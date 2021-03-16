Sports Shorts, March 16

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Knights extend winning streak
LAMAR, Colo. — North Platte extended its winning streak with a 66-52 road victory over Lamar on Tuesday.
“I am proud of our fight and determination tonight,” said head coach Jeff Thurman. “We withstood their run in the third quarter and continued to battle to earn this road win.”
The Knights opened the game on a 14-2 run and extended that lead to 22-5 midway through the frame. The Runnin’ Lopes would fight back into the game as North Platte took a 30-21 lead at the break.
Lamar pulled to within one midway through the third quarter, but the Knights took a 47-43 lead to the fourth quarter and pulled away in the fourth for the win.
Diamond Moore-Heath led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Jada Ballard recorded the first double-double of her college career with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Knights (6-9 overall, 5-5 in Region IX) face Central at 2 p.m. Saturday in Beatrice.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Runnin’ Lopes top Knights
LAMAR, Colo. — The Knights led by 15 at the half, but a second-half comeback for Lamar led to a 65-58 defeat for North Platte Tuesday.
The Knights went on an early 17-4 run and led 38-23 at the half. However the Runnin’ Lopes 20-9 run in the final seven minutes pushed Lamar to a win.
German Plotnikov led the Knights with 15. Jason Eubank added 14 and Jevarrick Butler had 12. Danilo Matovic had 7 rebounds to lead the Knights on the glass.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
McCook tops North Platte in 5-setter
McCOOK — McCook topped rival North Platte in five sets Tuesday, 25-15, 24-26, 24-26, 25-18, 15-13.
Alysen Daniels led the Knights with 13 kills, while Peyton Negley added 10. Taylor Hansen had 10 kills and seven blocks and Madi Neely had four kills.
Allie Schneider totaled 45 assts and Ruby Valle had 20 digs.
“We battled and came up short,” said NPCC head coach Alex McCall. “I think we did some nice things — we blocked better than we have been and passed in service receive better, but errors were our enemy today. We can’t miss 14 serves and expect to win. We have some other games this week, and I would like to see us execute our jobs better, and I think we can be successful.”
BOWLING
Weekly Leagues
Wild Bills host weekly leagues.
League Bowling Scores
March 8
COMMERCIAL
Top 3 Teams — SFD 222, Mid Nebraska Ice 197, Man On 180.5
Top 3 Games — (Women) Shawna Riedel 227, April Suhr 199, Dawn Legas/Tina Tiensvold 178 (Men) Sam
Hansen 258, Shawn Simpson 257, Cody Foster 250
Top 3 Series — (Women) Shawna Riedel 629, Tina Tiensvold/Schuyler Racek 490 (Men) Sam Hansen 743, Bryan Schirmer 675, Shawn Simpson 669
March 9
KRULL CLINIC SENIOR
Top 3 Teams — The Jackhammerz 71, Reeses Pieces 65, Strike Force 57.5
Top 4 Games — Del Roe 212, Sharon Hasenauer 203, Dan Katzenstein 202, Brenda Musser 186
Top 4 Series — Dan Katzenstein 547, Len France 519, Del Roe 513, Sharon Hasenauer 482
March 10
SLOW RISERS
Top 3 Teams — Forever 21 75, Red Rum 64.5, Lucky Strikes 63.5
Top 4 Games — Sheri Mlady 228, Jericca Lewis 206, Denise Flanders 181, Cheri Thalken 169
Top 4 Series — Jericca Lewis 586, Sheri Mlady 575, Schuyler Racek 463, Denise Flanders 460
DOLLS & DAMES
Top 3 Teams — S.O.S. 63, Big Red/Lucky Strikes 50.5, Fitzpatrick Ent 44
Top 4 Games — Deb Simpson 198, Anne Hoatson 175, Donna Moore 151, Meg Kirkland 149
Top 4 Series — Deb Simpson 512, Meg Kirkland 422, Donna Moore 413, Anne Hoatson 386
March 11
THURSDAY COFFEE
Top 3 Teams — Crazy Dames 70, That’s How We Roll 57.5, Bowling Babes 50.5
Top 4 Games — June Wells 191, Velma Smith 162, Kathy Nutter 161, Bea Gaites 157
Top 4 Series — June Wells 462, Bea Gaites 421, Gloria Livingston 420, Linda Dubry 416
MIXED SCRATCH DOUBLES
Top 3 Teams — Shannon & Mitch 66.5, Carrie & Sam 59, Sue & Rick 43
Top 4 Games — (Women) Carrie Hastings 197, Schuyler Racek 182, Michelle Lopez 181, Rhonda May 180
(Men) Rich Deckert 257, Sam Hansen 247, Chad Kolbo 225, Rick McKain 208
Top 4 Series — (Women) Carrie Hastings 565, Michelle Lopez 487, Cheryl Reese 462, Schuyler Racek 461