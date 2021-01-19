 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 19
Sports Shorts, Jan. 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Paxton 39, Hitchcock Co. 34

PAXTON — Paxton edged Hitchcock County 39-34 on Tuesday.

Paxton (7-6) travels to Wauneta-Palisade (10-4) on Thursday and Hitchcock County (6-7) starts RPAC on Saturday.

Maxwell 43, Brady 13

BRADY — Maxwell defeated Brady 43-13 on Tuesday.

Maxwell (4-11) hosts Sandhills Valley on Thursday and Brady (3-12) starts MNAC play on Saturday.

Gothenburg 47, Amherst 39

AMHERST — Gothenburg downed Amherst 47-39 on Tuesday.

Gothenburg (9-5) travels to Broken Bow (13-1) on Thursday.

DCS 44, Wallace 31

BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wallace 44-31 on Tuesday.

Dundy County-Stratton (9-4) travels to Cambridge on Thursday and Wallace (3-10) starts RPAC play on Saturday.

South Loup 58, A/LC 35

CALLWAY — South Loup defeated Arcadia/Loup City 58-35 on Tuesday.

South Loup (12-2) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (3-11) on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 48, SEM 31

MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed SEM 48-31 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna (10-4) travels to North Central (11-3) on Friday.

Overton 54, Hi-Line 33

EUSTIS — Overton defeated Hi-Line 54-33 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line (2-12) travels to Medicine Valley 7-4 on Thursday.

McCook 50, Lexington 44

MCCOOK — McCook edged Lexington 50-44 on Tuesday.

Lexington (2-11) travels to Cozad (2-13) on Thursday and McCook (6-10) hosts North Platte (8-5) on Friday.

SPVA TOURNEY

Bridgeport 68, Sutherland 20

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport defeated Sutherland 68-20 in the first round of the SPVA tourney on Tuesday.

Bridgeport plays Chase County on Friday and Sutherland plays Kimball on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hitchcock Co. 46, Paxton 44

PAXTON — Hitchcock County held off Paxton 46-44 on Tuesday.

Paxton (8-5) travels to Wauneta-Palisade (3-11) on Thursday and Hitchcock County (7-7) starts RPAC on Saturday.

Maxwell 74, Brady 33

BRADY — Maxwell defeated Brady 74-33 on Tuesday.

Maxwell (10-5) starts RPAC play and Brady (3-12) starts MNAC play on Saturday.

Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39

AMHERST — Amherst downed Gothenburg 68-39 on Tuesday.

Gothenburg (2-12) travels to Broken Bow (6-6) on Thursday.

McCook 51, Lexington 47

MCCOOK — McCook held off Lexington for a 51-47 win on Tuesday.

Lexington (2-10) travels to Cozad (5-9) on Thursday and McCook (7-10) hosts North Platte (4-9) on Friday.

Overton 66, Hi-Line 54

EUSTIS — Overton downed Hi-Line 66-54 on Tuesday.

Hi-Line (2-12) travel to Medicine Valley (6-4) on Thursday.

DCS 64, Wallace 55

BENKLEMAN — Dundy County-Stratton defeated Wallace 64-55 on Tuesday.

Dundy County-Stratton (10-4) travels to Cambridge (5-9) on Thursday and Wallace (10-3) starts RPAC play on Saturday.

A/LC 51, South Loup 26

CALLAWAY — Arcadia/Loup City downed South Loup 51-26 on Tuesday.

South Loup (6-7) hosts Ansley-Litchfield (12-2) on Friday.

Anselmo-Merna 60, SEM 51

ANSELMO — Anselmo-Merna defeated SEM 60-51 on Tuesday.

Anselmo-Merna (4-10) travels to North Central (3-9) on Friday.

WRESTLING

Gothenburg 39, Cozad 33

Individual results

106 — Abel Flores, Gothenburg def. Nathaniel Haggart, Cozad, SV-1 9-7

113 — Bryson Bussinger, Cozad def. Ty Kreis, Gothenburg, MD 11-2

120 — Kooper Pohl, Cozad win by forfeit

126 — Sawyer Therrien, Gothenburg win by forfeit

132 — Dreu White, Cozad def. Austen Chestnutt, Gothenburg, Fall 1:05

138 — Abe Mendez, Gothenburg win by forfeit

145 — Ty Hotz, Gothenburg def. Juan Jose Rodriguez, Cozad, Fall 5:21

152 — Isaac White, Cozad def. Jameson Smith, Gothenburg, TF 15-0 5:05)

160 — Brandon Schriner, Gothenburg win by forfeit

170 — Riley Baker, Gothenburg win by forfeit

182 — Kaleb Pohl, Cozad def. Jonah Shimmin, Gothenburg, Fall 1:45

195 — Christopher Ruano, Cozad def. Thomas Wright, Gothenburg, Dec 6-5

220 — Jacob Olson, Gothenburg def. Jade Brown, Cozad, Fall 1:41

285 — Jaden Cervantes, Cozad def. Ethan Libich, Gothenburg, Dec 3-0

BOWLING

Weekly League

Wild Bills host weekly League.

League Scores

Jan. 7

MIXED SCRATCH DOUBLES

Top 3 Teams — Shannon-Mitch 123, Carrie-Sam 118.5, Tari-John 91

Top 4 Games — (Women) Vicky Spuhler/Carrie Hastings 192, Denise Flanders 179, Shannon Schroeder 178. (Men) James McKain 238, Mitch Tatman 233, Rich Deckert 214, Dave Zimmerman 210

Top 4 Series — (Women) Carrie Hastings 533, Denise Flanders 532, Shannon Schroeder 512, Vicky Spuhler 505. (Men) James McKain 650, Dave Zimmerman 609, Mitch Tatman 587, Rick Deckert 585

Jan. 10

SUNDAY FUNDAY (1st Round)

Top 3 Teams — Small Pins Big Balls/Jesse’s Girls 59, Lil Beckers 51, Lees 49

Top 4 Games — (Women) Shannon Schroeder 202, Teri Hanson 200, Michelle Lopez 194, Renae Strodtman 188. (Men) Jesse Cordova 246, Blake Barnum 235, Bret Schwaderer/Shawn Simpson 225, Orlan Treat 224

Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 542, Shannon Schroeder 532, Teri Hanson 529, Renae Strodtman 506. (Men) Jesse Cordova 714, Shawn Simpson 632, Bret Schwaderer 599, Tonn Joneson 587

SUNDAY FUNDAY (2nd Round)

TOP 3 TEAMS — Small Pins Big Balls 68, Jesse’s Girls 65, Lees 57

Top 4 Games — (Women) Teri Hanson 205, Shannon Schroeder 194, April Suhr/Michelle Lopez 187. (Men) Shawn Simpson 235, R. J. Graves 216, Chris Griesfeller 203, Bret Schwaderer 202

Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 535, Shannon Schroeder 516, Teri Hanson 500, April Suhr 454. (Men) R. J. Graves 627, Josh Budke 595, Bret Schwaderer 585, Shawn Simpson 584

Jan. 11

HIRAILERS

Top 3 Teams — Jackhammerz II 163.5, Beauty & the Beast 142.5, Kevon-John 137.5

Top 4 Games — John Serrato 214, William Nelson 205, Devon Shrum 185, Ashia Lum 180

Top 4 Series — William Nelson 594, John Serrato 524, Devon Shrum 481, Ashia Lum 451

COMMERCIAL

Top 3 Teams — SF’D 60, Gary’s Super Foods 56, Spare Me 54.5

Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 232, April Suhr 200, Shannon Schroeder 192. (Men) Shane Simpson 279, Jason Mills 278, Sam Hansen 245

Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 553, April Suhr 530, Shannon Schroeder 498. (Men) Jason Mills 671/Shane Simpson 671, Josh Pfannkuch 643

Jan. 12

KRULL CLINIC SENIOR

Top 3 Teams — Reeses Pieces 51, The Jackhammerz 50, Sky Riders 41

Top 4 Games — Blake Barnum 211, Dan Katzenstein 194, Del Roe/Marion Thomsen 190

Top 4 Series — Blake Barnum 511, Dan Katzenstein 497, Dick Baxter 468, Marion Thomsen 460

TUESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Top 3 Teams — Donohue Express 56.5, Husker Fans 49, Hookers 42

Top 4 Games — (Women) Janet Lockhart 224, Michelle Lopez 209, Jackie Donohue 178, Sandy Styles 177. (Men) Brian Kissinger 221, William Nelson 214, Gary Lopez/Shawn Simpson 213, Thomas Barnett 188

Top 4 Series — (Women) Michelle Lopez 548, Janet Lockhart 545, Jackie Donohue 450, Sandy Styles 408. (Men) Gary Lopez 595, William Nelson 555, Brian Kissinger 548, Thomas Barnett 541

Jan. 13

SLOW RISERS

Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 52, Redrum 51.5, Pinups 44

Top 4 Games — Jericca Lewis 189, Sheri Mlady 176, Schuyler Racek 169, Karen Phillips 165

Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 522, Sheri Mlady 499, Schuyler Racek 474, Karen Phillips 459

DOLLS & DAMES

Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 41, Lucky Strikes 38, Big Red 35.5

Top 4 Games — Deb Simpson 200, Marsha Reece 172, Meg Kirkland 169, Shannon Burk 167

Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 486, Shannon Burk 457, Meg Kirkland 452, Marsha Reece 450

Jan. 14

THURSDAY COFFEE

Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 51.5, Bowling Babes 41.5, That’s How We Roll 34.5

Top 4 Games — Linda Dubry 191, Kathy Nutter 177, Lou Rochford 172, Gloria Livingston/Velma Smith 171

Top 4 Series — Bea Gaites 483, Linda Dubry 475, Velma Smith 465, Karen Phillips 450

