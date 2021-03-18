Sports Shorts, March 18

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NPCC 3, Lamar 0

McCOOK — The Lopes were runnin’ Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Knights.

The North Platte Community College volleyball team ultimately defeated Lamar Community College in a straight set sweep in McCook.

The final scores were: 25-16, 25-22 and 25-17. That raises the Knights to 12-12 on the season.

Peyton Negley led the team with eight kills. Taylor Hansen had seven kills.

Kim Krise and Avery Johnson each posted six kills while Johnson also contributed four blocks.

Allie Schneider stepped in with 32 assists and four blocks and Jessica Trujillo put up 11 digs.

“I thought we struggled to make adjustments when we needed to,” NPCC head volleyball coach Alexa McCall said. “The third set we finally did some things we needed to and had talked about. I’m glad we got the job done in three and had some people step in and execute as well.”

The Knights will return home for one more game before the Region IX Tournament. They take on Otero Junior College at noon Saturday in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.