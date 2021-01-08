Sports Shorts, Jan. 8

WRESTLING
North Platte 2nd at Gator Invite, notches 5 individual titles
LINCOLN — North Platte finished second at the Gator Invite on Friday.
Kole Weigel claimed the top spot at 106, joining teammates Jaylan Ruffin, Darian Diaz, Gavyn Brauer, Vincent Genatone as individual champions at the event.
Team results
1, Kearney, 162. 2, North Platte, 155.5. 3, Millard North, 109. 4, Elkhorn South, 97.5. 5, Fremont, 69.5. 6, Lincoln North Star, 47.
Individual results
106 — 1, Kole Weigel, North Platte. 2, Flavia Nagatani, Kearney. 3, Paxton Maynard, Lincoln North Star. 4, Garrett Sanchez, Millard North. 5, Clint Schumacher, Elkhorn South. 6, Danny Calderon, Fremont.
113 — 1, Archer Heelan, Kearney. 2, Jace Kennel, North Platte. 3, Tanner Clanton, Millard North. 4, Ethan Hallett, Lincoln North Star. 5, Kieran McGlynn, Elkhorn South.
120 — 1, Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North. 2, Ethan Lawrence, Kearney. 3, Ethan Jackson, North Platte. 4, Mathew Parker, Elkhorn South. 5, Jordan O`Conner, Lincoln North Star. 6, Orlando Estrada, Fremont.
126 — 1, Perry Swarm, Kearney. 2, Kamren Robbins, Millard North. 3, Daniel Walters, Elkhorn South. 4, Derrick Alfaro, Fremont. 5, Chris English, Lincoln North Star.
132 — 1, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte. 2, Cisco Rivas, Kearney. 3, Felix Bernal, Fremont. 4, Samuel Webster, Elkhorn South. 5, Chase Moore, Millard North. 6, Christian Hoge, Lincoln North Star.
138 — 1, Darian Diaz, North Platte. 2, Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South. 3, Ethan Kowalek, Kearney. 4, Patrick Bengston, Millard North. 5, Connor Dillavou, Lincoln North Star.
145 — 1, Beau Hostler, Kearney. 2, Ryan Fox, North Platte. 3, Jordan Boyles, Elkhorn South. 4, Aden Bourassa, Lincoln North Star. 5, Trot Nigh, Millard North.
152 — 1, Gage Ferguson, Kearney. 2, Justin Leon, Fremont. 3, Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte. 4, Ben Enders, Millard North. 5, Shawn Clark, Elkhorn South. 6, Zachary Fredenburg, Lincoln North Star.
160 — 1, Brian Petry, Millard North. 2, Raymen Riley, North Platte. 3, Ayden Welch, Elkhorn South. 4, Thiep Nuot, Lincoln North Star. 5, Michael Dalton, Fremont.
170 — 1, Thomas Wentz, Fremont. 2, Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North. 3, Cole Neimi, Elkhorn South. 4, Luke Rathjen, North Platte. 5, Tate Kuchera, Kearney. 6, Amani Mfinanga, Lincoln North Star.
182 — 1, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte. 2, Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South. 3, Carter Abels, Kearney. 4, Lucas Nigh, Millard North. 5, Nathan Taylor, Fremont.
195 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 2, Davis Hill, Millard North. 3, Riley Johnson, Kearney. 4, Gabe Edwards, Elkhorn South. 5, Carsen Nagel, Lincoln North Star. 6, Angel Mejia, Fremont.
220 — 1, Benny Alfaro, Fremont 2, Dario Rodriguez, Kearney. 3, Ben Uhl, Elkhorn South. 4, Peyton Dimmitt of North Platte. 5, Chris Shiney of Millard North. 6, Dallas Paxton of Lincoln North Star
285 — 1, Titus Richardson, Fremont. 2, Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South. 3, Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North. 4, Caden Johnson, Kearney. 5, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte. 6, Andrew Henning, Lincoln North Star.
DCS Invite
BENKLEMAN — McCook won the championship of the Dundy County-Stratton Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, McCook, 187.5. 2, Cambridge, 132. 3, Sutherland, 120.5. 4, Arapahoe, 107. 5, Brady, 105. 6, Medicine Valley, 97.5. 7, Wauneta-Palisade, 38. 8, Dundy County-Stratton, 30. 9, Paxton, 7.
Individual results
106 — 1, Wyatt Felzien, McCook. 2, Corbin Carpenter, Arapahoe.
113 — 1, Cadde Beeby, McCook. 2, Isaac Shaner, Brady. 3, Karson Klumpe, Cambridge.
120 — 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook. 2, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 3, Dominick Geho, Paxton.
126 — 1, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe. 2, Bryan Conn, Arapahoe. 3, Matt Morgan, Cambridge. 4, Matt Herron, McCook.
132 — 1, Jeremy Larson, Brady. 2, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 3, Hunter Perks, Cambridge. 4, Rafe Hill, Arapahoe. 5, Bryce Wolfe, Medicine Valley.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Ashton Downey, Arapahoe. 3, Adam Corbett, Cambridge. 4, Aidan Mullen, Brady. 5, Louie Doyle, Medicine Valley. 6, Teagen Jones, McCook. 7, Tennille Warembourg of Wauneta-Palisade.
145 — 1, Canyon Hosick, McCook. 2, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 3, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 4, Chase Wiese, Dundy County-Stratton. 5, Harley Gray, Medicine Valley. 6, Carrick McCorkle, Arapahoe.
152 — 1, Tate Felber, McCook. 2, Josh Gage, Medicine Valley. 3, Tye Stanton, Cambridge. 4, Klarissa Rinne, Dundy County-Stratton. 5, Levi Jurjens, Brady. 6, Trey McCrumb, Wauneta-Palisade.
160 — 1, Alex Anthony, McCook. 2, Wyatt Jenkins, Arapahoe. 3, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Rex Fell, Dundy County-Stratton. 5, Gabe Huntley, Cambridge.
170 — 1, Triston Stearns, Brady. 2, Jordan Smith, Arapahoe. 3, Ethan Carl, Wauneta-Palisade. 4, Aydan Kaps, Sutherland.
182 — 1, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley. 2, Wyatt Ervin, Cambridge. 3, Christian Thompson, Cambridge. 4, Cody Holmes, Wauneta-Palisade. 5, Blake Emig, Dundy County-Stratton.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 3, Cameron Carr, Brady. 4, Aspen Henderson, Medicine Valley.
220 — 1, Alec Langan, McCook. 2, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 3, Keithen Huntley, Cambridge. 4, Kaden Dady, Brady. 5, Cole Hamilton, Wauneta-Palisade.
285 — 1, Levi Kerner, Arapahoe. 2, Reid Steinbeck, McCook.
Twin Loup Invite
SARGENT — Hershey finished seventh at the Twin Loup Invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Ord, 151. 2, Twin Loup, 128. 3, Ansley/Litchfield, 103. 4, North Central, 88. 5, Elm Creek, 63.5. 6, Loomis/Bertrand, 53. 7, Hershey, 52. 8, West Holt, 37. 9, Elgin/Pope John, 36. 10, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 35.
Hersheys results
106 — 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand. 2, Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup. 3, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 4, Tristen Krueger, North Central.
126 — 1, Zach Dickau, North Central. 2, Matt Bruns, Hershey. 3, Garrett Keith, Twin Loup. 4, Ethan Atkins, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
152 — 1, Levi Lewis, North Central. 2, Xavier Perez, Elm Creek. 3, Isaac Pistulka, West Holt. 4, Kole Walz, Hershey.
220 — 1, Alex Flessner, Ord. 2, Gavin Barela, Ansley/Litchfield. 3, Devon McCreery, Hershey. 4, Trey Johnson, Loomis/Bertrand.
Broken Bow vs. Malcolm
MALCOLM — Broken Bow defeated Malcolm 66-9 on Friday.
Individual results
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow win by forfeit
113 — Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow def. Cydnee Loos, Malcolm, Fall 0:19
120 — Zane Zoucha, Malcolm def. Amarion McFarland, Broken Bow, Dec 5-0)
126 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow win by forfeit
132 — Schylar Campbell, Broken Bow def. Bricen Wilkie, Malcolm, Fall 1:10
138 — Trey Garey, Broken Bow def. Colt Reiling, Malcolm, Fall 0:57
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Luke Walters, Malcolm, Fall 1:04
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Elliott Robotham, Malcolm, Fall 3:32
160 — Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm def. Zackary Gaffney, Broken Bow, Fall 1:25
170 — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Josh Stewart, Malcolm, TB-1 2-1
182 — Kaden Powers, Broken Bow def. Caleb Courter, Malcolm, Fall 0:50
195 — Lathan Duda , Broken Bow def. Riley Donahoo, Malcolm, Fall 0:18
220 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Zack Pasco, Malcolm, Fall 1:49
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, Dec 5-2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Med. Valley 50, Arapahoe 45
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Arapahoe 50-45 on Friday.
Medicine Valley travels to Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
MHC 48, Paxton 26
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center downed Paxton 48-26 on Friday. Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Maxwell and Paxton hosts Perkins County on Tuesday.
South Platte 87, Hyannis 12
BIG SPRINGS — South Platte defeated Hyannis 87-12 on Friday.
South Platte travels to Potter-Dix on Saturday and Hyannis hosts Crawford on Friday.
Southwest 39, Cambridge 33
CAMBRIDGE — Southwest edged Cambridge 39-33 on Friday.
Southwest hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.
Gothenburg 54, McCook 38
MCCOOK — Gothenburg defeated McCook 54-38 on Friday.
Gothenburg hosts Centura and McCook travels to Sidney on Saturday.
Sutherland 42, Sandhihlls/Thedford 41
SUTHERLAND — Sutherland edged Sandhills/Thedford 42-41 on Friday.
Sutherland hosts Perkins County on Saturday and Sandhills/Thedford hosts Anselmo-Merna on Thursday.
Broken Bow 30, Holdrege 18
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow downed Holdrege 30-18 on Friday.
Broken Bow plays Oakland-Craig on Saturday in Kearney.
Ogallala 41, Cozad 31
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Cozad 41-31 on Friday.
Cozad hosts St. Pat’s on Saturday and Ogallala hosts Scottsbluff on Tuesday.
Hershey 61, Maxwell 30
MAXWELL — Hershey defeated Maxwell 61-30 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Bridgeport and Maxwell travels to Overton on Saturday.
Arthur County 46, Wallace 31
ARTHUR — Arthur County downed Wallace 46-31 on Friday.
Wallace travels to Brady on Saturday Arthur County hosts Hi-Line on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 67, Creek Valley 44
STAPLETON — Sandhills Valley downed Creek Valley 67-44 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Cody-Kilgore and Creek Valley hosts Minatare on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Med. Valley 45, Arapahoe 32
CURTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Arapahoe 45-32 on Friday.
Medicine Valley travels to Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
Mullen 67, Brady 28
MULLEN — Mullen topped Brady 67-28 on Friday.
Brady hosts Arthur County on Saturday and Mullen travels to St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
MHC 38, Paxton 37
HAYES CENTER — Maywood-Hayes Center edged Paxton 38-37 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Maxwell and Paxton hosts Perkins County on Tuesday.
Hyannis 69, South Platte 44
BIG SPRINGS — Hyannis defeated South Platte 69-44 on Friday.
South Platte travels to Potter-Dix on Saturday and Hyannis hosts Crawford on Friday.
Southwest 77, Cambridge 36
CAMBRIDGE — Southwest downed Cambridge 77-36 on Friday.
Southwest hosts Wauneta-Palisade on Saturday.
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Holdrege 58-49 on Friday.
Broken Bow plays Oakland-Craig on Saturday in Kearney.
Hershey 71, Maxwell 42
MAXWELL — Hershey downed Maxwell 71-42 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Bridgeport and Maxwell travels to Overton on Saturday.
Wallace 60, Arthur County 30
ARTHUR — Wallace defeated Arthur County 60-30 on Friday.
Wallace travels to Brady on Saturday Arthur County hosts Hi-Line on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 72, Creek Valley 38
Stapleton — Sandhills Valley downed Creek Valley 72-38 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley travels to Cody-Kilgore and Creek Valley hosts Minatare on Saturday.
College Volleyball
MCC signs Colorado Libero for fall volleyball season