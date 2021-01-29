Sports Shorts, Jan. 29

WOMENS COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Knights volleyball team begins season in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team went 1-1 Friday at the Laramie County Community College Tournament in Cheyenne, Wyo.
The Knights dropped their first game 0-3 to Barton Community College, 16-25, 22-25, 17-25.
Peyton Negley led North Platte in kills with 11 and Alysen Daniels added 8. Erica Hopping added 26 assists.
The Knights defeated Lamar Community College in four sets, 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14. Taylor Hansen led the Knights with 12 kills, followed by Negley with eight. Hopping had 35 assists and Ruby Valle added 18.
“It was good to be on the court again,” said NPCC head coach Alexa McCall. “We were able to see some things that we do well and areas where we need to pick it up. I would have liked to see us compete a little better against Barton, but thought we handled Lamar with the exception of the third set.”
Play continues in Cheyenne tomorrow. The Knights go up against Otero Junior College at 1 p.m then face Hutchinson Community College at 5 p.m. Both games will be streamed on the NPCC Knights Volleyball Facebook page.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Garden County 50, Creek Valley 25
CHAPPELL — Garden County defeated Creek Valley 50-25 on Friday.
Garden County (5-11) travels to Sutherland (5-9) Creek Valley (1-11) travels to Potter-Dix Thursday.
SWC
at Kearney
Broken Bow 41, Gothenburg 25
Ainsworth 49, Ogallala 40
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Creek Valley 70, Garden County 63
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley edged Garden County 70-63 on Friday.
Garden County (5-10) travels to Sutherland (3-11) Creek Valley (2-13) travels to Potter-Dix (10-4) Thursday.
RPAC
at Benkelman
Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49
Wallace 40, Maxwell 38
Semifinal
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Paxton 49
at Southern Valley
Arapahoe 50, Alma 38
Bertrand 61, Cambridge 57
Semifinals
Southern Valley 55, Medicine Valley 33
SWC
at Kearney
Ogallala 66, Cozad 55
McCook, Gothenburg
FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
North Platte 43, McCook 39
North Platte downed McCook 43-39 on Thursday.
Jackson Polk led North Platte with 12 points, Cadyden Rombach had nine points and Myles Peters added eight.
Adyn Meyer led McCook with 18 points.
North Platte freshman host Kearney on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Medicine Valley Invite
CURTIS — Southwest won the Medicine Valley Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Southwest, 159. 2, Garden County, 124. 3, Sutherland, 122.5. 4, Cross County, 115. 5, North Platte JV, 106. 6, Brady, 82.5. 7, Southern Valley, 82. 8, Chase County, 39. 9, Medicine Valley, 30. 10, Wauneta-Palisade, 21. 11, Sandhills Valley, 9. 12, Dundy County-Stratton, 6.
Individual results
106 — 1, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 2, Cayden Hilding, North Platte JV. 3, Isaac Shaner, Brady. 4, Tyler Shoup, Cross County.
113 — 1, Tyson Smith, North Platte JV. 2, Mitchel Stritt, Southwest. 3, Cayden White, Chase County.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Colton Kirby, Cross County. 3, Carter VanPelt, Southwest. 4, Gavin Hammond, Southwest.
126 — 1, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 2, Layton Moss, North Platte JV. 3, Kyle Rote, Garden County. 4, Braden Powell, Sandhills Valley.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 3, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 4, Gavin Hunt, Garden County.
138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 3, Adam Hill, Garden County. 4, Leighton Nuttelman, Cross County.
145 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 3, Ryan Fox, North Platte JV. 4, Mason Noel, Southern Valley.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 3, Cameron Graham, Cross County. 4, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley.
160 — 1, Bryce Reed, Cross County. 2, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 3, Brock Roblee, North Platte JV. 4, Gunner Roberson, Garden County.
170 — 1, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 2, Triston Stearns, Brady. 3, Jakob Hogan, Cross County. 4, Carson Grossnicklaus, Southern Valley.
182 — 1, Cole Downey, Southwest. 2, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 3, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 4, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley.
195 — 1, Kyle Sterup, Cross County. 2, Gavin White, Sutherland. 3, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County. 4, Bryson Warner, Southern Valley.
220 — 1, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 2, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 3, Kaden Dady, Brady. 4, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte JV. 2, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 3, Trysten Terry, North Platte JV. 4, Carter Butterfield, North Platte JV.
Ord Invite
ORD — Broken Bow won the Championship of the Ord Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Broken Bow, 262. 2, Logan View, 218.5. 3, Ord, 163. 4, Ravenna, 135. 5, Battle Creek, 124. 6, Arcadia-Loup City, 96. 7, Ansley-Litchfield, 93. 8, Axtell, 83. 9, Maxwell, 67. 10, Hershey, 58. 11, Centura, 54. 12, Burwell, 53. 13, Loomis-Bertrand, 44. 14, Nebraska Christian, 43. 15, Sandhills/Thedford, 40. 16, St. Pat`s, 34.
Individual results
(Top 4)
106 — 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis-Bertrand. 2, Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow. 3, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 4, Garrett Finke, Battle Creek.
113 — 1, Jacob McGee, Logan View. 2, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 3, Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow. 4, Jaxson Hassler, Battle Creek.
120 — 1, Dru Mueller, Logan View. 2, Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna. 3, Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow. 4, Ty Greenland, Arcadia-Loup City.
126 — 1, Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow. 2, Boston Reeves, Battle Creek. 3, Ayden Berney, Centura. 4, Kaden Gregory, Logan View.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 2, Schylar Campbell. Broken Bow. 4, Ryder Keenan, Logan View. 4, Brendan Boyce, Ord.
138 — 1, Roberto Valdivia, Logan View. 2, Hayden Kluthe, Ord. 3, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell. 4, Hunter Douglas, Ravenna.
145 — 1, Hunter McNulty, Logan View. 2, Connor Wells, Broken Bow. 3, Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek. 4, Quenton Ackley, Ravenna.
152 — 1, Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City. 2, Jack Myers, Broken Bow. 3, Joseph French, Axtell. 4, Cody Mayfield, Burwell.
160 — 1, Garret Kluthe, Ord. 2, Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna. 3, Chase Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City. 4, Collin Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield.
170 — 1, Ryan Gabriel, Ord. 2, Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield. 3, Max Denson, Broken Bow. 4, Kaden Warneke, Battle Creek.
182 — 1, Kelen Meyer, Ord. 2, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Cooper Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield. 4, Jace Ostrom, Burwell.
195 — 1, Lathan Duda, Broken Bow. 2, Logan Booth, Logan View. 3, Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield. 4, Alex Gideon, Burwell.
220 — 1, Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian. 2, Luke Howitt, Maxwell. 3, Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow. 4, Andrew Cone, Logan View.
285 — 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow. 2, Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek. 3, Bridger Rice, Ord. 4, Thomas Psota, Ravenna.
Central Valley Invite
GREELEY — Mullen finished second at the Central Valley Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Neligh/Oakdale, 187. 2, Mullen, 143. 3, Palmer, 107. 4, Tri County, 69. 5, Summerland, 64. 6, Cambridge, 62. 7, Wood River, 60. 8, High Plains Community, 59. 9, South Loup, 57. 10, Hi-Line, 56. 11, Central Valley, 48. 12, Anselmo-Merna, 46. 13, Fullerton, 44. 14, Shelby Rising City, 38. 15, Elgin/Elgin Pope John, 36. 16, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 33. 17, Overton, 23. 18, Grand Island Central Catholic, 19. 19, Niobrara/Verdigre, 12. 20, Riverside, 0.
Individual results
106 — 1, Carson Whitesel, Neligh/Oakdale. 2, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 3, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Dierks Nekoliczak, Central Valley.
113 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Carter Beckman, Elgin/Elgin Pope John. 3, Cody Booth, Neligh/Oakdale. 4, Aidan Shutts, Hi-Line.
120 — 1, Riley Waddington, Wood River. 2, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 3, Lance Russell, High Plains Community. 4, Kegan Payne, Neligh/Oakdale.
126 — 1, Rafe Grebin, Summerland. 2, Bo Pokorny, Central Valley. 3, Alex Thiele, Summerland. 4, Chase Gracey, Mullen.
132 — 1, Brock Kester, Neligh/Oakdale. 2, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 3, Javier Marino, High Plains Community. 4, Zaid Martinez, Tri County.
138 — 1, Dylan Ancheta, Wood River. 2, Kyle Oakley, Central Valley. 3, Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains Community. 4, Cinch Kiger, Overton.
145 — 1, Ruger Reimers, Palmer. 2, Grady Belt, Shelby Rising City. 3, Kirby Smith, Fullerton. 4, Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna.
152 — 1, Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen. 2, Austin Rudolf, Neligh/Oakdale. 3, Caden Reedy, Tri County. 4, Landon Sliva, Shelby Rising City.
160 — 1, Aiden Kuester, Neligh/Oakdale. 2, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 3, Alex Arroyo, Summerland. 4, Hunter Gress, High Plains Community.
170 — 1, Conner Schutz, Hi-Line. 2, Conor Dempsey, Neligh/Oakdale. 3, Rio Remund, South Loup. 4, Leonardo Guzman, Palmer.
182 — 1, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 2, Caleb Payne, Neligh/Oakdale. 3, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge. 4, Gavin Chohon, Niobrara/Verdigre.
195 — 1, Gunner Reimers, Palmer. 2, Brandon Beeson, Tri County. 3, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 4, Eli English, Wood River.
220 — 1, Chet Wichmann, Palmer. 2, Dawson Kaup, Neligh/Oakdale. 3, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 4, Julien Grindle, Cambridge.
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 2, Brendon Hall, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. 3, Jacob Stromberg, Palmer. 4, Logan Mueller, Summerland.