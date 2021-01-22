Sports Shorts, Jan. 22

WRESTLING
UNK Midwest Duals
KEARNEY — North Platte finished third and Broken Bow finished fourth at the UNK Midwest Duals on Friday.
Team results
1, Millard South. 2, Kearney. 3, North Platte. 4, Broken Bow. 5, Wahoo. 6, Bellevue East. 7, Columbus. 8, Gretna. 9, Amherst. 10, York. 11, Minden. 12, Bellevue West. 13, Omaha Gross Catholic. 14, Kearney JV. 15, Kearney Catholic. 16, Norton Community.
North Platte and Broken Bow results
North Platte
Match #1 Round 1
North Platte def. Omaha Gross Catholic 60-12
106 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Henry Nosbisch, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 2:17
113 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Cooper Franks, Omaha Gross Catholic, Dec 5-3
120 — Rex Floerchinger, Omaha Gross Catholic win by forfeit
126 — Drake Miles, North Platte def. Jackson Franks, Omaha Gross Catholic, Dec 6-1
132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Ethan Le, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 1:58
138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Angelo Nacarelli, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 2:38
145 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Cole Paladino, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 1:02
152 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Owen Brennan, Omaha Gross Catholic, Dec 5-1
160 — Brock Roblee, North Platte win by forfeit
170 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Luke Rice, Omaha Gross Catholic, Dec 5-2
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Tommy Gilbert, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 1:46
195 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 2:14
220 — Brandon Kabourek, Omaha Gross Catholic def. Mason Newland, North Platte, Fall 3:21
285 — Matthew Musselmann, North Platte def. Salvatore Nacarelli, Omaha Gross Catholic, Fall 2:19
Match #2 Round 2
North Platte def. York 55-24
106 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Hudson Holoch, York, Fall 1:40
113 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Koy Gieck, York, Fall 1:27
120 — Jesus Rodriguez, York win by forfeit
126 — Thomas Ivey, York def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 3:52
132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Kohen Dye, York, Fall 1:19
138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte win by forfeit
145 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Franklin Musungay, York, Fall 0:54
152 — Raymen Riley, North Platte win by forfeit
160 — Kobe Lyons, York def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 3:28
170 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Seth Erickson, York, Dec 5-1
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Kaden Lyons, York, Maj 11-2
195 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Peyton Albers, York, Fall 2:34
220 — Morgan Collingham, York def. Mason Newland, North Platte, Fall 3:40
285 — Matthew Musselmann, North Platte def. Kadence Velde, York, Fall 2:00
Match #3 Round 3
North Platte def. Bellevue East 48-20
106 — Kole Weigel, North Plattewin by forfeit
113 — Jace Kennel, North Platte win by forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East win by forfeit
132 — Garrett Grice, Bellevue East def. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, TF 20-5
138 — Daniel DeRosier, Bellevue East def. Darian Diaz, North Platte, Dec 2-0
145 — Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte def. Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, Dec 6-2
152 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, Dec 5-2
160 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Evan Gann, Bellevue East, Fall 1:55
170 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Marshall Chandler, Bellevue East, Fall 3:23
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte win by forfeit
195 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Steven Zimmer, Bellevue East, Fall 1:19
220 — Mason Newland, North Platte win by forfeit
285 — Preston Welch, Bellevue East def. Matthew Musselmann, North Platte, Fall 1:19
Match #4 Championship Bracket
Kearney def. North Platte 42-35
106 — Kole Weigel, North Platte def. Flavia Nagatani, Kearney, Fall 3:09
113 — Archer Heelan, Kearney def. Jace Kennel, North Platte, TF 17-1
120 — Ethan Lawrence, Kearney win by forfeit
126 — Perry Swarm, Kearney def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 2:51
132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Jackson Lavene, Kearney, Fall 2:32
138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte def. Ethan Kowalek, Kearney, TF 20-3
145 — Beau Hostler, Kearney def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Dec 6-1
152 — Gage Ferguson, Kearney def. Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte, Maj 11-3
160 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Jakob Ransdell, Kearney, Fall 4:52
170 — Carter Abels, Kearney def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Fall 1:43
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Tate Kuchera, Kearney, Fall 2:41
195 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Riley Johnson, Kearney, Fall 2:35
220 — Dario Rodriguez, Kearney def. Mason Newland, North Platte, Fall 3:06
285 — Caden Johnson, Kearney def. Matthew Musselmann, North Platte, Fall 2:33
Match #5 3rd Place Match
North Platte def. Broken Bow 39-36
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, SV-1 5-3
113 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, Fall 4:59
120 — Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow win by forfeit
126 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 3:27
132 — Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte def. Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow, Fall 1:14
138 — Darian Diaz, North Platte win by forfeit
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Inj 2:00
152 — Raymen Riley, North Platte def. Jack Myers, Broken Bow, Fall 0:44
160 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow, Fall 0:54
170 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Max Denson, Broken Bow Dec 3-1
182 — Gavyn Brauer, North Platte def. Kaden Powers, Broken Bow, Fall 0:53
195 — Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Vincent Genatone, North Platte, Dec 3-2
220 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Alex Cook, North Platte, Fall 0:47
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Matthew Musselmann, North Platte, Fall 1:35
Broken Bow results
Match #1 Round 1
Broken Bow def. Bellevue West 55-19
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. win by forfeit
113 — Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow def. Brayden Downing, Bellevue West, Fall 0:27
120 — Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West def. Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow, Fall 1:46
126 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Kenneth Bryant, Bellevue West, Fall 1:33
132 — Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow def. Austin Williams, Bellevue West, Fall 1:41
138 — Grant Moraski, Bellevue West def. Trey Garey, Broken Bow, Dec 6-1
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Mason Curtis, Bellevue West, Maj 13-3
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Austin Libby, Bellevue West, Fall 1:42
160 — Dylan Campos, Bellevue West def. Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow, Fall 0:47
170 — Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West def. Max Denson, Broken Bow, Maj 14-1
182 — Kaden Powers, Broken Bow def. Logan Glasgo, Bellevue West, Fall 1:53
195 — Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. James Keller, Bellevue West, Fall 4:00
220 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Benjamin Hazel, Bellevue West, Dec 5-0
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow win by forfeit
Match #2 Round 2
Broken Bow def. Columbus 46-30
106 — Brenyn Delano, Columbus def. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, Fall 1:31
113 — Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow def. Kaden Brownlow, Columbus, Dec 4-2
120 — Eric Slusarski, Columbus def. Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow, Fall 5:54
126 — Caydn Kucera, Columbus def. Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, Fall 3:53
132 — Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow def. Jaden McFarland, Columbus, Fall 1:46
138 — Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow def. Marcus Beltran (Columbus) Fall 4:55
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Alex Korte, Columbus, Dec 7-3
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Carter Braun, Columbus, Fall 5:00
160 — Levi Bloomquist, Columbus def. Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow, Fall 0:55
170 — Blayze Standley, Columbus def. Max Denson, Broken Bow, Fall 3:28
182 — Kaden Powers, Broken Bow def. Rylee Iburg, Columbus, Fall 1:33
195 — Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Liam Blaser, Columbus, Maj 13-1
220 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Justin Gaston, Columbus, Fall 2:38
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Jordan Williams, Columbus, Fall 1:34
Match #3 Round 3
Broken Bow def. Kearney JV 56-10
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. Tavean Miller, Kearney JV, Dec 7-1
113 — Haydon Arrants, Kearney JV def. Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, Maj 14-3
120 — Gil Ramirez, Kearney JV def. Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow Dec 9-3
126 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Gavin Goodner, Kearney JV, Fall 1:27
132 — Adrian Martinez, Kearney JV def. Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow, Dec 6-5
138 — Trey Garey, Broken Bow def. Cole Schroer, Kearney JV, Fall 1:10
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Ayden Olson, Kearney JV, Maj 11-2
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow, def. Rian Green, Kearney JV, SV-1 3-1
160 — Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow def. Zach Solomon, Kearney JV, Fall 1:29
170 — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Joe Paysen, Kearney JV, Maj 13-2
182 — Kaden Powers, Broken Bow def. Trent Buescher, Kearney JV, Fall 0:34
195 — Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Jayden Young, Kearney JV, Fall 0:21
220 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Noah Molina, Kearney JV, Fall 0:39
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Brandon Moore, Kearney JV, Fall 1:29
Match #4 Championship Bracket
Millard South def. Broken Bow 54-12
106 — Miles Anderson, Millard South def. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, TF 19-3
113 — Gino Rettele, Millard South def. Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, Maj 13-3
120 — Caleb Coyle, Millard South def. Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow, Fall 1:23
126 — Conor Knopick, Millard South def. Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 7-0
132 — Aiden Robertson, Millard South def. Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow, Fall 3:36
138 — Joel Adams, Millard South win by forfeit
145 — Henry Reilly, Millard South def. Connor Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 9-5
152 — Scott Robertson, Millard South def. Jack Myers, Broken Bow, Fall 1:33
160 — Antrell Taylor, Millard South def. Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow, Fall 0:44
170 — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Turner Tupper, Millard South, Dec 1-0
182 — Kaden Powers, Broken Bow def. JJ Latenser, Millard South, Fall 3:33
195 — Lathan Duda, Broken Bow def. Connor Hoy, Millard South, Dec 3-0
220 — Christian Nash, Millard South def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Fall 1:07
285 — Nolan Olafson, Millard South def. Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, Dec 3-0
South Loup Invite
CALLAWAY — Mullen finished second at the South Loup invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Plainview, 183.5. 2, Mullen, 111. 3, Ansley-Litchfield, 105. 4, Sutherland, 99. 5, Twin Loup, 86.5. 6, Palmer, 83. 7, Axtell, 57.5. 8, Sandhills/Thedford, 53. 9, South Loup, 51.
10, Brady, 46. 11t, Elm Creek, 45. 11t, St. Pats, 45. 13, Hi-Line, 44. 14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 42. 15, Hershey, 38. 16, Sandhills Valley, 26. 17, Overton, 25. 18, Broken Bow, JV, 21. 19, Wilcox-Hildreth, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Eli Lanham, Plainview. 2, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 3, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 4, Owen Hartman, Ansley-Litchfield.
113 — 1, Jaxon Smith, Elm Creek. 2, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 3, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 4, Hector Estrada, Twin Loup.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 3, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 4, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland.
126 — 1, Kyler Mosel, Plainview. 2, Chase Gracey, Mullen. 3, Jordan Mosel, Plainview. 4, Garrett Keith, Twin Loup.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 3, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 4, Tanner Frahm, Plainview.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Keagan Mosel, Plainview. 3, Cinch Kiger, Overton. 4, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s.
145 — 1, Ruger Reimers, Palmer. 2, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 3, Shawn Quandt, Twin Loup. 4, Bode Wortman, Plainview.
152 — 1, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 2, Devon Tunender, Plainview. 3, Travis Quintana, Elm Creek. 4, Joseph French, Axtell.
160 — 1, Collin Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield. 2, Will Gunning, Plainview. 3, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 4, Jadeyn Kohl, Hi-Line.
170 — 1, Alizae Mejia, Plainview. 2, Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield. 3, Slate Micheel, Twin Loup. 4, Triston Stearns, Brady.
182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 3, Lucas Hammer, Plainview. 4, Kaleb Senff, Axtell.
195 — 1, Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield. 2, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 3, Gavin White, Sutherland. 4, Reed McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford.
220 — 1, Chet Wichmann, Palmer. 2, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 3, Gavin Barela, Ansley-Litchfield. 4, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup.
285 — 1, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 3, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 4, Jacob Stromberg, Palmer. 5, Carsen Reiners, Hi-Line. 6, Brodi Moss, Wilcox-Hildreth.
RPAC Tourney
OXFORD — Southwest won the championship of the RPAC Tourney on Friday.
Team results
1, Southwest, 236.5. 2, Maxwell, 185. 3, Arapahoe, 177. 4, Hitchcock County, 154. 5, Southern Valley, 115. 6, Cambridge, 108. 7, Alma, 98.5. 8, Wauneta-Palisade, 82. 9, Loomis/Bertrand, 77.5. 10, Medicine Valley, 70. 11, Dundy County-Stratton, 10. 12, Paxton, 0.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand. 2, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 3, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 4, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley.
113 — 1, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 2, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 3, Wayne Lee, Arapahoe. 4, Karson Klumpe, Cambridge.
126 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 3, Gavin Losey, Hitchcock County. 4, James Dubbs, Alma.
132 — 1, Mason Tilford, Maxwell. 2, John Kenney, Loomis/Bertrand. 3, Rafe Hill, Arapahoe. 4, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County.
138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 3, Hunter Miner, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe.
145 — 1, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 2, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 3, Tristan White, Arapahoe. 4, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Ayden Molzahn, Alma. 3, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 4, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade.
160 — 1, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 2, Alek Molzahn, Alma. 3, Anthony Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 4, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell.
170 — 1, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe. 2, Ethan Carl, Wauneta-Palisade. 3, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell. 4, Christian Thompson, Cambridge.
182 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 3, Cole Downey, Southwest. 4, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge.
195 — 1, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 2, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 3, Bryson Warner, Southern Valley. 4, Kyler Gaston, Hitchcock County.
220 — 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Andrew Graf, Alma.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 3, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County. 4, Ashton Smith, Maxwell.
Chadron Duals
CHADRON — Ogallala won the championship of the Chadron Duals on Friday.
Results
1, Ogallala. 2, Scottsbluff. 3, Valentine. 4, Bridgeport. 5, Mitchell. 6t, Alliance. 6t, Bennett County. 8, Chadron.
1st Place Match
Ogallala defeated Scottsbluff 61-12.
3rd Place Match
Valentine defeated Bridgeport 45-24.
5th Place Match
Mitchell defeated Bennett County 48-24.
7th Place Match
Alliance defeated Chadron 40-30.
Lexington vs. Scott City (Kan.) Dual
LEXINGTON — Lexington defeated Scott City (Kan.) 42-31 on Friday.
Results
106 — Lazaro Adame, Lexington def. Evan Fry, Scott Community, Fall 3:02
113 — Daven Naylor, Lexington def. Ayden Presson, Scott Community, Fall 1:56
120 — Ivan Lazo, Lexington def. Collin McDaniel, Scott Community, Dec 10-4
126 — Dylan Hubbard, Lexington def. Zach Roberts, Scott Community, Fall 0:48
132 — Zach Rohrbough, Scott Community def. Angel Vega, Lexington, Fall 3:18
138 — Houston Frank, Scott Community def. Landen Johnson, Lexington, MD 14-4
145 — Greg Treffer, Lexington def. Connor Armendariz, Scott Community, Dec 9-3
152 — Rene Corado, Lexington def. Jacob Irwin, Scott Community, Fall 4:33
160 — Kale Wheeler, Scott Community def. Carlos Romero, Lexington, Fall 5:34
170 — Lance Miller, Scott Community def. Jackson Oaks, Lexington, Fall 5:15
182 — Jeffery Nix, Scott Community def. Ismael Ayala, Lexington, Dec 7-0
195 — Fredy Vargas, Lexington def. Alonso Frances, Scott Community, Fall 1:46
220 — Jesse Arevalo, Lexington def. Braydon Bruner, Scott Community, Fall 1:47
285 — Gabriel Bowers, Scott Community def. Sebastian Dones, Lexington, Fall 0:12
Hemingford Bobcat Invite
HEMINGFORD — Several area teams participated in the Hemingford Bobcat Invite on Friday.
Team results
At press time there were no team results
Individual result
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Tyler Trumbley, Gothenburg. 2, Trenton Rushman, Leyton. 3, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs. 4, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard.
113 — 1, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 2, Jadon Skavdahl, Sioux County. 3, Cayden White, Chase County. 4, Kaden Margritz, Gothenburg.
120 — 1, Corbin Swanson, Ainsworth. 2, Jonathan Fitzler, Hemingford.
126 — 1, Hunter Kildow, Bayard. 2, Kyle Rote, Garden County. 3, Tyler O`Neil, Chase County. 4, Collin Ramirez, Mitchell JV.
132 — 1, Connor Cluff, Kimball. 2, Zach Araujo, Bayard. 3, Gavin Hunt, Garden County. 4, Dawson Juelfs, Leyton.
138 — 1, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 2, Ezekial Heaton, Hyannis. 3, Caden Swanson, Ainsworth. 4, Adam Hill, Garden County.
145 — 1, Trey Schindler, Kimball. 2, Beau Lake, Bayard. 3, Peyton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Cooper Dillan, Chase County.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Cody Duffy, Chase County. 3, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County. 4, Jose Martinez, Minatare.
160 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Alex Neefe, Hemingford. 3, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard. 2, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 3, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 4, Isaac Hood, Ainsworth.
182 — 1, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 2, Theron Miller, Bayard. 3, Jackson Schwartz, Minatare. 4, Emma Gomez, Hemingford.
195 — 1, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 3, Quint Starkey, Sioux County. 4, Josh Jiminez, Scottsbluff.
285 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Reegan French, Morrill. 3, Braxton Jefferis, Ainsworth. 4, Michael Rotherham, Bayard.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Platte 64, McCook 27
MCCOOK — North Platte downed McCook 64-27 on Friday.
North Platte hosts York on Saturday.
Mullen 41, Gordon-Rushville 25
GORDON — Mullen defeated Gordon-Rushville 41-25 on Friday.
Mullen starts MNAC on Saturday.
Loomis 58, Hi-Line 33
LOOMIS — Loomis downed Hi-Line 58-33 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Amherst on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25
VALENTINE — Broken Bow defeated Valentine 47-25 on Friday.
Broken Bow starts SWC tourney play on Monday.
Sidney 52, Gothenburg 44
GOTHENBURG — Sidney downed Gothenburg 52-44 on Friday.
Gothenburg starts SWC Tourney play on Monday.
North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45
BASSETT — North Central defeated Anselmo-Merna 74-45 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Ogallala 52, Alliance 36
OGALLALA — Ogallala topped Alliance 52-36 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Ainsworth on Saturday.
SPVA
Seventh place
Sutherland 47, Kimball 37
Semifinal
Hershey 49, St. Pat’s 39
Bridgeport 70, Chase County 39
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Platte 60, McCook 52
MCCOOK — North Platte defeated McCook 60-52 on Friday.
North Platte hosts York on Saturday.
Loomis 84, Hi-Line 50
LOOMIS — Loomis downed Hi-Line 84-50 on Friday.
Hi-Line travels to Amherst on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 75, Valentine 35
VALENTINE — Broken Bow defeated Valentine 75-35 on Friday.
Broken Bow starts SWC tourney play on Monday.
Sidney 48, Gothenburg 41
GOTHENBURG — Sidney edged Gothenburg 48-41 on Friday.
Gothenburg starts SWC Tourney play on Monday.
North Central 54, Anselmo-Merna 47
BASSETT — North Central defeated Anselmo-Merna 54-47 on Friday.
Anselmo-Merna starts MNAC play on Saturday.
Mullen 43, Gordon-Rush. 33
GORDON — Mullen downed Gordon-Rushville 43-33 on Friday.
Mullen starts MNAC on Saturday.
Alliance 69, Ogallala 61
OGALLALA — Alliance edged Ogallala 69-61 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Ainsworth on Saturday.
MENS COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Wyoming 88, NPCC 64
TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming defeated the Knights 88-64 on Friday.
German Plotnikov led the Knights with 20 points, Jason Eubank had 15 and Slavomyr Marchenko added 12.
NPCC travels to Laramie County Community College on Saturday.