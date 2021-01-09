Sports Shorts, Jan. 9

SWIMMING
Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — Jonathan Brouillette won the championship in the boy’s diving and Ethan Mercer notched a secondary state time in the 100 backstroke Saturday at the Kearney Invite.
Combined team scores
1, Kearney, 816. 2, Pius X, 710. 3, Hastings, 561. 4, Grand Island 552. 5, Northeast, 508. 6, North Platte, 456. 7, McCook, 175. 8, Scottsbluff/Gering, 215.
Girls team scores
1, Pius X, 342. 2, Kearney, 339. 3, Hastings, 335. 4, Northeast, 282. 5, Grand Island, 272. 6, North Platte, 197. 7, McCook 175. 8, Scottsbluff/Gering, 114
Boys team results
1, Kearney, 477. 2, Pius X, 368. 3, Grand Island, 272. 4, North Platte, 259. 5, Northeast, 226. 5, Hastings, 226. 7, McCook, 128. 8, Scottsbluff/Gering, 101.
WRESTLING
Beatrice Invite
BEATRICE — North Platte finished second and Lexington finished fifth at the Beatrice Invite on Saturday.
Gavyn Brauer and Vincent Genatone both won individual titles for the Bulldogs.
Team results
1, Beatrice, 280. 2, North Platte , 257. 3, Grand Island, 252. 4, Norris, 159.5. 5, Lexington, 149.5. 6, Lincoln Northeast, 99. 7, Marysville, 96.
Individual results
106 — 1, Gavin Vanover, Beatrice. 2, Kole Weigel, North Platte . 3, Madden Kontos, Grand Island. 4, Benjamin Stanley, Norris. 5, Lazaro Adame, Lexington. 6, Jacob Dankenbring, Marysville.
113 — 1, Daven Naylor, Lexington. 2, Joshua Shaner, Lincoln Northeast. 3, Gable Fredrickson, Marysville. 4, Jace Kennel, North Platte . 5, Jason Perez, Grand Island. 6, Tristan Reinke, Beatrice. 7, Nick Hanson, Norris.
120 — 1, Bryce Karlin, Beatrice. 2, Ein Obermiller, Grand Island. 3, Ivan Lazo, Lexington. 4, Ethan Jackson, North Platte . 5, Carter Trimble, Marysville. 6, Mitchell Jacobs, Norris.
126 — 1, Blake Cushing, Grand Island. 2, Dylan Hubbard, Lexington. 3, Chase Eggleston, Norris. 4, Colton Jelinek, Beatrice. 5, Camdyn Golden, Lincoln Northeast. 6, Tristen Schaefer, Marysville.
132 — 1, Drew Arnold, Beatrice. 2, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte . 3, Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island. 4, Caden Eggleston, Norris. 5, Billy Walters, Lincoln Northeast. 6, Angel Vega, Lexington. 7, Elise Rose, Marysville.
138 — 1, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice. 2, Darian Diaz, North Platte . 3, Kael Kingery, Grand Island. 4, Daniel Krause, Lincoln Northeast. 5, Landen Johnson, Lexington. 6, Aidan Adams, Norris. 7, Kai Barton, Marysville.
145 — 1, Brody Arrants, Grand Island. 2, Ryan Fox, North Platte . 3, Kruse Williamson, Beatrice. 4, Cooper Bice, Norris. 5, Greg Treffer, Lexington.
152 — 1, Cole Maschmann, Beatrice. 2, Rene Corado, Lexington. 3, Skyler Geier-Dodson, North Platte . 4, Luke Wright, Grand Island. 5, Hayden Richards, Norris. 6, Garrett Morgan, Lincoln Northeast. 7, Ayden Price, Marysville.
160 — 1, Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island. 2, Jarrett Koch, Beatrice. 3, Raymen Riley, North Platte . 4, Joao Croteau, Norris. 5, Jacob Haefele, Marysville. 6, Carlos Romero, Lexington. 7, Nick Mahoney, Lincoln Northeast.
170 — 1, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice. 2, Luke Rathjen, North Platte . 3, Benjamin Schoenbeck, Norris. 4, Jace Riffle, Lincoln Northeast. 5, Jackson Oaks, Lexington.
182 — 1, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte . 2, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice. 3, Casey Reis, Grand Island. 4, Beau Wassenberg, Marysville. 5, Malachi Alley, Lincoln Northeast. 6, Ismael Ayala , Lexington.
195 — 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte. 2, Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island. 3, Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice. 4, Fredy Vargas, Lexington. 5, Patrick Smith, Marysville. 6, Bobby Vogt, Lincoln Northeast. 7, August James Glinsmann, Norris.
220 — 1, Dylan Meyer, Norris. 2, Jack Lott, Marysville. 3, Nolan Bahnson, Beatrice. 4, Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte . 5, Sebastian Dones, Lexington.
285 — 1, Michael Isele, Grand Island. 2, Dane Van Cleave, Norris. 3, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte . 4, Frank Vogt, Lincoln Northeast. 5, Silas Benson, Beatrice.
Franklin Invite
FRANKLIN — St. Pat’s finished seventh at the Franklin Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Kearney-Gold, 237. 2, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 163. 3, Gibbon, 114. 4, Axtell, 109. 5, Superior, 105.5. 6, Southern Valley, 96. 7, St. Pat`s, 90. 8, Franklin, 84.5. 9, Alma, 83. 10, Sandhills Valley, 60. 11, Sandhills/Thedford, 48. 12, Friend, 19. 13, Wilcox-Hildreth, 6.
Individual results
106 — 1, Hayden Neeman, Superior. 2, Carter Brandyberry, Alma. 3, Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley. 4, Ruben Hernandez, Gibbon. 5, Tavean Miller, Kearney-Gold. 6, Kyler Carraher, Franklin.
113 — 1, Jose Escandon, Gibbon. 2, Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Jacob Fox, Axtell. 4, Grant Haussermann, Franklin. 5, Haydon Arrants, Kearney-Gold. 6, Lily Gomez, Red Cloud/Blue Hill.
120 — 1, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 2, Gil Ramirez, Kearney-Gold. 3, Isaac Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 4, Jesse Duba, Friend. 5, David Molina, Gibbon. 6, Zander Hamilton, Superior.
126 — 1, Jackson Lavene, Kearney-Gold. 2, Chase Ostdiek, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, James Dubbs, Alma. 4, Braden Powell, Sandhills Valley. 5, Jacob Weber, Friend. 6, Angel Hernandez, Gibbon.
132 — 1, Tate Choplin, Kearney-Gold. 2, Caden Trew, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, Adrian Martinez, Kearney-Gold. 4, Conner Weekly, Sandhills Valley. 5, Tyler Scheuneman, Franklin. 6, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s.
138 — 1, Hunter Deeds, St. Pat’s. 2, Ayden Olson, Kearney-Gold. 3, Quinn Bertrand, Axtell. 4, Cole Broeker, Southern Valley. 5, Aaron Allgood, Superior. 6, Grant Kahrs, Franklin.
145 — 1, Brooks Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 2, Taaron Lavicky, Axtell. 3, Rian Green, Kearney-Gold. 4, Mason Noel, Southern Valley. 5, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 6, Tyler Everhart, Superior.
152 — 1, Jakob Ransdell, Kearney-Gold. 2, Zach Solomon, Kearney-Gold. 3, Trevor Brown, Southern Valley. 4, Riley Lambrecht, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 5, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 6, Alex Wilbur, Franklin.
160 — 1, Chance Yockey, Gibbon. 2, Alek Molzahn, Alma. 3, Joseph French, Axtell. 4, Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 5, Joe Paysen, Kearney-Gold. 6, Isaiah Legates, Kearney-Gold.
170 — 1, Barett Haussermann, Franklin. 2, Klayton Niles, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 3, McKaden Smith, Kearney-Gold. 4, Carson Grossnicklaus, Southern Valley. 5, Abraham Mendez, Gibbon.
182 — 1, Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 3, Roman Kolbet, Gibbon. 4, Kaleb Senff, Axtell. 5, Jason Stenka, Alma. 6, Trent Buescher, Kearney-Gold.
195 — 1, Bryson Warner, Southern Valley. 2, Joseph Kahrs, Franklin. 3, Ashton Hawkins, Axtell. 4, Lane Kovarik, Kearney-Gold. 5, Jayden Young, Kearney-Gold. 6, Michael McGowan, Superior.
220 — 1, Noah Molina, Kearney-Gold. 2, Anders Webber, Superior. 3, Landon Nichols, St. Pat’s. 4, Andrew Graf, Alma. 5, Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill. 6, Kaden Host, Kearney-Gold.
285 — 1, Payton Christiancy, Superior. 2, Brayton Branic, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Daniel Yepez, Gibbon. 4, Brandon Moore, Kearney-Gold. 5, Riley Issacson, Kearney-Gold. 6, Tavin Uden, Franklin.
Amherst Invite
AMHERST — Southwest finished third at the Amherst Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Amherst, 191. 2, Plainview, 155. 3, Southwest, 142.5. 4, Neligh-Oakdale, 124. 5, Arcadia/Loup City, 91. 6, Anselmo-Merna, 70. 7, Cambridge, 69.5. 8, Kenesaw, 55.5. 9, SEM, 48.5. 10, South Loup, 48. 11, Medicine Valley, 43. 12, Shelton, 42.5. 13, Hi-Line, 39. 14, Fullerton, 38. 15, Doniphan Trumbull, 20. 16, Amherst JV, 9. 17, Overton, 7.5.
Individual results
106 — 1, Eli Lanham, Plainview. 2, Carson Whitesel, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton. 4, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna.
113 — 1, Alex Spotanski, Shelton. 2, Clark Padrnos, SEM. 3, Kale Taubenheim, Amherst. 4, Aiden Shutts, Hi-Line.
120 — 1, Scout Ashburn, Plainview. 2, Caleb Bivainis, Amherst. 3, Logan Peterson, South Loup. 4, Cody Booth, Neligh-Oakdale.
126 — 1, Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw. 2, Jacob Kerns, Southwest. 3, Ian Hughes, Amherst. 4, Ethan Atkins, SEM.
132 — 1, Quentyn Frank, Amherst. 2, Brock Kester, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Tanner Frahm, Plainview. 4, Jadon Wells, Anselmo-Merna.
138 — 1, Garrett Latimer, Southwest. 2, Keagan Mosel, Plainview. 3, Bryce Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna. 4, Logan Gregory, Arcadia/Loup City.
145 — 1, Jaden Henderson, Medicine Valley. 2, Bode Wortman, Plainview. 3, Kirby Smith, Fullerton. 4, Christian Wick, Amherst.
152 — 1, Matt VanPelt, Southwest. 2, Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City. 3, Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale. 4, Jakob Graham, Amherst.
160 — 1, Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale. 2, Brett Tryon, Southwest. 3, Josh Klingelhoefer, Amherst. 4, Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City.
170 — 1, Alizae Mejia, Plainview. 2, Conor Dempsey, Neligh-Oakdale. 3, Christian Thompson, Cambridge. 4, Ethan Krzycki, Arcadia/Loup City.
182 — 1, Brody Bogard, Amherst. 2, Sean Duffy, Kenesaw. 3, Brett Bridger, Fullerton. 4, Kaden Cole, Medicine Valley.
195 — 1, Bobby Evans, Cambridge. 2, Riley Gallaway, Amherst. 3, Colton Horne, Doniphan Trumbull. 4, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna.
220 — 1, Clayton Hardy, Southwest. 2, Syrus Snow, Hi-Line. 3, Julien Grindle, Cambridge. 4, Clay Witthuhn, South Loup.
285 — 1, Jaxon Taubenheim, Amherst. 2, Bryson Shoemaker, Southwest. 3, Liam Heil, Arcadia/Loup City. 4, Brendon Hall, SEM.
Central City Invite
CENTRAL CITY — Hershey finished 12th at the Central City Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Aurora, 173. 2, Central City, 163. 3, Logan View, 136. 4, Northwest, 121. 5, Ord, 103. 6, St Paul, 97. 7, Elkhorn Valley, 88.5. 8, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 84.5. 9, Minden, 82. 10, West Point-Beemer, 51. 11, Fairbury, 42. 12, Hershey, 36. 13, Madison, 27. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia, 6. 15, Grand Island Central Catholic, 0. 15, Pleasanton, 0.
Hershey results
106 — 1, Drew Garfield, Central City. 2, Caden Svoboda, Aurora. 3, Kaden Thompson, Hershey. 4, Edward Pena, West Point-Beemer.
126 — 1, Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley. 2, Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt Catholic. 3, Matt Bruns, Hershey.4, Owen Sack, St Paul.
Garden County Invite
OSHKOSH — North Platte JV placed second at the Garden County Invite on Saturday.
Team results
1, Bayard, 142. 2, North Platte, 137. 3, Mitchell, 119. 4, Sutherland, 115. 5, Hitchcock County, 101. 6, Garden County, 92. 7, Perkins County, 73. 8, Kimball, 55. 9, Leyton, 54.5 10, Morrill, 54. 11, Chase County, 35. 12, Hemingford, 33. 13, Scottsbluff, 30. 14, Minatare, 28.5. 15, Hay Springs, 28. 16, Wauneta-Palisade, 27. 17, Crawford, 24. 18, Hyannis, 20. 19, Dundy County-Stratton, 7. 20, Banner County, 2. 20, Sioux County, 2.
Individual results
106 — 1, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell. 2, Trenton Rushman, Leyton. 3, Nathaniel Barker, Bayard. 4, Jarhett Anderson, Hay Springs.
113 — 1, Creel Weber, Hemingford. 2, Thomas (TC) Hughson, Mitchell. 3, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County. 4, Corey Miller, North Platte.
120 — 1, Cauy Morgan, Sutherland. 2, Drake Miles, North Platte. 3, Kaleb Christofferson, Hitchcock County. 4, Brock Burry, Bayard.
126 — 1, Hunter Kildow, Bayard. 2, Drue Huntsman, North Platte. 3, James McGinnis, Kimball. 4, Wesley Jacobs, Hay Springs.
132 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Zach Araujo, Bayard. 3, Connor Cluff, Kimball. 4, Jackson Creel, North Platte.
138 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Brenton Abbott, Leyton. 4, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell.
145 — 1, Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff. 2, Kadin Perez, Mitchell. 3, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 4, Trey Schindler, Kimball.
152 — 1, Colton Holthus, Garden County. 2, Santana Morin of North Platte. 3, Tanner O`Brien of Hitchcock County. 4, Conner Bryner of Wauneta-Palisade.
160 — 1, Kolby Welling, Crawford. 2, Brock Roblee, North Platte. 3, Kolton Kriha, Bayard. 4, Matthew Kohel, Morrill.
170 — 1, Christian Leonard, Bayard 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell. 3, Haydon Olds, Minatare. 4, Trey Kirch, Garden County.
182 — 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County High School. 3, Theron Miller, Bayard. 4, Juan Gonzalez, Scottsbluff.
195 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland, 2, Chesney Stanczyk, Garden County, 3, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 4, Taylor King, Minatare,
220 — 1, Nathan Coley, Mitchell. 2, Brandon Knoles, Perkins County. 3, Jaret Peterson, Chase County. 4, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis.
285 — 1, Austin Meyer, Perkins County. 2, Trysten Terry, North Platte. 3, Carter Butterfield, North Platte. 4, Taylor Hubl, Hitchcock County.
Ogallala Duals
OGALLALA — Ogallala won their dual meet on Saturday.
Results
1, Ogallala. 2, Sidney. 3, Gothenburg. 4, Chadron. 5, Bridgeport. 6, Mullen. 7, Alliance. 8, Gordon-Rushville.
Round 1
Ogallala defeated Gothenburg 54-25.
Bridgeport defeated Gordon-Rushville 51-12.
Sidney defeated Chadron 48-24.
Mullen defeated Alliance 33-27.
Round 2
Ogallala defeated Bridgeport 48-24.
Gothenburg defeated Gordon-Rushville 54-27.
Sidney defeated Mullen 46-27.
Alliance defeated Chadron 39-30.
Round 3
Ogallala defeated Gordon-Rushville 57-9.
Gothenburg defeated Bridgeport 48-33.
Sidney defeated Alliance 45-22.
Chadron defeated Mullen 39-24.
Round 4
Ogallala defeated Chadron 49-23.
Sidney defeated Gothenburg 42-36.
Bridgeport defeated Mullen 54-24.
Alliance defeated Gordon-Rushville 42-30.
Round 5
Ogallala defeated Sidney 51-21.
Gothenburg defeated Chadron 48-27.
Bridgeport defeated Alliance 42-24.
Mullen defeated Gordon-Rushville 40-30.
Monarch-Scout Dual Meet
DAVID CITY — Broken Bow won the David City dual meet and finished second in the overall. on Saturday.
Results
1, Broken Bow. 2, David City. 3, York. 4, North Bend Central.
Round 1
David City defeated North Bend Central 66-12.
Broken Bow defeated York 60-15.
Round 2
David City defeated York 56-24.
Broken Bow defeated North Bend Central 81-0.
Round 3
Broken Bow defeated David City 34-34.
York defeated North Bend Central 64-18.
1st Place match
Aquinas Catholic def. Broken Bow 41-26
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Pats 45, Cozad 22
COZAD — St. Pat’s defeated Cozad 45-22 on Saturday.
Cozad hosts Gothenburg on Thursday and St. Pat’s hosts Mullen on Tuesday.
Minatare 59, Creek Valley 37
CHAPPELL — Minatare downed Creek Valley 59-37 on Saturday.
Creek Valley hosts Haxtun, Colorado, on Tuesday.
Arthur County 54, Brady 28
BRADY — Arthur County defeated Brady 54-28 on Saturday.
Brady travels to Overton on Tuesday and Arthur County hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Southern Valley 33, Hitchcock Co. 18
TRENTON — Southern Valley downed Hitchcock County 33-18 on Saturday.
Hitchcock County hosts Dundy County-Stratton on Tuesday.
Mullen 44, Louisville 27
BROKEN BOW — Mullen defeated Louisville 44-27 on Saturday.
Mullen travels to St. Pat’s on Tuesday.
Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary’s 44
O’NEILL — Anselmo-Merna edged St. Mary’s 48-44 on Saturday.
Anselmo-Merna travels to Sandhills/Thedford on Thursday.
Chase Co. 62, Kimball 19
IMPERIAL — Chase County downed Kimball 62-19 on Saturday.
Chase County plays Southern Valley on Tuesday.
Gothenburg 41, Centura 32
GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg defeated Centura 41-32 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to Cozad on Thursday.
Overton 62, Maxwell 21
OVERTON — Overton downed Maxwell 62-21 on Saturday.
Maxwell hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday.
Sidney 67, McCook 36
SIDNEY — Sidney defeated McCook 67-36 on Saturday.
McCook travels to Hastings on Friday.
Wa.-Pa. 52, Southwest 49
BARTLEY — Wauneta-Palisade edged Southwest 52-49 on Saturday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Perkins County and Southwest travels to Bertrand on Friday.
Cody-Kilgore 61, Sandhills Valley 35
CODY — Cody-Kilgore downed Sandhills/Valley 61-35 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley host Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
South Platte 73, Potter-Dix 9
POTTER — South Platte defeated Potter-Dix 73-9 on Saturday.
South Platte travels to Wallace on Thursday.
Hershey 52, Bridgeport 50
HERSHEY — Hershey held off Bridgeport 52-50 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Sutherland on Tuesday.
Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37
BROKEN BOW — Broken Bow defeated Oakland Craig 50-37 on Saturday.
Broken Bow travels to Kearney Catholic on Thursday.
Perkins Co. 45, Sutherland 44
SUTHERLAND — Perkins County edged Sutherland 45-44 on Saturday.
Perkins County travels to Paxton and Sutherland travels to Hershey on Tuesday.
Hastings 42, Lexington 31
HASTINGS — Hastings defeated Lexington 42-31 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.
South Loup 65, Bertrand 25
ARNOLD — South Loup downed Bertrand 65-25 on Saturday.
South Loup hosts Maxwell on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cozad 48, St. Pat’s 45
COZAD — Cozad edged St. Pat’s 48-45 on Saturday.
Cozad hosts Gothenburg on Thursday and St. Pat’s hosts Mullen on Tuesday.
Creek Valley 80, Minatare 43
CHAPPELL — Creek Valley defeated Minatare 80-43 on Saturday.
Creek Valley hosts Haxtun, CO on Tuesday.
Brady 57, Arthur Co. 40
BRADY — Brady downed Arthur County 57-40 on Saturday.
Brady travels to Overton on Tuesday and Arthur County hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Friday.
Chase County 68, Kimball 11
IMPERIAL — Chase County defeated Kimball 68-11 on Saturday.
Chase County plays Southern Valley on Tuesday.
Centura 53, Gothenburg 39
GOTHENBURG — Centura downed Gothenburg 53-39 on Saturday.
Gothenburg travels to Cozad on Thursday.
Maxwell 56, Overton 39
OVERTON — Maxwell defeated Overton 56-39 on Saturday.
Maxwell hosts Maywood-Hayes Center on Tuesday.
Sidney 58, McCook 50
SIDNEY — Sidney held off McCook 58-50 on Saturday.
McCook travels to Hastings on Friday.
Wa.-Pa. 42, Southwest 30
BARTLEY — Wauneta-Palisade downed Southwest 42-30 on Saturday.
Wauneta-Palisade travels to Perkins County and Southwest travels to Bertrand on Friday.
Sandhills Valley 57, Cody-Kilgore 16
CODY — Sandhills Valley defeated Cody-Kilgore 57-16 on Saturday.
Sandhills Valley host Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
Potter-Dix 77, South Platte 54
POTTER — Potter-Dix downed South Platte 77-54 on Saturday.
South Platte travels to Wallace on Thursday.
Hershey 46, Bridgeport 43
HERSHEY — Hershey edged Bridgeport 46-43 on Saturday.
Hershey hosts Sutherland on Tuesday.
Perkins Co. 65, Sutherland 35
SUTHERLAND — Perkins County defeated Sutherland 65-35 on Saturday.
Perkins County travels to Paxton and Sutherland travels to Hershey on Tuesday.
Hastings 54, Lexington 51
HASTINGS — Hastings edged Lexington 54-51 on Saturday.
Lexington travels to Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.