Sports Shorts, Jan. 2

WRESTLING
Southwest Invite
BARTLEY — Southwest hosted area teams in a wrestling meet on Saturday.
Team results
1, Southwest, 174. 2, North Platte JV JV, 120. 3, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 106. 4, Southern Valley, 82. 5, SEM, 77. 6, Cambridge, 69. 7, Brady, 51. 8, Lincoln Lutheran, 44. 9, Wauneta-Palasade, 31. 10, McCook, 18. 11, Paxton, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 2, Cayden Hilding, North Platte JV. 3, Wyatt Felzien, McCook. 4, Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge.
113 — 1, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 2, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Corey Miller, North Platte JV. 4, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 5, Isaac Shaner, Brady
120 — 1, Isaac Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Carson Songster, North Platte JV. 4, Jayden Wales, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 5, Lily Gomez, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
126 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, Ethan Atkins, SEM. 3, Drue Huntsman, North Platte JV. 4, Drake Miles, North Platte JV.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran. 3, Rian Teets, North Platte JV. 4, Caden Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Reece Jones, SEM. 3, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 4, Hunter Perks, Cambridge.
145 — 1, Haedyn Brauer, North Platte JV. 2, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 4, Tyler Ellis, Southwest.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Keyden Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran. 3, Riley Lambrecht, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley.
160 — 1, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 2, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palasade. 3, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Hoyte Holmes, Wauneta-Palasade.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Brock Roblee, North Platte JV. 3, Ashton Nichols, SEM. 4, Gabe Huntley, Cambridge.
182 — 1, Cole Downey, Southwest. 2, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge. 3, Reece Payne, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palasade. 5, Layton Carpenter, McCook.
195 — 1, Bryson Warner, Southern Valley. 2, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 3, Christian Thompson, Cambridge.
220 — 1, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Keithen Huntley, Cambridge.
285 — 1, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte JV. 2, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 3, Jackson Masek, Lincoln Lutheran. 4, Trysten Terry, North Platte JV.
Wood River Holiday Duals
WOOD RIVER — Broken Bow finished second at the Wood River Duals on Saturday.
Team results
1, Aquinas Catholic. 2, Broken Bow. 3, Raymond Central. 4, Amherst. 5, Syracuse. 6, Columbus Scotus. 7, Wood River. 8, Gibbon.
Dual results
Round 1
Aquinas Catholic def. Gibbon 80-0.
Raymond Central def. Syracuse 46-27.
Broken Bow def. Wood River 69-6.
Amherst def. Columbus Scotus 70-12.
Round 2
Aquinas Catholic def. Syracuse 51-19.
Raymond Central def. Gibbon 57-24.
Broken Bow def. Columbus Scotus 78-3.
Amherst def. Wood River 66-9.
Round 3
Aquinas Catholic def. Raymond Central 66-12.
Syracuse def. Gibbon 60-15.
Broken Bow def. Amherst 61-15.
Columbus Scotus def. Wood River 36-30.
Round 4
Aquinas Catholic def. Amherst 72-3.
Broken Bow def. Raymond Central 57-17.
Syracuse def. Wood River 48-22.
Columbus Scotus def. Gibbon 39-24.
Round 5
Aquinas Catholic def. Broken Bow 41-25.
Raymond Central def. Amherst 54-27.
Syracuse def. Columbus Scotus 48-27.
Wood River def. Gibbon 36-24.
Kurt Keaschall Invite
PLEASANTON — Hitchcock County finished third at the Kurt Keaschall Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Ravenna, 176. 2, Twin Loup, 159. 3, Hitchcock County, 101. 4, Arapahoe, 98. 5, Elm Creek, 85. 6, Perkins County, 77. 7, Central Valley, 54. 8, Franklin, 52. 9, Sandhills Valley, 51. 10, Ainsworth, 46.5. 11, Kenesaw, 40. 12, Fullerton, 35. 13, Pleasanton, 31. 14, Shelton, 28. 15, Overton, 16. 16, Riverside, 9. 17, Harvard, 0. 17, St. Mary’s, 0.
Area results
113 — 1, Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek. 2, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 3, Alex Spotanski, Shelton. 4, Grant Haussermann, Franklin.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Ethan Kipp, Twin Loup. 4, Corbin Swanson, Ainsworth.
126 — 1, Nick Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Koby Smith, Elm Creek. 3, Garrett Keith, Twin Loup. 4, Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County.
132 — 1, Caden Larsen, Ravenna. 2, Conner Weekly, Sandhills Valley. 3, Bo Pokorny, Central Valley. 4, Keaton Dowse, Twin Loup.
138 — 1, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna. 2, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley. 3, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 4, Cinch Kiger, Overton.
152 — 1, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 2, Archer Grint, Twin Loup. 3, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 4, Alex Wilbur, Franklin.
160 — 1, Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna. 2, Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe. 3, Kade Bottorf, Twin Loup. 4, Anthony Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 5, Henry Taylor, Perkins County. 6, Ethan Fernau, Ainsworth.
182 — 1, Jesse Drahota, Ravenna. 2, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 3, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 4, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 5, Garett Schneider, Twin Loup. 6, Theron Cole, Ravenna.
220 — 1, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 2, Tristen Ruzicka, Ravenna. 3, Jerrod Land, Fullerton. 4, David Lozano, Riverside. 5, Gabe Pettit, Franklin.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton. 3, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 4, Clayton Baxter, Hitchcock County.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maxwell 47, Arapahoe 39
MAXWELL — Maxwell downed Arapahoe 47-39 on Saturday.
Maxwell hosts Hershey on Friday.
Southwest 48, Hi-Line 43
EUSTIS — Southwest edged Hi-Line 48-43 on Saturday.
Hi-Line travels to Maywood-Hayes Center and Southwest travels to Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
Overton 47, Anselmo-Merna 38
MERNA — Overton defeated Anselmo-Merna 47-38 on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
SEM 54, Sandhills Valley 29
STAPLETON — SEM defeated Sandhills Valley 54-29 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Creek Valley on Friday.
Northwest 65, Gothenburg 47
GOTHENBURG — Northwest downed Gothenburg 65-47 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to McCook on Friday.
Broken Bow 57, Hershey 40
HERSHEY — Broken Bow defeated Hershey 57-40 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to McCook and Hershey hosts South Loup on Tuesday.
Cody-Kilgore 72, Hyannis 19
CODY — Cody-Kilgore downed Hyannis 72-19 on Saturday.
Hyannis travels to South Platte on Friday.
Ogallala 44, Perkins Co. 29
GRANT — Ogallala defeated Perkins County 44-29 on Saturday.
Ogallala travels to Bridgeport on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Maxwell 50, Arapahoe 34
MAXWELL — Maxwell downed Arapahoe 50-34 on Saturday.
Maxwell hosts Hershey on Friday.
Hi-Line 73, Southwest 56
EUSTIS — Hi-Line defeated Southwest 73-56 on Saturday.
Hi-Line travels to Maywood-Hayes Center and Southwest travels to Hitchcock County on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna 50, Overton 32
MERNA — Anselmo-Merna downed Overton 50-32 on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna hosts St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
SEM 54, Sandhills Valley 48
STAPLETON — SEM defeated Sandhills Valley 54-48 on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Creek Valley on Friday.
Hershey 48, Broken Bow 36
HERSHEY — Hershey downed Broken Bow 48-36 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to McCook and Hershey hosts South Loup on Tuesday.