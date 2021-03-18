Sports Shorts, March 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NPCC 3, Lamar 0
McCOOK — The Lopes were runnin’ Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Knights.
The North Platte Community College volleyball team ultimately defeated Lamar Community College in a straight set sweep in McCook.
The final scores were: 25-16, 25-22 and 25-17. That raises the Knights to 12-12 on the season.
Peyton Negley led the team with eight kills. Taylor Hansen had seven kills.
Kim Krise and Avery Johnson each posted six kills while Johnson also contributed four blocks.
Allie Schneider stepped in with 32 assists and four blocks and Jessica Trujillo put up 11 digs.
“I thought we struggled to make adjustments when we needed to,” NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall said. “The third set we finally did some things we needed to and had talked about. I’m glad we got the job done in three and had some people step in and execute as well.”
The Knights will return home for one more game before the Region IX Tournament. They take on Otero Junior College at noon Saturday in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.
Bulldog Track & Field Challenge
SEWARD — Lexington participated in the Bulldog Track & Field Challenge on Thursday.
Boys team results
1, Aurora, 81. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 77. 3, Boys Town, 52. 4, O’Neill, 33. 5, Columbus Lakeview, 32. 6, South Sioux City, 28. 7, Seward, 24. 8, West Point-Beemer, 20. 9, York, 16. 9, Ashland-Greenwood, 16. 11, Fairbury, 15. 12, Lexington, 13. 13, Blair, 12. 14, Wahoo, 6. 15, Omaha Gross Catholic, 4. 16, Schuyler, 3. 17, Omaha Roncalli, 1. 17, Omaha Concordia, 1.
Lexington individual results
60 meter dash — 38, Landon Bowen, Lexington, 7.94.
400 meter run — 11, Landon Bowen, Lexington, 57.05.
800 meter run — 7, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 2:21.08. 18, Greg Treffer, Lexington, 2:35.04. 26, Tyler Woody, Lexington, 2:53.38.
1600 meter run — 8, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 5:04.52. 9, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 5:05.64.
3200 meter run — 6, Greg Treffer, Lexington, 12:20.45. 8, Xavi Galvin, Lexington, 13:23.34. 9, Tyler Woody, Lexington, 14:18.76.
4x800 relay — 2, Lexington, 9:04.17, Oscar Aguado, Elmer Sotelo, Garrett Converse, Alex Gomez.
Long Jump — 8, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 19-10.00.
Triple Jump — 4, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 40-10.00.
Girls team results
1, Blair, 92.75. 2, York, 52. 3, Fairbury, 31.75. 4, South Sioux City, 30. 5, Wahoo, 27.5.
6, O’Neill, 27. 7, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 26. 8, Aurora, 23.75. 9, Columbus Lakeview, 21.5. 10, Lexington, 19. 11, Seward, 17.75. 12, Ashland-Greenwood, 15. 13, Omaha Roncalli, 14. 14, West Point-Beemer, 12. 15, Boys Town, 10. 16, Schuyler, 9. 17, Omaha Gross, 4.
Lexington individual results
200 meter run — 36, Fernanda Caballeros, Lexingaton, 31.10.
400 meter run — 12, Jackie Ostrom, Lexington, 1:06.88. 18, Liah Haines, Lexington, 1:09.55.
800 meter run — 22, Dulce Espinosa, Lexington, 3:13.24.
1600 meter run — 8, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 6:04.41.
3200 meter run — 8, Dulce Espinosa, Lexington, 15:12.86.
60 meter hurdles — 4, Sarah Treffer, Lexington, 10.31.
Shot Put — 3, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 33-10.00. 8, Karly Huerta, Lexignton, 30-09.50.
Discus — 5, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 110-01. 6, Karly Huerta, Lexington, 106-05.