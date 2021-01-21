Sports Shorts, Jan. 21

SWIMMING
No spectators at state swimming championships
For swimming, the NSAA approved having the state meet at the Devaney Center on Feb. 25-27 with no spectators for the two days of swimming and will break up the Saturday finals into boys and girls sessions.
There will be no change to qualifiers or preliminary races.
NSAA meet director Jeff Stauss said NET will be able to televise the split finals.
Some spectators will be allowed for the Thursday diving.
The state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium will grow from six days to eight. Tournament dates are May 11-19.
WRESTLING
Hershey Tri
HERSHEY — Ogallala finished 2-0, Garden County finished 1-1 and Hershey finished 0-2 on Thursday.
Results
Ogallala def. Hershey 60-9
Ogallala def. Garden County 60-12
Garden County def. Hershey 39-24
Hitchcock County Duals
TRENTON — Sutherland won the Hitchcock County Duals on Thursday.
Team results
1, Sutherland. 2, Hitchcock County. 3, Cambridge. 4, Chase County.
Round 1
Sutherland defeated Cambridge 33-27.
Hitchcock County defeated Chase County 60-6.
Round 2
Cambridge defeated Chase County 45-15.
Sutherland defeated Hitchcock County 36-36.
Round 3
Hitchcock County defeated Cambridge 45-30.
Sutherland defeated Chase County 42-18.
McCook vs. Hastings Dual
HASTINGS — Hastings downed McCook 42-39 on Thursday.
Broken Bow 61, Ord 18
Broken Bow defeated Ord 61-18 on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wa.-Pa. 65, Paxton 28
WAUNETA — Wauneta-Palisade defeated Paxton 65-28 on Thursday.
Paxton (8-6) and Wauneta-Palisade (7-7) start RPAC play on Saturday.
Med. Valley 51, Hi-Line 44
CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed Hi-Line 51-44 on Thursday.
Hi-Line (2-13) travels to Loomis on Friday and Medicine Valley (8-4) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
MHC 62, Bertrand 31
BERTRAND — Maywood-Hayes Center topped Bertrand 62-31 on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center (15-1) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Hyannis 15
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford beat Hyannis 57-15 on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford (6-5) and Hyannis (1-11) start MNAC on Saturday.
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 33
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated 41-33 on Thursday.
Broken Bow (14-1) travels to Valentine and Gothenburg (9-6) hosts Sidney on Friday.
Cambridge 37, DCS 24
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge downed Dundy County-Stratton 37-24 on Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton (9-5) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
South Loup 50, Ansley-Litch. 38
CALLAWAY — South Loup defeated Ansley-Litchfield 50-38 on Thursday.
South Loup (6-8) starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Cozad 44, Lexington 40
COZAD — Cozad edged Lexington 44-40 on Thursday.
Lexington (3-11) starts the Central Conference tournament on Monday and Cozad (3-13) starts SWC play on Monday.
Sandhills Valley 47, Maxwell 38
MAXWELL — Sandhills Valley defeated Maxwell 47-38 on Thursday.
Maxwell (4-12) starts RPAC play and Sandhills Valley (3-13) starts MNAC play on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Paxton 45, Wa.-Pa. 36
WAUNETA — Paxton defeated Wauneta-Palisade 45-36 on Thursday.
Paxton (8-6) and Wauneta-Palisade (4-11) start RPAC play on Saturday.
Med. Valley 66, Hi-Line 38
CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed Hi-Line 66-38 on Thursday.
Hi-Line (2-13) travels to Loomis on Friday and Medicine Valley (7-4) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
MHC 62, Bertrand 58
BERTRAND — Maywood-Hayes Center defeated Bertrand 62-58 on Thursday.
Maywood-Hayes Center (12-4) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
Hyannis 48, Sandhills/Thedford 40
DUNNING — Hyannis edged Sandhills/Thedford 48-40 on Thursday.
Sandhills/Thedford (6-5) and Hyannis (7-5) start MNAC on Saturday.
Lexington 33, Cozad 30
COZAD — Lexington held off Cozad 33-30 on Thursday.
Lexington (3-10) starts the Central Conference tournament and Cozad (5-10) starts SWC play on Monday.
Broken Bow 45, Gothenburg 41
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow out lasted Gothenburg in overtime 45-41 on Thursday.
Broken Bow (7-6) travels to Valentine and Gothenburg (2-13) hosts Sidney on Friday.
DCS 66, Cambridge 59
TRENTON — Dundy County-Stratton downed Cambridge 66-59 Thursday.
Dundy County-Stratton (11-2) starts RPAC play on Saturday.
Ansley-Litchfield 43, South Loup 32
CALLAWAY — Ansley-Litchfield defeated South Loup 43-32 on Thursday.