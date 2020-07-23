Golf tournament to benefit playground
Arnold Golf Course will host a four-person Sandhills Open Road Challenge scramble golf tournament will be Aug. 5, according to a press release. Tee off times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The scramble is meant to raise funds in order to finish the playground at the Arnold Recreation Area.
For more information or to register, contact Gary Blevins at 308-636-8460 or Ron Cool at 308-529-2665.
Jones 10th at Boys All-State Invite
Jayden Jones of North Platte shot three-over 75 Thursday at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn to place 10th in the 2020 Boys All-State Invitational.
The tournament is sponsored by the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, the Korn Ferry Tour event which takes place next week at Indian Creek.
Marcus Eriksen of Grand Island, a Northwest graduate, shot a three-under 69 to win the tournament. Jack Davis of Papillion-La Vista High School finished second with a one-under 71.
Brady Esch of McCook shot 79 to finish 25th. Payton Craw of McCook finished 31st, Colbi Smith of Arnold finished 32nd, Kasch Morrison of North Platte finished 45th and Connor Hasenauer of North Platte finished 68th.
