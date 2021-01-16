Sports Shorts, Jan. 16

SWIMMING
Gene Cotter Invite
LINCOLN — North Platte boys and girl finished sixth at the Gene Cotter Invite on Saturday.
Boys team results
1, Grand Island, 211. 2, Hastings, 210. 3, Fremont, 182. 4, Northeast, 155. 5, Kearney, 141. 6, North Platte, 126. 7, McCook, 107. 8, Lincoln High, 71. 9, North Star, 59.
Girls team results
1, Kearney, 301. 2, Grand Island, 228. 3, Fremont, 158. 4, Hastings, 149. 5, Northeast, 121. 6, North Platte, 104. 7, North Star, 91. 8, Lincoln High, 77. 9, McCook, 47. 10, Omaha Northwest, 4.
North Platte and McCook individual results
Boys results
200 yard medley relay — 4, North Platte, 1:49.91. Cooper Leibhart, Kris Kautz, Chase Leibhart, Ethan Mercer. 8, McCook, 2:04.89.
200 yard IM — 8, Caleb Shaw, McCook, 2:43.68. 10, David Hinson, McCook, 2:48.15.
50 yard freestyle — 6, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 24.14. 8, Kris Kautz, North Platte, 24.97.
100 yard butterfly — 6, Chase Leibhart, North Platte,1:05.05.
100 yard freestyle — 9, Ethan Mercer, McCook, 55.51. 12, Caedmon Hoaglund, North Platte, 58.71.
500 yard freestyle — Deacon Kinne, McCook, 6:26.87.
200 yard freestyle relay — 5, North Platte, 1:38.10, Ethan Mercer, Kris Kautz, Christian Short, Chase Leibhart. 8, McCook, 1:51.95, David Hinson, Caleb Wilkinson, Owen Smith, Ethan Spencer.
100 yard backstroke — 4, Ethan Mercer, North Platte, 59.10. 7, Cooper Leibhart, North Platte, 1:01.37. 8, Chase Leibhart, North Platte, 1:04.57.
100 yard breaststroke — 8, Caedmon Hoaglund, North Platte, 1:09.50.
400 yard freestyle relay — 8, North Platte, 4:17.82, Caedmon Hoaglund, RJ Stefka, David Fitzpatrick, Christian Short. 10, McCook, 4L43.25, Owen Smith, Deacon Kinne, Caleb Shaw, Joseph Barenberg.
Girls results
200 yard medley relay — 2, North Platte, 2:01.75, Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower.
200 yard freestyle — 7, Alexis Tucker, McCook. 2:13.80. 10, Sydney Barner, North Platte, 2:24.54.
200 yard IM — 6, Dana Sorenson, North Platte, 2:34.72. 7, Izzy Renner, McCook, 2:39.70. 10, Kailynn Rodewald, McCook, 2:44.23.
50 yard freestyle — 2, Leah Spencer, McCook, 25.69. 6, Molly Fitzpatrick, North Platte, 26.83. 12, Meleah Friedrich, North Platte, 27.50.
100 yard butterfly — 8, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 1:13.12.
100 yard freestyle — 1, Leah Spencer, McCook, 56.42. 9, Dana Sorenson, North Platte, 59.87. 10, Izzy Renner, McCook, 1:00.59.
500 yard freestyle — 5, Kadence Dowhower, North Platte, 6:00.85. 8, Kailynn Rodewald, McCook, 6:21.11.
200 yard freestyle relay — 5, North Platte, 1:48.23, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower, Meleah Friedrich, Molly Fitzpatrick. 7, McCook, 1:51.87, Izzy Renner, Alexis Tucker, Kailynn Rodewald, Leah Spencer.
100 yard backstroke — 6, Molly Fitzpatrick, North Platte, 1:08.04.
100 yard breaststroke — 4, Meleah Friedrich, North Platte, 1:16.15. 7, Sydney Hatch, North Platte, 1:22.58. 11, Lyndee Friedrich, North Platte, 1:27.91.
400 yard freestyle relay — 3, McCook A, 4:05.95, Izzy Renner, Alexis Tucker, Kailynn Rodewald, Leah Spencer. 7 North Platte A, 4:28.05, Sydney Barner, Juliana Ortiz, Claire Tegtmeier, Vanessa Wood. 8, McCook B, 5:12.70, Kerrigan Biurns, Hannah Crowe, Olivia Koetter, Samantha Rodewald.
WRESTLING
Chase County Invite
IMPERIAL — Hitchcock County won the Chase County Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Hitchcock County, 176. 2, Bayard, 170. 3, Bridgeport, 140. 4, Garden County, 103.5. 5, Morrill, 94. 6, Chase County, 89. 7, Perkins County, 83.5. 8, Hershey, 80.5. 9, Ogallala, 54. 10, Leyton, 47. 11, Wauneta-Palisade, 45. 12, Kimball, 38. 13, Minatare, 30. 14, Banner County, 18. 15, Dundy County-Stratton, 12.
Individual results
106 — 1, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 2, Trenton Rushman, Leyton. 3, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard. 4, Arturo Miscles, Chase County. 5, Laisha Garza, Bayard.
113 — 1, Brock Burry, Bayard. 2, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 3, Cayden White, Chase County. 4, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport. 5, Brodey Hund, Hershey. 6, Aden Bates, Hershey.
126 — 1, Chance Cooper, Bridgeport. 2, Hunter Kildow, Bayard. 3, Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County. 4, Gabe Kohel, Morrill. 5, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton. 6, Kyle Rote, Garden County.
138 — 1, Damien Bell, Bridgeport. 2, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 3, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 4, Jack McArthur, Hitchcock County. 5, Adam Hill, Garden County. 6, Tennille Warembourg, Wauneta-Palisade.
145 — 1, Beau Lake, Bayard. 2, Kenyan Biesecker, Chase County. 3, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 4, Kolyn Gaston, Hitchcock County. 5, Brient Wood, Perkins County. 6, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 4, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County. 5, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 6, Bryder Hickey, Perkins County.
160 — 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport. 2, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 3, Jobidiah Brunkhorst, Ogallala. 4, Ethan Skalsky, Ogallala. 5, Dawson Mollendor, Chase County. 6, Anthony Christofferson, Hitchcock County.
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 4, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport.
182 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Michael Morgan, Morrill. 4, Jackson Schwartz, Minatare. 5, Aurora Griebel, Chase County.
195 — 1, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 3, Eric Halsted, Hershey. 4, Taylor King, Minatare.
220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 3, Kyler Gaston, Hitchcock County. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade. 5, Anthony Staman, Bridgeport. 6, Devon McCreery, Hershey.
285 — 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County. 3, Reegan French, Morrill. 4, Huntin Taylor, Perkins County. 5, Blake Messervy, Ogallala. 6, Michael Rotherham, Bayard.
Knights Invite
DUNNING — Southwest won the championship of the Knights Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Southwest, 138. 2, Sutherland, 126. 3, Mullen, 99. 4, Twin Loup, 86. 5, North Central, 76.5. 6, Ansley/Litchfield, 71. 7, Sandhills/Thedford, 55. 8, Anselmo-Merna, 51. 9, Central Valley, 47. 10, Hemingford, 41. 10, Medicine Valley, 41. 12, St. Pat’s, 37. 13, Elgin Pope John, 33. 14, Cambridge, 32. 15, Sandhills Valley, 26. 16, Hyannis, 23. 17, Sioux County, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 2, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley. 3, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Tristen Krueger, North Central.
113 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 3, Carter Beckman, Elgin Pope John. 4, Hector Estrada, Twin Loup.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 3, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 4, Gavin Prewitt, North Central.
126 — 1, Zach Dickau, North Central. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 4, Bo Pokorny, Central Valley.
132 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Thomas Klemesrud, North Central. 3, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 4, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 3, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley. 4, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 3, Tyler Ellis, Southwest. 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Levi Lewis, North Central. 3, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 4, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s.
160 — 1, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 2, Collin Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 4, Alex Neefe, Hemingford.
170 — 1, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 2, Samuel Hemenway, Elgin Pope John. 3, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland. 4, Tayte Thornton, Anselmo-Merna.
182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 4, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 3, Kolby Larson, Ansley/Litchfield. 4, Reed McFadden of Sandhills/Thedford.
220 — 1, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 2, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 3, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 4, Gavin Barela, Ansley/Litchfield.
285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 3, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 4, Brayden McGowan, Hemingford. 5, Kaden Blake, Sandhills Valley.
Gothenburg Dual Tourney
GOTHENBURG — Broken Bow finished second at the Gothenburg Dual Tourney on Saturday.
Team results
1, Gering. 2, Broken Bow. 3, Waverly. 4, Minden. 5, Colby. 6, Sidney. 7, Adams Central. 8, Gothenburg. 9, Alliance. 10, Chadron.
Dual results
1st Place Match
Gering defeated Broken Bow 36-30.
3rd Place Match
Waverly defeated Minden 43-36.
5th Place Match
Colby defeated Sidney 42-30.
7th Place Match
Adams Central defeated Gothenburg 36-36.
9th Place Match
Alliance defeated Chadron 40-30.
Schuyler Invite
SCHUYLER — Lexington finished fifth at the Schuyler Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Bennington, 236.5. 2, Blair, 191. 3, Columbus Lakeview, 161. 4, Scottsbluff, 156.5. 5, Lexington, 109. 6, Wayne, 103.5. 7, Schuyler, 91. 8, Norris, 83.
Lexington individual results
106 — 4, Lazaro Adame, Lexington
113 — 2, Daven Naylor, Lexington
120 — 2, Ivan Lazo, Lexington
126 — 3, Dylan Hubbard, Lexington
132 — 5, Angel Vega, Lexington
138 — 3, Landen Johnson, Lexington
152 — 3, Rene Corado, Lexington
160 — 6, Carlos Romero, Lexington
182 — 6, Ismael Ayala, Lexington
195 — 4, Fredy Vargas, Lexington
Bill Foster Invite
GIBBON — Hi-Line finished 13th at the Bill Foster Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Boone Central, 227. 2, Ord, 171. 3, Fillmore Central, 158.5. 4, Ravenna, 149. 5, Thayer Central, 140.5. 6, Mitchell, 120. 7, Grand Island, 97. 8, Wood River, 96. 9, Gibbon, 75.5. 10, Kearney Catholic, 62. 11, Southern Valley, 53. 12, Franklin, 45.5. 13, Hi-Line, 21. 14, Harvard,0.
Hi-Line individual results
160 — 5, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line
220 — 5, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line
Northwest Dual Tourney
GRAND ISLAND — Ogallala finished fourth at the Northwest Dual Tourney on Saturday.
Team results
1, Aquinas Catholic. 2, Pierce. 3, Central City. 4, Ogallala. 5, Hastings. 6, Northwest.
7, Elkhorn North. 8, York.
Dual results
1st Place Match
Aquinas Catholic defeated Pierce 44-21.
3rd Place Match
Central City defeated Ogallala 42-27.
5th Place Match
Hastings defeated Northwest 53-30.
7th Place Match
Elkhorn North defeated York 42-34.
Buzz Matson Invite
OBERLIN, Kan. — McCook traveled to the Buzz Matson Invite on Saturday.
McCook individual results
113 — 2, Cadde Beeby, McCook
120 — 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook
126 — 3, Matt Herron, McCook
145 — 1, Canyon Hosick, McCook
152 — 3, Tate Felber, McCook
160 — 1, Alex Anthony, McCook
220 — 1, Alec Langan, McCook
285 — 1, Reid Steinbeck, McCook
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Holdrege 51, Hershey 42
HOLDREGE — Holdrege defeated Hershey 51-42 on Saturday.
Hershey (8-6) plays in the SPVA Tournament starting Monday.
Ogallala 48, Valentine 30
OGALLALA — Ogallala downed Valentine 48-30 on Saturday.
Ogallala (6-6) hosts Alliance (1-13) on Friday.
Cambridge 52, Maxwell 37
MAXWELL — Cambridge defeated Maxwell 52-37 on Saturday.
Maxwell (3-11) travels to Brady on Tuesday.
Garden Co. 71, Wauneta-Palisade 42
WAUNETA — Garden County downed Wauneta-Palisade 71-42 on Saturday.
Garden County (4-7) plays in the MAC Tournament starting Monday and Wauneta-Palisade (8-5) hosts Paxton (6-6) on Thursday.
Sandhills Valley 55, Hyannis 25
HYANNIS — Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis 55-25 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley (1-11) travels to Arthur County (7-3) on Tuesday and Hyannis (1-9) travels to Sandhills/Thedford (4-5) on Friday.
Centura 46, Cozad 39
CENTURA — Centura held off Cozad in overtime 46-39 on Saturday.
Cozad (2-13) hosts Lexington ((2-9) on Thursday.
South Loup 25, Brady 14
CALLAWAY — South Loup downed Brady 25-14 on Saturday.
South Loup (11-2) plays in the MNAC Tournament starting Jan. 25 and Brady (1-13) hosts Maxwell (3-11) on Tuesday.
Minden 38, McCook 30
MCCOOK — Minden edged McCook 38-30 on Saturday.
McCook (5-10) hosts Lexington (2-10) on Tuesday.
Skutt 60, Lexington 15
LEXINGTON — Skutt defeated Lexington 60-15 on Saturday.
Lexington (2-10) travels to McCook (5-10) on Tuesday.
Cody-Kilgore 49, Hitchcock Co. 37
TRENTON — Cody-Kilgore downed Hitchcock County 49-37 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County (1-10) travels to Paxton (6-6) on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hershey 66, Holdrege 39
HOLDREGE — Hershey defeated Holdrege 66-39 on Saturday.
Hershey (13-1) plays in the SPVA Tournament starting Monday.
Maxwell 57, Cambridge 26
MAXWELL — Maxwell downed Cambridge 57-26 on Saturday.
Maxwell (13-1) travels to Brady (3-11) on Tuesday.
Garden County 44, Wauneta-Palisade 41
WAUNETA — Garden County edged Wauneta-Palisade 44-41 on Saturday.
Garden County (4-8) plays in the MAC Tournament Monday and Wauneta-Palisade (3-11) hosts Paxton (8-4) on Thursday.
Mullen 61, Arthur Co. 22
ARTHUR — Mullen defeated Arthur County 61-22 on Saturday.
Arthur County (4-7) hosts Sandhills Valley (11-3) Tuesday and Mullen (11-2) travels to Gordon-Rushville (9-5) on Friday.
South Loup 47, Brady 35
CALLAWAY — South Loup downed Brady 47-35 on Saturday.
South Loup (6-6) plays in the MNAC Tournament starting Jan. 25 and Brady (3-11) hosts Maxwell (9-5) on Tuesday.
McCook 71, Minden 49
MCCOOK — McCook defeated Minden 71-49 on Saturday.
McCook (7-7) hosts Lexington (2-9) on Tuesday.
South Platte 49, Leyton 44
LEYTON — South Platte edged Leyton 49-44 on Saturday.
South Platte (5-7) travels to the MAC Tournament starting Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Steve Morgan to host March Madness Camp
Former Ogallala volleyball coach Steve Morgan will host his annual March Madness Volleyball Team Camp for grades seven and eight on March 26-27. The March 19-20 session is full.
For more information, contact Morgan at 308-284-2836, skmorgan@charter.net or online at stevemorgancamps.com.