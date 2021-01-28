 Skip to main content
Sports Shorts, Jan. 28
Sports Shorts, Jan. 28

Sports Shorts

WRESTLING

McCook Duals

MCCOOK — North Platte won the McCook dual tourney on Thursday.

Kole Weigel, Jace Kennel, Brock Little, Jaylan Ruffin, Darian Diaz, Luke Rathjen, Gavin Brauer, Vincent Genatone and Matthew Musselmann all went undefeated on the mat on Thursday for North Platte.

Team results

1, North Platte. 2, Wray. 2, Amherst. 4, McCook. 5, Ogallala. 6, Scottsbluff. 7, Gothenburg. 8, Alliance.

Team scores

North Platte — North Platte 51, Wray 27. North Platte 64, Alliance 13. North Platte 54, Ogallala 24. North Platte 60, McCook 23. North Platte 64, Amherst 15.

Gothenburg — Gothenburg 45, Amherst 36. McCook 47, Gothenburg 31. Scottsbluff 48, Gothenburg 36. Ogallala 54, Gothenburg 27. Gothenburg 60, Alliance 18.

McCook — McCook 42, Scottsbluff 33. McCook 47, Amherst 42, McCook 32. Wray 53, McCook 20.

Ogallala — Ogallala 60, Alliance 15. Wray 40, Ogallala 24. Ogallala 37, Scottsbluff 36

Medicine Valley Tri

CURTIS — Medicine Valley hosted Dundy County-Stratton and Wauneta-Palisade in a tri on Thursday.

Results

Wauneta-Palisade 23, Medicine Valley 18

Medicine Valley 39, Dundy County-Stratton 6

Wauneta-Palisade 30, Dundy County Stratton 6

Morrill Invite

MORRILL — Maxwell won the championship of the Morrill Invite on Thursday.

Team results

1, Maxwell, 115. 2, Garden County, 101. 3, Morrill, 64. 4, Minatare, 34. 5, Hay Springs, 14. 6, Banner County, 9.

Individual results

106 — 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell. 2, Chris Loyd, Garden Co.

126 — 1, Sam Melton, Maxwell. 2, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs. 3, Gabe Kohel, Morrill. 4, Kyle Rote, Garden Co.

132 — 1, Easton Messersmith, Maxwell. 2, Gavin Hunt, Garden Co. 3, Mark Bartlett, Morrill.

138 — 1, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 2, Adam Hill, Garden Co. 3, Mason Tilford, Maxwell. 4, Owen Heessel, Maxwell.

145 — 1, Klayton Pagel, Maxwell. 2, Kyser Lewis, Morrill. 3, Braxton Williams, Maxwell.

152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden Co. 2, Cyrrus Messersmith, Maxwell. 3, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner Co. 4, Jose Martinez, Minatare.

160 — 1, Matthew Kohel, Morrill. 2, Gunner Roberson, Garden Co. 3, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell. 4, Logan Rethwisch, Garden Co.

170 — 1, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 2, Kaydan Hunt, Maxwell. 3, Trey Kirch, Garden Co. 4, Jordyn Anderson, Hay Springs.

182 — 1, Dallas Miller, Garden Co. 2, Ayden Steffens, Maxwell. 3, Jaycob Young, Maxwell. 4, Jackson Schwartz, Minatare.

195 — 1, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden Co. 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill. 3, Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell. 4, Taylor King, Minatare.

220 — 1, Ashton Smith, Maxwell. 2, Jacob Copper, Maxwell.

285 — 1, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 2, Reegan French, Morrill.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

South Platte 63, Garden Co. 29

OSHKOSH — South Platte defeated Garden County 63-29 on Thursday.

South Platte 14-1) hosts Bayard (9-6) and Garden County (4-11) travels to Creek Valley (1-10) on Friday.

RPAC Tourney

At Benkelman

Paxton 46, Hitchcock County 42

Dundy County-Stratton 47, Wallace 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 58, Wauneta-Palisade 38

At Southern Valley

Southwest 39, Arapahoe 31

Southern Valley 49, Medicine Valley 35

Alma 42, Cambridge 38

MNAC Tourney

Semifinals

South Loup 46, Anselmo-Merna 42

Mullen 65, Sandhills/Thedford 34

SWC Tourney

Fifth place

McCook 51, Minden 49

Seventh place

Cozad 35, Valentine 34

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sutherland 47, Creek Valley 30

CHAPPELL — Sutherland defeated Creek Valley 47-30 on Thursday.

Sutherland (3-11) hosts Kimball (0-9) on Friday.

South Platte 63, Garden Co. 49

OSHKOSH — South Platte downed Garden County 63-49 on Thursday.

South Platte (6-8) hosts Bayard (9-6) and Garden County (1-10) travels to Creek Valley (2-12) on Friday.

MNAC Tourney

Sandhills Valley 53, Anselmo-Merna 47

Mullen 45, Sandhills-Thedford 38

SWC Tourney

Fifth place

Ainsworth 69, Broken Bow

Seventh place

Minden 69, Valentine 31

