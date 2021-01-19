Sports Shorts, Jan. 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paxton 39, Hitchcock Co. 34
PAXTON — Paxton edged Hitchcock County 39-34 on Tuesday.
Paxton (7-6) travels to Wauneta-Palisade (10-4) on Thursday and Hitchcock County (6-7) starts RPAC on Saturday.
Maxwell 43, Brady 13
BRADY — Maxwell defeated Brady 43-13 on Tuesday.
Maxwell (4-11) hosts Sandhills Valley on Thursday and Brady (3-12) starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39
AMHERST — Gothenburg downed Amherst 47-39 on Tuesday.
Gothenburg (9-5) travels to Broken Bow (13-1) on Thursday.
DCS 44, Wallace 31
BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wallace 44-31 on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton (9-4) travels to Cambridge on Thursday and Wallace (3-10) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
South Loup 58, A/LC 35
CALLWAY — South Loup defeated Arcadia/Loup City 58-35 on Tuesday.
South Loup (12-2) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (3-11) on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 48, SEM 31
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed SEM 48-31 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna (10-4) travels to North Central (11-3) on Friday.
Overton 54, Hi-Line 33
EUSTIS — Overton defeated Hi-Line 54-33 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line (2-12) travels to Medicine Valley 7-4 on Thursday.
McCook 50, Lexington 44
MCCOOK — McCook edged Lexington 50-44 on Tuesday.
Lexington (2-11) travels to Cozad (2-13) on Thursday and McCook (6-10) hosts North Platte (8-5) on Friday.
SPVA TOURNEY
Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport defeated Sutherland 68-20 in the first round of the SPVA tourney on Tuesday.
Bridgeport plays Chase County on Friday and Sutherland plays Kimball on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hitchcock Co. 46, Paxton 44
PAXTON — Hitchcock County held off Paxton 46-44 on Tuesday.
Paxton (8-5) travels to Wauneta-Palisade (3-11) on Thursday and Hitchcock County (7-7) starts RPAC on Saturday.
Maxwell 74, Brady 33
BRADY — Maxwell defeated Brady 74-33 on Tuesday.
Maxwell (10-5) starts RPAC play and Brady (3-12) starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39
AMHERST — Amherst downed Gothenburg 68-39 on Tuesday.
Gothenburg (2-12) travels to Broken Bow (6-6) on Thursday.
McCook 51, Lexington 47
MCCOOK — McCook held off Lexington for a 51-47 win on Tuesday.
Lexington (2-10) travels to Cozad (5-9) on Thursday and McCook (7-10) hosts North Platte (4-9) on Friday.
Overton 66, Hi-Line 54
EUSTIS — Overton downed Hi-Line 66-54 on Tuesday.
Hi-Line (2-12) travel to Medicine Valley (6-4) on Thursday.
DCS 64, Wallace 55
BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wallace 64-55 on Tuesday.
Dundy County-Stratton (10-4) travels to Cambridge (5-9) on Thursday and Wallace (10-3) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
A/LC 51, South Loup 26
CALLAWAY — Arcadia/Loup City downed South Loup 51-26 on Tuesday.
South Loup (6-7) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (12-2) on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna 60, SEM 51
ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna defeated SEM 60-51 on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna (4-10) travels to North Central (3-9) on Friday.
WRESTLING
Gothenburg 39, Cozad 33
Individual results
106 — Abel Flores, Gothenburg def. Nathaniel Haggart, Cozad, SV-1 9-7
113 — Bryson Bussinger, Cozad def. Ty Kreis, Gothenburg, MD 11-2
120 — Kooper Pohl, Cozad win by forfeit
126 — Sawyer Therrien, Gothenburg win by forfeit
132 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Austen Chestnutt, Gothenburg, Fall 1:05
138 — Abe Mendez, Gothenburg win by forfeit
145 — Ty Hotz, Gothenburg def. Juan Jose Rodriguez, Cozad, Fall 5:21
152 — Isaac White, Cozad def. Jameson Smith, Gothenburg, TF 15-0 5:05)
160 — Brandon Schriner, Gothenburg win by forfeit
170 — Riley Baker, Gothenburg win by forfeit
182 — Kaleb Pohl, Cozad def. Jonah Shimmin, Gothenburg, Fall 1:45
195 — Christopher Ruano, Cozad def. Thomas Wright, Gothenburg, Dec 6-5
220 — Jacob Olson, Gothenburg def. Jade Brown, Cozad, Fall 1:41
285 — Jaden Cervantes, Cozad def. Ethan Libich, Gothenburg, Dec 3-0
BOWLING
Weekly League
Wild Bills host weekly League.
League Scores
Jan. 7
MIXED SCRATCH DOUBLES
Top 3 Teams — Shannon-Mitch 123, Carrie-Sam 118.5, Tari-John 91
Top 4 Games — (Women) Vicky Spuhler/Carrie Hastings 192, Denise Flanders 179, Shannon Schroeder 178. (Men) James McKain 238, Mitch Tatman 233, Rich Deckert 214, Dave Zimmerman 210
Top 4 Series — (Women) Carrie Hastings 533, Denise Flanders 532, Shannon Schroeder 512, Vicky Spuhler 505. (Men) James McKain 650, Dave Zimmerman 609, Mitch Tatman 587, Rick Deckert 585
Jan. 10
SUNDAY FUNDAY (1st Round)
Top 3 Teams — Small Pins Big Balls/Jesse’s Girls 59, Lil Beckers 51, Lees 49
Top 4 Games — (Women) Shannon Schroeder 202, Teri Hanson 200, Michelle Lopez 194, Renae Strodtman 188. (Men) Jesse Cordova 246, Blake Barnum 235, Bret Schwaderer/Shawn Simpson 225, Orlan Treat 224
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 542, Shannon Schroeder 532, Teri Hanson 529, Renae Strodtman 506. (Men) Jesse Cordova 714, Shawn Simpson 632, Bret Schwaderer 599, Tonn Joneson 587
SUNDAY FUNDAY (2nd Round)
TOP 3 TEAMS — Small Pins Big Balls 68, Jesse’s Girls 65, Lees 57
Top 4 Games — (Women) Teri Hanson 205, Shannon Schroeder 194, April Suhr/Michelle Lopez 187. (Men) Shawn Simpson 235, R. J. Graves 216, Chris Griesfeller 203, Bret Schwaderer 202
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 535, Shannon Schroeder 516, Teri Hanson 500, April Suhr 454. (Men) R. J. Graves 627, Josh Budke 595, Bret Schwaderer 585, Shawn Simpson 584
Jan. 11
HIRAILERS
Top 3 Teams — Jackhammerz II 163.5, Beauty & the Beast 142.5, Kevon-John 137.5
Top 4 Games — John Serrato 214, William Nelson 205, Devon Shrum 185, Ashia Lum 180
Top 4 Series — William Nelson 594, John Serrato 524, Devon Shrum 481, Ashia Lum 451
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — SF’D 60, Gary’s Super Foods 56, Spare Me 54.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 232, April Suhr 200, Shannon Schroeder 192. (Men) Shane Simpson 279, Jason Mills 278, Sam Hansen 245
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 553, April Suhr 530, Shannon Schroeder 498. (Men) Jason Mills 671/Shane Simpson 671, Josh Pfannkuch 643
Jan. 12
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — Reeses Pieces 51, The Jackhammerz 50, Sky Riders 41
Top 4 Games — Blake Barnum 211, Dan Katzenstein 194, Del Roe/Marion Thomsen 190
Top 4 Series — Blake Barnum 511, Dan Katzenstein 497, Dick Baxter 468, Marion Thomsen 460
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED
Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 56.5, Husker Fans 49, Hookers 42
Top 4 Games — (Women) Janet Lockhart 224, Michelle Lopez 209, Jackie Donohue 178, Sandy Styles 177. (Men) Brian Kissinger 221, William Nelson 214, Gary Lopez/Shawn Simpson 213, Thomas Barnett 188
Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 548, Janet Lockhart 545, Jackie Donohue 450, Sandy Styles 408. (Men) Gary Lopez 595, William Nelson 555, Brian Kissinger 548, Thomas Barnett 541
Jan. 13
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 52, Redrum 51.5, Pinups 44
Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 189, Sheri Mlady 176, Schuyler Racek 169, Karen Phillips 165
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 522, Sheri Mlady 499, Schuyler Racek 474, Karen Phillips 459
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 41, Lucky Strikes 38, Big Red 35.5
Top 4 Games — Deb Simpson 200, Marsha Reece 172, Meg Kirkland 169, Shannon Burk 167
Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 486, Shannon Burk 457, Meg Kirkland 452, Marsha Reece 450