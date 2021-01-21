Sports Shorts, Jan. 21

SWIMMING

No spectators at state swimming championships

For swimming, the NSAA approved having the state meet at the Devaney Center on Feb. 25-27 with no spectators for the two days of swimming and will break up the Saturday finals into boys and girls sessions.

There will be no change to qualifiers or preliminary races.

NSAA meet director Jeff Stauss said NET will be able to televise the split finals.

Some spectators will be allowed for the Thursday diving.

The state soccer tournament at Morrison Stadium will grow from six days to eight. Tournament dates are May 11-19.

WRESTLING

Hershey Tri

HERSHEY — Ogallala finished 2-0, Garden County finished 1-1 and Hershey finished 0-2 on Thursday.

Results

Ogallala def. Hershey 60-9

Ogallala def. Garden County 60-12

Garden County def. Hershey 39-24

Hitchcock County Duals