 3, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 4, Jose Ramirez, Lexington JV. 5, Nicolas Perez, Lexington JV. 6, Quentin Morris, Centura. 7, Andrew Merritt, Centura.
160 — 1, Jack Sokol, Centura. 2, Riley Goss, Norton. 3, Max Serrano, Elm Creek. 4, Shane Sleja, Southern Valley. 5, Aiden Sovereign, Lexington JV.
170 — 1, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 2, Gabe Trampe, Elm Creek. 3, Tanner Drueke, Sutherland. 4, Carson Grossnicklaus, Southern Valley.
182 — 1, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 2, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 3, Austin Lee, Sutherland.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Ty Engel, Fullerton. 3, Jefferson Otter, Norton. 4, Gabe Grove, Southern Valley.
220 — 1, Gavin Sproul, Norton. 2, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 3, Jerrod Land, Fullerton. 4, William Bartlett, Southern Valley.
285 — 1, Andrew Koehlmoos, St. Mary`s. 2, Mathew Koehlmoos, St. Mary`s. 3, Alex Brown , Norton.
Minden Duals
Team results
1, St. Paul. 2, Thayer Central. 3, Holdrege. 4, Minden. 5, Centennial. 6, Cozad. 7, Franklin. 8, Cambridge.
Round 1
Minden defeated Franklin 54-21.
Holdrege defeated Centennial 42-39.
Thayer Central defeated Cozad 48-30.
St. Paul defeated Cambridge 72-12.
Round 2
Holdrege defeated Minden 45-31.
Centennial defeated Franklin 48-24.
Thayer Central defeated Cambridge 45-27.
St. Paul defeated Cozad 51-30.
Round 3
Minden defeated Centennial 45-30.
Holdrege defeated Franklin 66-18.
St. Paul defeated Thayer Central 42-29.
Cozad defeated Cambridge 54-30.
Round 4
Thayer Central defeated Holdrege 42-38.
St. Paul defeated Minden 45-34.
Centennial defeated Cambridge 39-30.
Cozad defeated Franklin 60-24.
Round 5
St. Paul defeated Holdrege 38-37.
Thayer Central defeated Minden 54-27.
Centennial defeated Cozad 37-36.
Franklin defeated Cambridge 42-36.
Southwest vs. Sandhills/Thedford Dual
DUNNING — Southwest defeated Sandhills/Thedford 54-18 in a dual meet on Friday.
Individual results
106 — Gage Overton, Southwest) wi by forfeit
113 — Mitchel Stritt, Southwest def. Brodie Stengel, Sandhills/Thedford, Fall 1:36
120 — Gavin Hammond, Southwest win by forfeit
126 — Carter VanPelt, Southwest win by forfeit
132 — Jacob Kerns, Southwest win by forfeit
138 — Garrett Latimer, Southwest win by forfeit
145 — Tyler Ellis, Southwest def. Fletcher Pollard, Sandhills/Thedford, Fall 0:57
152 — Matt VanPelt, Southwest win by forfeit
160 — Brett Tryon, Southwest win by forfeit
170 — Double Forfeit
182 — Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford def. Cole Downey, Southwest, Fall 2:59
195 — Double Forfeit
220 — Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford def. Clayton Hardy, Southwest, Fall 2:32
285 — Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford def. Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest, Fall 2:40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Platte 67, Lexington 31
LEXINGTON — North Platte defeated Lexington 67-31 on Friday.
North Platte (6-5) hosts Sidney (11-3) and Lexington (2-9) hosts Skutt (11-1) on Saturday.
Arapahoe 44, Hi-Line 41
ELWOOD — Arapahoe edged Hi-Line 44-41 on Friday.
Hi-Line (2-10) hosts Overton (11-2) on Tuesday.
MHC 40, Arthur Co. 25
MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Arthur County 40-25 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center (14-1) travels to Bertrand (2-8) on Thursday.
Paxton 50, Wallace 46
WALLACE — Paxton edged Wallace 50-46 on Friday.
Paxton (5-6) hosts Hitchcock County (1-9) and Wallace (4-8) travels to Dundy County-Stratton (8-4) on Tuesday.
Bertrand 42, Southwest 40
BERTRAND — Bertrand held off Southwest 42-40 on Friday.
Southwest (5-8) hosts Loomis (6-6) on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna 57, Central Valley 30
GREELEY — Anselmo-Merna defeated Central Valley 57-30 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna (10-3) hosts SEM on Tuesday.
South Loup 61, Maxwell 21
CALLAWAY — South Loup downed Maxwell 61-21 on Friday.
Maxwell (3-10) hosts Cambridge (5-8) on Saturday and South Loup (10-2) hosts Arcadia/Loup City (3-9) on Tuesday.
Hastings 47, McCook 26
HASTINGS — Hastings defeated McCook 47-26 on Friday.
McCook (5-9) hosts Minden (7-7) on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford 67, Sandhills Valley 51
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford downed Sandhills Valley 67-51 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley (0-12) travels to Hyannis (1-8) on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford (5-5) hosts Hyannis (1-8) on Thursday.
Wood River 54, Broken Bow 47
BROKEN BOW — Wood River held off Broken Bow 54-47 on Friday.
Broken Bow (13-1) hosts Gothenburg (8-4) on Thursday.
Cambridge 41, Sutherland 38
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge edged Sutherland 41-38 on Friday.
Sutherland (3-8) travels to the SPVA on Monday.
Sidney 49, Ogallala 39
SIDNEY — Sidney defeated Ogallala 49-39 on Friday.
Ogallala (5-6) hosts Valentine (4-8) on Saturday.
Chase Co. 50, Gothenburg 38
GOTHENBURG — Chase County downed Gothenburg 50-38 on Friday.
Gothenburg (8-5) travels to Amherst on Tuesday and Chase County (10-4) starts SPVA on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Platte 64, Lexington 46
LEXINGTON — North Platte downed Lexington 64-46 on Friday.
North Platte (3-8) hosts Sidney (7-6) and Lexington (2-8) hosts Skutt (8-2) on Saturday.
Arapahoe 48, Hi-Line 30
EUSTIS — Arapahoe defeated Hi-Line 48-30 on Friday.
Hi-Line (1-11) hosts Overton (1-10) on Tuesday.
MHC 63, Arthur Co. 48
MAYWOOD — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Arthur County 63-48 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center (11-4) travels to Bertrand (6-4) on Tuesday.
Paxton 52, Wallace 50
WALLACE — Paxton edged Wallace 52-50 on Friday.
Paxton (8-4) hosts Hitchcock County (6-3) and Wallace (10-2) travels to Dundy County-Stratton (9-2) on Tuesday.
Bertrand 52, Southwest 32
BERTRAND — Bertrand defeated Southwest 52-32 on Friday.
Southwest (0-13) travels to the RPAC tourney on Saturday.
Chase County 59, Gothenburg 52
GOTHENBURG — Chase County held off Gothenburg 59-52 on Friday.
Chase County (9-5) starts the SPVA tourney on Monday and Gothenburg (2-11) travels to Amherst (11-1) on Tuesday.
Hastings 48, McCook 40
HASTINGS — Hastings downed McCook 48-40 on Friday.
McCook (6-7) hosts Minden (4-9) on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 49
DUNNING — Sandhills Valley defeated Sandhills/Thedford 59-49 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley (10-3) travels to Hyannis (5-4) on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford hosts Hyannis on Tuesday.
Wood River 59, Broken Bow 34
BROKEN BOW — Wood River downed Broken Bow 59-34 on Friday.
Broken Bow (6-6) hosts Gothenburg (2-10) on Tuesday.