Sports Shorts, Jan. 28

WRESTLING
McCook Duals
MCCOOK — North Platte won the McCook dual tourney on Thursday.
Kole Weigel, Jace Kennel, Brock Little, Jaylan Ruffin, Darian Diaz, Luke Rathjen, Gavin Brauer, Vincent Genatone and Matthew Musselmann all went undefeated on the mat on Thursday for North Platte.
Team results
1, North Platte. 2, Wray. 2, Amherst. 4, McCook. 5, Ogallala. 6, Scottsbluff. 7, Gothenburg. 8, Alliance.
Team scores
North Platte — North Platte 51, Wray 27. North Platte 64, Alliance 13. North Platte 54, Ogallala 24. North Platte 60, McCook 23. North Platte 64, Amherst 15.
Gothenburg — Gothenburg 45, Amherst 36. McCook 47, Gothenburg 31. Scottsbluff 48, Gothenburg 36. Ogallala 54, Gothenburg 27. Gothenburg 60, Alliance 18.
McCook — McCook 42, Scottsbluff 33. McCook 47, Amherst 42, McCook 32. Wray 53, McCook 20.
Ogallala — Ogallala 60, Alliance 15. Wray 40, Ogallala 24. Ogallala 37, Scottsbluff 36
Medicine Valley Tri
CURTIS — Medicine Valley hosted Dundy County-Stratton and Wauneta-Palisade in a tri on Thursday.
Results
Wauneta-Palisade 23, Medicine Valley 18
Medicine Valley 39, Dundy County-Stratton 6
Wauneta-Palisade 30, Dundy County Stratton 6
Morrill Invite
MORRILL — Maxwell won the championship of the Morrill Invite on Thursday.
Team results
1, Maxwell, 115. 2, Garden County, 101. 3, Morrill, 64. 4, Minatare, 34. 5, Hay Springs, 14. 6, Banner County, 9.
Individual results
106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Chris Loyd, Garden Co.
126 — 1, Sam Melton, Maxwell. 2, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs. 3, Gabe Kohel, Morrill. 4, Kyle Rote, Garden Co.
132 — 1, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 2, Gavin Hunt, Garden Co. 3, Mark Bartlett, Morrill.
138 — 1, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 2, Adam Hill, Garden Co. 3, Mason Tilford, Maxwell. 4, Owen Heessel, Maxwell.
145 — 1, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell. 2, Kyser Lewis, Morrill. 3, Braxton Williams, Maxwell.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden Co. 2, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner Co. 4, Jose Martinez, Minatare.
160 — 1, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 2, Gunner Roberson, Garden Co. 3, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 4, Logan Rethwisch, Garden Co.
170 — 1, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 2, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden Co. 4, Jordyn Anderson, Hay Springs.
182 — 1, Dallas Miller, Garden Co. 2, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell. 3, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 4, Jackson Schwartz, Minatare.
195 — 1, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden Co. 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 3, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 4, Taylor King, Minatare.
220 — 1, Ashton Smith, Maxwell. 2, Jacob Copper, Maxwell.
285 — 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Reegan French, Morrill.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
South Platte 63, Garden Co. 29
OSHKOSH — South Platte defeated Garden County 63-29 on Thursday.
South Platte 14-1) hosts Bayard (9-6) and Garden County (4-11) travels to Creek Valley (1-10) on Friday.
RPAC Tourney
At Benkelman
Paxton 46, Hitchcock County 42
Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29
Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wauneta-Palisade 38
At Southern Valley
Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31
Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35
Alma 42, Cambridge 38
MNAC Tourney
Semifinals
South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42
Mullen 65, Sandhills/Thedford 34
SWC Tourney
Fifth place
McCook 51, Minden 49
Seventh place
Cozad 35, Valentine 34
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Sutherland 47, Creek Valley 30
CHAPPELL — Sutherland defeated Creek Valley 47-30 on Thursday.
Sutherland (3-11) hosts Kimball (0-9) on Friday.
South Platte 63, Garden Co. 49
OSHKOSH — South Platte downed Garden County 63-49 on Thursday.