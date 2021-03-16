Sports Shorts, March 16

The Knights went on an early 17-4 run and led 38-23 at the half. However the Runnin’ Lopes 20-9 run in the final seven minutes pushed Lamar to a win.

“We battled and came up short,” said NPCC head coach Alex McCall. “I think we did some nice things — we blocked better than we have been and passed in service receive better, but errors were our enemy today. We can’t miss 14 serves and expect to win. We have some other games this week, and I would like to see us execute our jobs better, and I think we can be successful.”